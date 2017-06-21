SHARE FIA Introduces The Intercontinental Drifting Cup

21st June 2017
Drifting has finally entered the realm of the FIA, the Federation Internationale De L’Automobile.

It’s been rumored for a while, then talked about when the leading drifting series met, and now the FIA has officially said they will sanction their first ever drifting event in 2017. Announced today at the fifth FIA Sport Conference in Geneva, the inaugural Intercontinental Drifting Cup event will take place on September 30 and October 1 in Japan.

While the FIA will create the rulebook for the event, Sunpros and Isao Saita will be held responsible for the promotion of the event. If you’re not familiar, Sunpros has run the D1 Grand Prix since its inception in 2000 with the JAF (Japanese Automobile Federation) as their FIA representative. D1GP was made famous by incorporating Keiichi ‘Drift King’ Tsuchiya and Option founder Daijiro Inada as judges and the original founders of the series, and creating the very first official drifting competition series.

Larry_Chen_SH_D1GP_Odaiba_50

Isao Saita became President of the series in 2008 until Osami Suzuki took over the position in 2009, the year before Tsuchiya and Inada left siting “consistent irresponsible management” as their reason. Though, mysteriously, while the FIA mentioned that Saita was a founder of the D1 Grand Prix, he is listed as the current Representative Director, and this is the first mention of him being a “founder” of D1GP.

The event will take place in Odaiba, a central Tokyo location that has hosted D1GP events since 2004 under the Tokyo Drift banner. For this year, D1GP are running it as the final round scheduled for October 7 and 8, the weekend after the FIA Intercontinental Cup. It makes sense to schedule it up this way given the logistics of creating a custom carpark course.

Larry_Chen_SH_D1GP_Odaiba_06

It will be interesting to see how the FIA will work with drifting. There are fans right now who are praising the idea and looking forward to finally seeing parity between cars, but others are lamenting and comparing it with the current state of Formula One and the rigid structure of the rulebook killing car styling. Many are also wondering who will be representing their series for this world event.

While it may be tough, the date works with all but the King of Nations/King of Europe round on the very same weekend in Greinbach, Austria. Most every other series has an event the week before or the week after and shipping a main car for that event probably won’t work out. If any drivers from the other major series do show, it may be with a car purchased in Japan for it, or a car built specifically for the event.

Larry_Chen_SH_D1GP_Odaiba_17

The best news is that it comes with the blessing of FIA President, Jean Todt, who said, “With the creation of the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup, we are building the framework for a standard format which will help the sport continue to grow from grass roots level to more professional competitions globally. We are setting the standard for what I’m sure will be a hugely successful form of motor sport.”

The idea of an FIA-backed drifting series isn’t a new one and has probably been on the horizon since the inception of sanctioned, competition drifting in 2000 and the D1GP. While this will be a single event, you can expect that the rulebook that the FIA creates will be adopted by several series as this talk has already begun last year at the FIA Drift Working Group meeting.

Do you think the idea of the FIA creating a standardized rule book for drifting is a promising idea? Who do you expect and/or hope to see at the first ever FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup? Do you expect a world drifting championship to come out of this single round? Let’s share our thoughts in the comments section below.

Justin Banner
Instagram: jb27tt
Facebook: racerbanner
Twitter: RacerBanner

ReallyForeverAlone

"Do you think the idea of the FIA creating a standardized rule book for drifting is a promising idea?"

If drifting wants to be taken seriously then a standardized rulebook must be made. I don't care for drifting but I'm definitely going to keep following this development.

Muhammad Haqy Aunoora

The best news is that it comes with the blessing of FIA President, Jean Todt, who said, “With the creation of the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup, we are building the framework for a standard format which will help the sport continue to grow from grass roots level to more professional competitions globally. We are setting the standard for what I’m sure will be a hugely successful form of motor sport.”

Reading that statement makes me hope that every drifter from around the world not participate in this event because it seems with that statement above the only result we get is some sort of formula one but with drift car and the event is drifting. My point here is that I'm afraid this standardized event will ruin the already good event and system we have now. But, in the other hand I also hope that I'm wrong.

Nicholas Cefaratti

The only thing that the FIA has done is ruin motorsport. So kiss drifting as you know it goodbye. By the time they are done with it, you will have autonomous, electricly powered sliding vehicles. May the best programmer win!

Mayank Gupta

I'm interested to think what a purpose-built drift car would look like... not something made from silvias and mustangs, but something like a "D1 car"

Seb Agent-Orange Betts

Really hope that this doesn't turn drifting into the same as F1, hopefully the rules are a little bit more relaxed otherwise I can it detracting from the fun of drift

powah

Great news. Drifting needs standartization and stricter rules. 1000hp spaceships are cool, but equal (and i hope less powerful) cars will actually be MORE fun to watch, because it will be the battle of actual driver's skills, and it's great.
What i'd personally like to see in terms of rules:
Horsepower limitations (intake restrictors, power to weight ratio balance) + tire size rules
Only 2000+ (or maybe even later) year chassis, possible engine swap limitations

Everyone here telling about "drifting will turn into F1" and stuff completely forgots that MAIN point and fun of drifting is demonstration of driver's skills, and the best way to compare them is to run ~equal cars in terms of tech specs.

powah

Following up, concerning "FIA KILLS MOTORSPORTS" stuff some guys are saying here

There are a lot of FIA-run events and series which are actually fun and entertaining and have some great competition while being pretty strictly ruled. Take WRX championship for example, or GT racing.

TJ

The biggest benefit will be clarifying how the runs are judged in what is hopefully a more consistent, and understandable to the average spectator, manner.

Jay Hardy

This is only a good thing for drifting. A set of rules that series all around the world can work to can only be a good thing. Take a look at the TCR touring cars that are being built. Before you had countless national series running to their own specs, now there is a global standard and the cars and championships are popping up everywhere.

To create a set of standardised drifting rules should allow everyone to compete on a more level playing field. The FIA simply has to look at the things people love about drifting... The mad looking cars, the personalities behind the wheel and the spectacle of cars being hurled sideways. Keep that and there on to a winner.

