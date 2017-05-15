SHARE A Spoon-Full Of S2000

A Spoon-Full Of S2000

CAR FEATURE
Words
Images
Louis Yio
15th May 2017 4 Comments
A Spoon-Full Of S2000
It Just Draws You In

For many in the Honda world, there is a name recognized second only to Mugen and desired almost as much.

In Japan, Spoon Sports is known as a leader in time attack and all-out performance using the Honda brand’s legendary vehicles like the Integra Type R, NSX and S2000, so when the company decided to launch in the US, it marked the occasion by building something special.

Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_02

Using every part in its extensive catalog, plus one very striking extra that’s unique to this and only one other car, the Spoon Sports USA S2000 is the result. 8,500rpm never sounded or looked so good.

Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_08
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_09
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_11

The most striking thing you’ll notice right away is also the unique feature I just alluded to. The open-air prototype roof was designed by Spoon Sports Japan, however the design was sent stateside to be realized for the Spoon Sports USA car as well. This is no fiberglass top either; save for the rearward brace that sits between the hunches of the tonneau cover that’s OEM for the CR model S2000 and the central brace that spans between the windshield and that rearward brace, the roof is a single piece of billet aluminum machined out to the shape you see.

Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_13

The idea is to allow you to still enjoy the open top experience without the worry of rain, which to be honest is not much of a problem here in Southern California. The other advantage is that it does cut down on wind noise while driving so you can hear that Spoon exhaust sing all the way up to 8,500rpm.

  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_10
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_14
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_12

The tinted plexiglass also gives you that open air feeling and helps you feel a little less claustrophobic in the tight confines of the S2000 cabin. For some, the design might be off-putting because it doesn’t serve a performance function like the rest of the car’s parts. However, it is a design piece and a prototype that showcases the ideas and creativity of the Spoon engineers, and for that reason it fits its purpose and functions as it should even if it doesn’t make the car faster or more aerodynamic.

Until you take a closer look at the intricate design and machining that went into creating this and the original prototype, it’s hard to appreciate it. From a designer and machinist’s standpoint, it’s an absolute work of art worthy of this car.

True Performance Art
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_05

That’s not to say this car wouldn’t perform when asked, though – it’s a Spoon Sports demo car that’s filled to the brim with everything the company makes and sells after all. The only piece not for sale is that roof, otherwise you can build this exact car for yourself. The top is there to grab your attention, the rest of the car holds it until you need a way to wipe the drool off your face from your daydream of owning a similar machine.

  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_21
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_22
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_20

Let’s start where most people do when they’re building a car with the wheels and tires. Those are the Spoon CR93s with an aggressive offset for the S2000, fitted with the latest Yokohama Advan Neova AD08Rs. However, to make sure the rubber isn’t totally exposed, a set of front and rear Spoon wide fenders, which are legendary in their own right, are employed here. The stock brakes wouldn’t cut it and the CR93 wheels allow for larger Spoon monoblock calipers, which are of 4-piston variety and work with the amazing ABS system used on the S2000.

Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_17
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_07
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_24

The body is a bit of a mix of Spoon’s S-Tai and Aero upgrades. The front and rear bumpers are Aero fare, but the rear diffuser and hood is S-Tai. The wing is the Spoon GT item for the S2000 while the Aero mirrors cut a distinct, narrow profile.

Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_32
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_28
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_30
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_29
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_31

To take control of the front wheels, a Spoon steering wheel allows you to feed steering input and the Spoon shift knob feels nice in the hand as well. The Recaro/ASM RS-G seats are the only parts not OE Honda or Spoon.

Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_01
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_34
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_46

The suspension is full Spoon, from the coilovers to the upper control arm gusset plates, to the front strut bar.

Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_38

Likewise, the engine is a full Spoon Sports Japan build. While the intake manifold is Honda OE, the throttle body is a Spoon unit that sucks in air from the Spoon air cleaner under the OE Honda intake.

  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_44
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_48

Sending that spent fuel and air to the Spoon N1 muffler kit is a Spoon exhaust manifold in a four-two-one design for peak power and torque.

Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_37
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_39
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_40

To top off the engine is an eye-catching yellow valve cover and Kevlar coil shroud. Finally, a Spoon aluminum radiator, coolant hoses, and radiator cap ensure coolant never leaks or gets too hot on long road trips or spirited driving on a certain set of mountain roads.

Your Dreams Can Come True
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_47

The open-air top isn’t for everyone, but if it is ever offered you can be sure it won’t be the machined billet aluminum piece you see here; that’s expensive and would be out of the budget of most enthusiasts. Everything else is available, attainable even, so it’s a realistic project.

  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_19
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_04
  • Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_23
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_50

However, the idea of the S2000 was to have a pure, open-top sports car driving experience. That idea remains with this prototype and, who knows, maybe we will see a version of this one day and then you can make an exact copy of this very car. Until then, build it a piece at a time and enjoy that open-air feeling. Well, until the rain starts to fall.

Justin Banner
Instagram: jb27tt
Facebook: racerbanner
Twitter: RacerBanner

Louis Yio
louis@speedhunters.com
Instagram: lusciousy

Cutting Room Floor
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_03
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_35
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_06
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_15
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_18
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_25
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_27
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_33
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_36
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_41
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_43
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_45
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_49
Louis_Yio_2017_Speedhunters_Spoon_S2000_16
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

4 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
AP1andDone

Nice to see more S2000 love. Rather let down by the article though. I'd like to see more time talking about the history and design of the company/parts and how the car makes you feel, and less time listing parts.

2
Louis Yio

You know that feeling you had when you were still just a kid and you asked your parents for that new Nintendo console but they kept saying no over and over but then after you woke up on Christmas morning that year, you saw that totally awesome Nintendo console you kept asking for, along with a few extra games and controllers, sitting right by the Christmas tree? You remember that feeling? Well, that's what it feels like when you hit the redline of this S2000.

3
Kyle Lander

I actually really like the idea of this open air hardtop, it sort of gives the car an semi-exotic feel. I feel like it needs to be paired with a pretty wild car to work well though, like the one it's currently on.

4
Nfrs2000

Being an s2000 owner and avid reader of speedhunters I will say the kit is terrible. And that top... leave the billet work to pagani.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS