SHARE England To Austria: A Rotiform Road Trip

England To Austria: A Rotiform Road Trip

VIDEO
By
20th June 2017 1 Comment
England To Austria: A Rotiform Road Trip

Road tripping with friends between cities or states is one of the great opportunities that car culture provides, and when the final destination is a world famous car meet, it’s all the more sweet.

We’ve seen some great films from Rotiform in the past, and this 40-minute production documenting the team’s drive from England to Austria for Wörthersee 2017 is right up there with the best of them.

Combining behind the scenes footage of the multi-car cross-country adventure with features of Rotiform wheel-equipped vehicles along the way, it’s an inspiring watch for anyone looking for a reason to road trip.

Brad Lord
Instagram: speedhunters_brad
brad@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

1 comment

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
NFG Wolf

Does that mean it was a Knock Off road trip???

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS