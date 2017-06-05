ILB Show Sessions: The Players Classic

Next Chapter >

Players Classic is an event we look forward to every June, and in just a couple of weeks’ time Paddy and Jordan will be heading along to the hallowed grounds of Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester to see what the 2017 edition will turn up.

Much of the success of this unique part static show and part track day can be credited to Players founders Jay McToldridge and Carl Taylor, and in this new episode from the I Love Bass mini series ‘Show Sessions,’ Jay gives an insight into how the Classic first came about and what sets it apart, even from the other Players events.

Once you’ve finished watching the video above, you can check out Paddy’s stories and ILB’s 4K coverage from last year’s event.

Brad Lord

Instagram: speedhunters_brad

brad@speedhunters.com