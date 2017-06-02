SHARE First Look: Need for Speed Payback

2nd June 2017 12 Comments
It only seems like yesterday, but it’s been two whole years since the gaming world got its first look at the new, rebooted Need for Speed. Now it’s time to do it all over again with the next instalment in the long-running franchise, Need for Speed Payback.

As most of you will know, Speedhunters and Need for Speed go way back; Electronic Arts (EA) is the parent company of both brands, and we work closely with one another during the development of each Need for Speed release. It’s been this way since Speedhunters began back in 2008.

Of course, it’s an extra special day for everyone in the Ghost Games and Speedhunters’ offices when a new game trailer drops, and for Need for Speed Payback that day is today. Hit play above to check it out.

  • NFS-Payback_5
  • NFS-Payback_2
NFS_Payback_3

With E3 and EA Play conventions just around the corner, there’ll be lots more information to come in the weeks and months before Need for Speed Payback’s official release on November 10, 2017. What we can tell you in the meantime, however, is that vehicle performance modification and customization will once again play a big role in the game.

  • NFS-Payback_6
  • NFS-Payback_4
NFS-Payback_1

While Need for Speed (2015) amalgamated real-world icons of car culture with a fictional storyline, Need for Speed Payback moves into the action-driving fantasy realm. Set inside the fictitious desert city underworld of Fortune Valley, there’s whole new world explore, and with it comes some fresh driving opportunities.

We’ll have more as the release date edges closer, but in the meantime you can check out the game’s official webpage here.

Brad Lord
Instagram: speedhunters_brad
brad@speedhunters.com

Comments

12 comments

Ben Chandler

Loving the look of the new game!

Taylor Nelson

EA owns Speedhunters?! I didn't know that.

Anyway, I'll likely get and enjoy this game seeing how NFS15 was the first game I've completed in, like, 20 years.

Raphael Altendorf

Same thing to me. I loved the last NFS!

Jack the Man

Keywords here: customization, action driving, valley, offroad bel air, datsun with a blown v8. Excited for this one.

Romulo Rodriguez

Show me some gameplay footage. I want to hear the sounds of the cars, the AI intelligence, the feel of the cars. NFS Shift is currently my favorite in the franchise so i'm the nut that likes some realism in the physics model

Anthony Chang

Looks great, hope it will have more classic cars, and please, don't be like "The Run".

StealthStar17

I don't know why, but I just have a feeling this game's story is going to be even darker than The Run.

Tim

I just hope there is a dedicated 'offline' mode and internet connection is not required to play. Rural Canada (Saskatchewan) is spotty and spending 5 minutes playing and being disconnected had me turning the last NFS in on something different because I just couldn't play the game

Taylor Nelson

They've already stated offline mode is back.

Tim

I had read about offline mode and based on the trailer it seems like there is a story line they plan to follow. I'm mostly hoping the bottom of the case doesn't say 'Internet Connection Required to Play' not that internet connection is an issue for 99.9% of the target market.

John Best

Can you modify the vehicles? If so, a lot or only a little?

Tryon Lippincott

As long as it doesn't focus on multiplayer and has a decent single player mode I would be interested.

