SHARE In The Moment: Halfway There

In The Moment: Halfway There

NEWS
By
3rd June 2017 2 Comments
In The Moment: Halfway There

If you feel that there’s been a lot of Formula Drift coverage lately, you would be right.

Over just the last six weekends, we’ve had three rounds of the 2017 championship take place on the East Coast of the United States. It’s almost hard to believe that we’re already four rounds in and officially past the halfway point of this season.

2017 FD New Jersey In The Moment Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-4
  • 2017 FD New Jersey In The Moment Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-2
  • 2017 FD New Jersey In The Moment Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-3
2017 FD New Jersey In The Moment Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-5

The story so far for the Worthouse drift team has ranged from highest highs to some disappointing lows. Wall Stadium Speedway in New Jersey, which played host to this weekend’s fourth round, was not the greatest of events for either Piotr or James. But by the time the smoke had settled under the stadium lights, James remains top of the championship, with a 56-point lead.

2017 FD New Jersey In The Moment Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-6

There was a Falken Tires driver on top of the podium for the third time in four events, so a victory by association will have to suffice this weekend for the Worthouse crew. It’s been a reminder, if ever one was even needed, that this will be a fight all season long.

Next stop is Montreal in mid-July and with a welcome a six-week break in between. It’s a long overdue opportunity to stop, take a breath and prepare to go again.

Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com

The Deane x Więcek Story on Speedhunters

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

2 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
StealthStar17

Formula Drift is coming to Montreal!? I really hope someone on the Speedhunters team covers that. The Canadian car scene needs a lot more coverage.

2
Mārtiņš Ēlerts

What a race! The fact that Odis car lasted till the end of his countless battles was astonishing.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS