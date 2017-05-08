A Minimalistic Take On The S13

Next Chapter >

You might think that all an event like Wekfest Japan would turn up is a similar bunch of cars, but as you’ve seen in my spotlights so far, that’s not exactly the case. Sure, there were some builds that followed the same theme, but there was still plenty of variety parked up inside Nagoya’s Port Messe exhibition dome.

Case in point, this dramatically simple yet brutally functional Nissan Silvia S13, with a Mooneyes theme.

First things first, yes, it’s naturally aspirated. The SR20DE almost seems to float in the shaved engine bay, all the hoses, piping and ancillaries having been nicely tucked away to let the 2.0-liter four-cylinder take center stage.

The four polished velocity stacks are the first things to capture your attention, but then slowly you begin to notice the details. Like the equal-length, custom stainless steel headers, the meticulously painted cam cover, and the gusseted suspension turret reinforcements.

Carbon fiber fender flares tightly hug the chunky rubber mounted on 16-inch SSR Formula Mesh rims while providing a nice contrast to the bright yellow exterior.

A splash of color on the inside comes courtesy of some sticker-bombing, and with the addition of some Recaro seats up front you have yourself a challenging car to drive hard or drift.

In a sea of similarly styled and modified S13s, here’s one that’s not afraid to make a statement.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com