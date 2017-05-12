SHARE There’s Something New In The SH Garage…

12th May 2017 5 Comments
In my almost two and a half years with Speedhunters I’ve owned a few different cars and bikes. They’ve all been interesting enough to the enthusiast, but nothing really worthy of the official ‘Speedhunters Project Car’ title. Well, that’s about to change.

Since making the move to Japan 10 months ago, I’ve been plotting to acquire a vehicle to join me on the journey through this crazy car-loving country. The list of potential candidates was long and diverse: Japanese and European, turbocharged and naturally aspirated, three pedalled and two. Comparison tables were drawn, endless websites were bookmarked, and weeks’ worth of sleep were lost to the frenetic analysis of every car enthusiast’s perpetual question: what car is next?

The list was whittled down over the last few months and in the end only one contender remained. With the help of a few friends, including Speedhunters’ own Ron Celestine and Kikuchi-san from Saitama-based shop Autoworks k2, the pipe dream has now became a reality.

So like any good Speedhunter, I’m inviting you along for the ride (it’s already had some ups and downs, and I’m yet to even collect the car!). Take a guess at what it might be in the comments below. Hint for our long-term readers: it’s a first for a Speedhunters project.

Blake Jones
Instagram: blaketjones
blake@speedhunters.com

Photos by Ron Celestine
Instagram: celestinephotography

Adam

something with a Wankel

Amirul Makhtar

is it a rotary ?

Soufiane

Is it a Rotary? definetely a Mazda. I think...

Shafio

It looks an S2000 / RX7?

Flavien Vidal

It looks like the trunk is opened on the picture... And it does indeed look like an FD trunk...

