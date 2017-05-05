Tactical Art’s Tekkamen Skyline

Next Chapter >

You might not associate Tactical Art with anything other than highly modified Hondas, but the Osaka-based shop had one car at Wekfest this week that immediately caught my attention – and it definitely wasn’t a Civic.

This white DR30 Tekkamen Skyline RS-Turbo does so many things so right.

Above all else though, it proves that you only really need a handful of simple touches to get the most out of these old boxy rides.

The car’s exterior has been kept completely stock, and to be honest, there isn’t really anything else you need to do to a kouki DR30. The overall look of the car makes enough of a statement with that central hood section sealing up the grille – where the name Tekkamen or ‘Iron Mask’ comes from – and the thin rectangular headlights give it an instantly recognizable face.





Set the ride height lower and you’re halfway there.





As with many cars that Tactical Art builds the Skyline runs a set of 3-piece Classics from CCW Wheels, polished and fitted with extended gold lug nuts.

While it’s always a good idea to beef up the structural rigidity of an older car with a roll cage, I’m not sure the bar running across the windscreen will be too cop-friendly, or safe for that matter. Thankfully it’s just bolted in there, so easily removed when the car actually needs to be driven.

I’d be keen to find out what’s been done to the mechanical side of this RS-Turbo, and I think that’s a pretty good reason to drop by Tactical Art some time soon. Whether it’ll be there given it has Fukuoka Prefecture plates is another thing, but a Kansai Speedhunting trip is long overdue regardless.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com