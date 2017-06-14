SHARE Single Screamer: AGY’s R34 Skyline GT-R

14th June 2017 6 Comments
Single Screamer: AGY’s R34 Skyline GT-R

What’s more pleasing than seeing a fast sports car turned into something even faster and driven properly on track?

There’s nothing that really comes close to it if you ask me; it’s a dream being lived, and something that many of us aspire to. But when the car in question is an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, it’s even more satisfying.

idler_games_17_dino_dalle_carbonare_31

An idlers Games event isn’t where you would normally expect to come across a GT-R, but this time around there were quite a few of them entered in the big boys class – Super SS-T – along with familiar machines like Nakai-san’s purple 993, AKA Rotana. Squeezed in between a Power House Amuse R35 GT-R and a Calsonic R32 replica were a pair of Auto Gallery Yokohama-built san-yon that visually had a lot in common.

idler_games_17_dino_dalle_carbonare_20

They didn’t stick around too long after their second outing, but I was lucky enough to check out some details of the #43 car which was running a pretty recognizable AGY set up under its lightweight carbon hood.

idler_games_17_dino_dalle_carbonare_21

I say that because pretty much every R34 I’ve seen put together by the famed Yokohama-based shop has sported a single turbo conversion, anything from a ‘smaller’ HKS T04Z through to the still popular Trust T78 and T88.

idler_games_17_dino_dalle_carbonare_22

This stroked and HKS V-Cam-equipped RB however was packing an even larger HKS T51R which has enough capacity to flow 1000hp.

idler_games_17_dino_dalle_carbonare_24

That said, this car was probably sitting around the 750-800hp mark with safe levels of boost and a tune more focused towards extracting maximum mid-range punch. The soundtrack provided by the external wastegate is guaranteed to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end.

idler_games_17_dino_dalle_carbonare_25

As you many have noticed in the engine bay shot, the blow by gasses are recirculated into the intake before the turbo which is a move necessary to get the car roadworthy in Japan and pass the shaken. So yes, this is a street-driven car with licence plates and all.

idler_games_17_dino_dalle_carbonare_26

Apart from their timeless styling and build quality, another reason so many people in Japan run RAYS Volk Racing TE37s on their cars is because their internal diameter is one of the biggest around at the 18-inch size point. This of course means there’s enough clearance to run massive brake setups, like the AP Racing package this car was equipped with. It’s piece of mind you can’t afford to do without on such a fast track car.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

DCaffarel

Such a sweet R34, and a really nice engine setup as well...love it! Wish there was a video to enjoy that wastegate soundtrack you spoke of, but thanks for giving a closeup of such a worthy machine!

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Yeah I agree, never got a chance to film it on track as it only went out twice then disappeared !

Chriswhatshisname

Dino, when are we going to see an update on Project GTR??? I'm hyper-salivating !!! ;-)

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Engine was supposed to be done this month but another delay on that. So next month for that. But the KWs are fitted, so post coming very soon on that :D

Fame Punithipandkul

I'm also starving to see more of the Project GTR, I'm not even sure why, but I as soon as you posted one, I just can't wait for the next, your car becomes so fascinating to me! Keep it up! I can never wait!

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Thanks man! It's a slow progressing process but it's probably because I'm super picky and want to do stuff the right way from the get go.

