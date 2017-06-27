Rhys Millen’s Pikes Peak Attack

Next Chapter >

The 2017 Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has been run and won with Unlimited class driver Romain Dumas taking his third overall PPIHC win. Behind the wheel of his 2017 Norma MXX RD Limited, the Frenchman posted a 9:05.672 ascent up the Peak, some 27 seconds clear of the next quickest car. As always though, it was the Time Attack 1 class that provided some of the most exciting racing, and once again Rhys Millen was leading the charge

For the 95th running of the world famous motorsport event in Colorado, Rhys stepped back into his 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe and went maximum attack up the 12.42-mile, 156-turn course to Pikes Peak’s 14,115ft summit. And this time around, Will Roegge was there to capture the raw action from a camera affixed to Rhys’ helmet.

What does it look like to take the Time Attack 1 class victory in a time of 9:47.427? Select 4K resolution and hit play above to find out.

Brad Lord

Instagram: speedhunters_brad

brad@speedhunters.com