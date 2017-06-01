June Editorial: Hunting Japan’s Treasures

Next Chapter >

For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, summer is just around the corner.

June marks the beginning of the rainy season in Japan, and it used to be a period I profoundly hated. That was back in the day when I was less comfortable with embracing different conditions when it came to shoots. Now I welcome any type of weather for the simple fact that you never know what sort of look a passing rainstorm will bring to your set of images.

I’m due to visit Rocky Auto’s new shop right when the worst of the season’s weather is scheduled to fall in a couple of weeks, and I don’t really care if my trip consists of rain or shine. That’s because I’ll be shooting some of the rarest kyusha cars Watanabe-san has hidden away, as well as test driving his very latest creation which you can see a little corner of in the image above.

Good times are ahead, and another fun month of Speedhunting is about to unfold for all our contributors around the globe. See below for a very small taste of what’s to come in June.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com





