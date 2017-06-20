England To Austria: A Rotiform Road Trip

Next Chapter >

Road tripping with friends between cities or states is one of the great opportunities that car culture provides, and when the final destination is a world famous car meet, it’s all the more sweet.

We’ve seen some great films from Rotiform in the past, and this 40-minute production documenting the team’s drive from England to Austria for Wörthersee 2017 is right up there with the best of them.

Combining behind the scenes footage of the multi-car cross-country adventure with features of Rotiform wheel-equipped vehicles along the way, it’s an inspiring watch for anyone looking for a reason to road trip.

