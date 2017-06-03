In The Moment: Halfway There

Next Chapter >

If you feel that there’s been a lot of Formula Drift coverage lately, you would be right.

Over just the last six weekends, we’ve had three rounds of the 2017 championship take place on the East Coast of the United States. It’s almost hard to believe that we’re already four rounds in and officially past the halfway point of this season.





The story so far for the Worthouse drift team has ranged from highest highs to some disappointing lows. Wall Stadium Speedway in New Jersey, which played host to this weekend’s fourth round, was not the greatest of events for either Piotr or James. But by the time the smoke had settled under the stadium lights, James remains top of the championship, with a 56-point lead.

There was a Falken Tires driver on top of the podium for the third time in four events, so a victory by association will have to suffice this weekend for the Worthouse crew. It’s been a reminder, if ever one was even needed, that this will be a fight all season long.

Next stop is Montreal in mid-July and with a welcome a six-week break in between. It’s a long overdue opportunity to stop, take a breath and prepare to go again.

