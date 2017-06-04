SHARE Inside A Porsche Specialty Shop

Inside A Porsche Specialty Shop

Porsche Madness

To live in Japan is like living in the maelstrom of car culture. The Japanese obsession to detail, the can-do attitude, and almost no f**ks given in regards to what others may think, results in some of the craziest, most unique builds on the planet.

I’m truly blessed to have the opportunity to live in Japan, however this doesn’t mean that I’m not interested in what the rest of the world is doing.

DSC05578

Thus, when I traveled back to Houston, Texas for my younger sister’s college graduation last month, I made sure to build some time in my schedule to hunt out interesting stories from H-Town’s vibrant car culture.

DSC05580

During that hunt, I received an invitation from Jordan Remeljej, co-founder of Modern Aircooled, to stop by his Porsche specialty shop and see what they do.

  • DSC05440
  • DSC05552
DSC05568

An Australian native, Jordan moved to the United States after high school to attend automotive college to chase his dreams of working with Porsches.

  • DSC05548
  • DSC05458

After graduating almost two years ago, Jordan and fellow classmate Justin Hudson created Modern Aircooled Porsche North America, and in the short time since, it’s become the go-to shop for Texan owners of air-cooled and water-cooled Porsches.

  • DSC05527
  • DSC05477
  • DSC05478
  • DSC05545

Whether it be restoring your 911SC, simple routine maintenance, swapping motors for custom builds, or modifications to up the handling ante, Modern Aircooled’s team of millennials are up to any challenge.

DSC05492

They even work on cars that don’t fall under the Porsche banner; I found this Chevelle SS hiding under a cover.

  • DSC05559
  • DSC05557

Outside, a Cayman GT4 and Cayman R lay ready for their owners to pick them up. The GT4 is used at a driving instruction school and was being prepped for the weekend’s race at Circuits of The Americas.

DSC05433

The Cayman R on the other hand had its entire suspension upgraded to GT4 spec to become a track day assassin.

  • DSC05451
  • DSC05538
  • DSC05444

Inside the 7,000sqft warehouse, a small lineage of 911 Turbos are proudly on display. 930, 993, and 997, all present and accounted for.

DSC05469

The 997, which was also being prepped for the same race event as the GT4, has well over US$70,000 worth of parts and work put into. The owner’s goal? A perfect blend of street-ability and raw power for the circuit – well over 700 horsepower to the tires to be exact.

DSC05570

Wanting to show off their skill set beyond air-cooled motors, this 996 Turbo S acts as the shop’s project car for its ‘classic water-cooled’ subcategory. With limited numbers produced, and this example having a 6-speed transmission matted to the fabled Mezger engine, you bet I have something special planned for this supercar. Stay tuned for that…

  • DSC05523
  • DSC05519
  • DSC05521
  • DSC05517

Above the main floor lay parts of the forgotten past, parts that have met their match with father time or have been replaced with beefier, and newer versions of themselves.

DSC05589

Can you spot what’s wrong with this picture?

DSC05493

It’s hard not to like a shop like Modern Aircooled. Fueled by the determination and passion of two young entrepreneurs in their mid 20s, the shop is full of energy and excitement. All of the guys here truly love what they do.

DSC05594

That very same excitement is reflected in every customer who entrusts their car to the team.

DSC05533

It just goes to show you, follow your passion and you’ll never work a day in your life.

Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

The Cutting Room Floor
DSC05487
DSC05525
DSC05504
DSC05461
DSC05472
DSC05584
DSC05565
DSC05471
1
Alex Zaharia

Now I want to see that Chevelle

2
Modern Aircooled

Its a bit of a mess still, but there is a bunch of pictures on our instagram/website.
it has a 402 out of a 71' truck in it, bored .030" over a couple of times, and redone heads with bigger valves and an even bigger cam. The thing is a monster when we fire it up. Brand new ridetech coilovers and control arms underneath, and wilwood brakes front and rear. Going to be the ideal weekend brawler.

3
Ron Celestine

So do I!! Hopefully it will be done the next time I am in town ;)

4
Jack Slater

Regular client of Modern Air Cooled. Simple to complex makes no difference, their passion is evident in all they do.

5
Ron Celestine

It really is! I noticed that instantly when I met everyone. Every customer that also showed up couldn't say enough good things about them and loved how passionate everyone at Modern Air Cooled is about everything they do. Being around the same age as me was an added + and inspiration as well if I'm honest.

6
Cam

Aahhh, finally, more Porsche/German content.. I had to stop frequenting the site for a while lol

7
Ron Celestine

LOL! well, I got at least one more for you coming up soon ^_^

8
Philip Riegert

I only count 5 connecting rods :O

9
Morgan Rosenbaum

This place is really awesome, stopped by a few weeks ago to check it out. I do want to know more about that Karmann Ghia though.

