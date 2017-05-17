SHARE More Than Just Letters & Numbers

More Than Just Letters & Numbers

SPECIAL FEATURE
By
17th May 2017 5 Comments
More Than Just Letters & Numbers
Just Another Plate

Car enthusiasts sure are a creative bunch. Regardless of rules and regulations, we always seem to find a way to create and express ourselves clearly. Even on license plates.

When the world throws us a set of parameters to work within, we do our best to break, bend or remould them into something useful. This holds true from the smallest, most seemingly trivial details, right the way up to negotiating with the physics that bind our universe, all as part of the never-ending quest to go faster.

MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_37

I could try to talk this up to be more than it is, but the truth is, I just feel like having a little bit of fun. I made a little game with myself during the recent Rotary Revival event, the aim being to snap as many personalised (AKA vanity) license plates that said a little something about the cars they were attached to.

MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_16

You’ve got to admit, it’s amusing just how much about a car or owner can be conveyed through the very limited characters available on license plates. While plates don’t add horsepower (contrary to what some people believe), they can potentially add a lot of character to a build.

MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_28

Occasionally, the right plates on the right car will even finish a build; they’re the icing on the cake, so to speak. In fact, some cars are better known by their plates than their owners.

MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_17

I guess to fully appreciate what we’re looking at here, we should cover the rules that govern most of the examples on display. In the Australian state of New South Wales we’re limited to six characters to express ourselves. Most of us try to work within a set formula of letter and numbers to avoid paying the hefty annual fee of full custom set.

MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_29

I’m talking close to A$500 (US$375) on top of the A$1000 (US$750) for registration. While some of us are happy to pay the higher fee, the vast majority opt to get creative stick to a set combination, e.g. XXX-12X though. Other states have different laws and layouts to follow, but you’ll see pretty much the same system applied where ever you are in Australia, including the heavy ‘full custom’ annual prices.

MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_34
  • MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_01
  • MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_30
MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_05
  • MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_22
  • MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_02
MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_32
  • MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_10
  • MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_09
MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_08

Keeping to the spirit of the event, I was focusing on plates that alluded to the rotary power plant lurking within a car’s engine bay. So how many ways can you express an engine model? Plenty it seems.

MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_25
  • MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_31
  • MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_36
MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_27
  • MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_24
  • MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_04
MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_15

Most of these ported rotary engines can be heard buzzing long before the car is close enough for you to read a plate properly, but most rotary fans have decided not to chance it. There’s still a risk that some uneducated sorts out there may mistake their pride and joy for something with pistons.

MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_12

The plates are fun fail safe; in the unlikely event that the cacophony of ‘brap’, the polished badges and exclusive rotary-themed decals are missed, passers by will still be able to fall back on the fun and informative license plates. Pedestrians will be able to sleep better at night knowing that little blue Mazda was indeed powered by a Mazda 13B rotary engine, and that whooshing sound created by its turbocharger.

MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_11

In all seriousness though, plates are an often overlooked way to bring a little more character to a build. Sure, they’re one of the least important components on a car, but with some creativity they have the potential to complete a build.

My current Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX is the first car in a long time that I’ve left standard plates on, so perhaps it’s time I go plate shopping myself and give my project a better title than simply ‘The Nine.’

Now let’s hear from you guys – if you’ve previously run, or currently run a personalised/vanity plate on your car, what did it read?

Matthew Everingham
Instagram: matthew_everingham
matt@mattheweveringham.com

Cutting Room Floor
MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_06
MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_23
MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_33
MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_14
MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_19
MatthewEveringham_Speedhunters_RotorRod_20
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

5 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1
TJH

A refreshing article.
As you say, something as simple as a license plate can really add to a build

2
Benny

I loved my plate on my old DC2!

decom_8464b6c058fa3f2ec8d17affa2774d41_591d7b624202c.jpgdecom_8464b6c058fa3f2ec8d17affa2774d41_591d7b624202c.jpg
3
Dominic king
decom_cc24108d2e4a7eced5b5fa362d0a1acb_591d85f92078b.JPGdecom_cc24108d2e4a7eced5b5fa362d0a1acb_591d85f92078b.JPG
4
a77ume

Here in South Africa we are allowed characters, I took advantage of that for about a decade when I retained my reg plate on a series of e36, e46 and e63 beemers. I no longer own something worth the plate which read -

r3v03v0m

As it's only worth reading in a rear-view mirror

5
Max

The license plate on my Bus reads FO723 or Fotze which is a not so nice german word for female genitalia :D It sometimes creates weird looks from others but mostly it's a joke for me and friends.

decom_ba84c6d60a049e7428063745a116eda1_591d88ace0782.jpgdecom_ba84c6d60a049e7428063745a116eda1_591d88ace0782.jpg

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS