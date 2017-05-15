A Spoon-Full Of S2000

Next Chapter >

It Just Draws You In

For many in the Honda world, there is a name recognized second only to Mugen and desired almost as much.

In Japan, Spoon Sports is known as a leader in time attack and all-out performance using the Honda brand’s legendary vehicles like the Integra Type R, NSX and S2000, so when the company decided to launch in the US, it marked the occasion by building something special.

Using every part in its extensive catalog, plus one very striking extra that’s unique to this and only one other car, the Spoon Sports USA S2000 is the result. 8,500rpm never sounded or looked so good.





The most striking thing you’ll notice right away is also the unique feature I just alluded to. The open-air prototype roof was designed by Spoon Sports Japan, however the design was sent stateside to be realized for the Spoon Sports USA car as well. This is no fiberglass top either; save for the rearward brace that sits between the hunches of the tonneau cover that’s OEM for the CR model S2000 and the central brace that spans between the windshield and that rearward brace, the roof is a single piece of billet aluminum machined out to the shape you see.

The idea is to allow you to still enjoy the open top experience without the worry of rain, which to be honest is not much of a problem here in Southern California. The other advantage is that it does cut down on wind noise while driving so you can hear that Spoon exhaust sing all the way up to 8,500rpm.





The tinted plexiglass also gives you that open air feeling and helps you feel a little less claustrophobic in the tight confines of the S2000 cabin. For some, the design might be off-putting because it doesn’t serve a performance function like the rest of the car’s parts. However, it is a design piece and a prototype that showcases the ideas and creativity of the Spoon engineers, and for that reason it fits its purpose and functions as it should even if it doesn’t make the car faster or more aerodynamic.

Until you take a closer look at the intricate design and machining that went into creating this and the original prototype, it’s hard to appreciate it. From a designer and machinist’s standpoint, it’s an absolute work of art worthy of this car.

True Performance Art

That’s not to say this car wouldn’t perform when asked, though – it’s a Spoon Sports demo car that’s filled to the brim with everything the company makes and sells after all. The only piece not for sale is that roof, otherwise you can build this exact car for yourself. The top is there to grab your attention, the rest of the car holds it until you need a way to wipe the drool off your face from your daydream of owning a similar machine.





Let’s start where most people do when they’re building a car with the wheels and tires. Those are the Spoon CR93s with an aggressive offset for the S2000, fitted with the latest Yokohama Advan Neova AD08Rs. However, to make sure the rubber isn’t totally exposed, a set of front and rear Spoon wide fenders, which are legendary in their own right, are employed here. The stock brakes wouldn’t cut it and the CR93 wheels allow for larger Spoon monoblock calipers, which are of 4-piston variety and work with the amazing ABS system used on the S2000.





The body is a bit of a mix of Spoon’s S-Tai and Aero upgrades. The front and rear bumpers are Aero fare, but the rear diffuser and hood is S-Tai. The wing is the Spoon GT item for the S2000 while the Aero mirrors cut a distinct, narrow profile.







To take control of the front wheels, a Spoon steering wheel allows you to feed steering input and the Spoon shift knob feels nice in the hand as well. The Recaro/ASM RS-G seats are the only parts not OE Honda or Spoon.





The suspension is full Spoon, from the coilovers to the upper control arm gusset plates, to the front strut bar.

Likewise, the engine is a full Spoon Sports Japan build. While the intake manifold is Honda OE, the throttle body is a Spoon unit that sucks in air from the Spoon air cleaner under the OE Honda intake.





Sending that spent fuel and air to the Spoon N1 muffler kit is a Spoon exhaust manifold in a four-two-one design for peak power and torque.





To top off the engine is an eye-catching yellow valve cover and Kevlar coil shroud. Finally, a Spoon aluminum radiator, coolant hoses, and radiator cap ensure coolant never leaks or gets too hot on long road trips or spirited driving on a certain set of mountain roads.

Your Dreams Can Come True

The open-air top isn’t for everyone, but if it is ever offered you can be sure it won’t be the machined billet aluminum piece you see here; that’s expensive and would be out of the budget of most enthusiasts. Everything else is available, attainable even, so it’s a realistic project.







However, the idea of the S2000 was to have a pure, open-top sports car driving experience. That idea remains with this prototype and, who knows, maybe we will see a version of this one day and then you can make an exact copy of this very car. Until then, build it a piece at a time and enjoy that open-air feeling. Well, until the rain starts to fall.

Justin Banner

Instagram: jb27tt

Facebook: racerbanner

Twitter: RacerBanner

Louis Yio

louis@speedhunters.com

Instagram: lusciousy

Cutting Room Floor