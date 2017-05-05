SHARE Tactical Art’s Tekkamen Skyline

5th May 2017
You might not associate Tactical Art with anything other than highly modified Hondas, but the Osaka-based shop had one car at Wekfest this week that immediately caught my attention – and it definitely wasn’t a Civic.

This white DR30 Tekkamen Skyline RS-Turbo does so many things so right.

wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_002

Above all else though, it proves that you only really need a handful of simple touches to get the most out of these old boxy rides.

wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_001

The car’s exterior has been kept completely stock, and to be honest, there isn’t really anything else you need to do to a kouki DR30. The overall look of the car makes enough of a statement with that central hood section sealing up the grille – where the name Tekkamen or ‘Iron Mask’ comes from – and the thin rectangular headlights give it an instantly recognizable face.

  • wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_003
  • wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_004

Set the ride height lower and you’re halfway there.

  • wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_007
  • wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_008

As with many cars that Tactical Art builds the Skyline runs a set of 3-piece Classics from CCW Wheels, polished and fitted with extended gold lug nuts.

wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_005

While it’s always a good idea to beef up the structural rigidity of an older car with a roll cage, I’m not sure the bar running across the windscreen will be too cop-friendly, or safe for that matter. Thankfully it’s just bolted in there, so easily removed when the car actually needs to be driven.

wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_006

I’d be keen to find out what’s been done to the mechanical side of this RS-Turbo, and I think that’s a pretty good reason to drop by Tactical Art some time soon. Whether it’ll be there given it has Fukuoka Prefecture plates is another thing, but a Kansai Speedhunting trip is long overdue regardless.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

