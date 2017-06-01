SHARE June Editorial: Hunting Japan’s Treasures

1st June 2017 6 Comments
For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, summer is just around the corner.

June marks the beginning of the rainy season in Japan, and it used to be a period I profoundly hated. That was back in the day when I was less comfortable with embracing different conditions when it came to shoots. Now I welcome any type of weather for the simple fact that you never know what sort of look a passing rainstorm will bring to your set of images.

I’m due to visit Rocky Auto’s new shop right when the worst of the season’s weather is scheduled to fall in a couple of weeks, and I don’t really care if my trip consists of rain or shine. That’s because I’ll be shooting some of the rarest kyusha cars Watanabe-san has hidden away, as well as test driving his very latest creation which you can see a little corner of in the image above.

Good times are ahead, and another fun month of Speedhunting is about to unfold for all our contributors around the globe. See below for a very small taste of what’s to come in June.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

6 comments

1
Blake Jones

Hanging out for your Hiace review, mate!

2
Aaron Lepper

Hiace review?! What? I'll hang out for that too, if it's a real thing!

3
John Best

I'd like to see some more Japanese vanning on here.

4
Chad W

I've only seen a few pictures of that "latest creation", can't wait to see the feature!

Author5
Dino Dalle Carbonare

It's a crazy thing he's building!

6
John Best

Can't wait. Interested to see the purple beemer.

