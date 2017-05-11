SHARE Moments In Time: Smoke Screen Engaged

Moments In Time: Smoke Screen Engaged

EVENT COVERAGE
By
11th May 2017 0 Comments
Moments In Time: Smoke Screen Engaged

Right now, Formula Drift drivers and teams are gearing up for the third round of the 2017 championship at Road Atlanta, Georgia. Before that event plays out though, I wanted to take a quick look back at the last round in Orlando, Florida.

Having Paddy travel with the series this year has really made me appreciate being able to shoot alongside a teammate again. It’s definitely pushing me further to improve my craft.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_02

While many people don’t like the Formula Drift Orlando event and complain about the Orlando Speed World venue, it’s actually grown on me quite a bit in the past few years.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_03

It all boils down to the fact that the course is designed in a way to force drivers to run really close tandems.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_04
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_05

To say it’s unforgiving is an understatement, but the battles that come out of this arena are ones to remember.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_06

Case in point, the Top 16 duel between James Deane and Jhonnattan Castro that Paddy highlighted in his post.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_07

This is the level of competition that makes me still love the sport of professional drifting. Just when you think things are getting stale these drivers really kick it up a notch.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_08

Even James had to give Jhonnattan an applause after he was beaten fair and square.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_09

It’s only human nature to root for the underdog, and when Castro won that battle I think everyone in the paddock felt a little bit emotional.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_10

I’m sure you’ll already know the outcome of the event so there’s no need for me to recap the battles, but what I will share with you is a collection of my favorite photos from Orlando, with a few captions here and there.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_11

Like mother like daughter. Now that FD is in its 14th year of competition, there have been many kids that have entered the mix. Odi Bakchis’ spotter is his wife Amy, and I thought it was absolutely the sweetest thing that their daughter was doing what mom does best too.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_12

Party in the back means a lot of different things, but I think it has to do with Dan Burkett’s real life mullet.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_13

Chris Forsberg always has to touch this sign his wife made him when he leaves his race rig. He probably touches it 100 times in a race weekend.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_14
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_15
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_16
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_17

The only four-door in Formula Drift competition, and those doors are functional. How else would you switch out empty nitrous bottles for full ones?

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_18
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_19
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_20
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_21

Two different Mustangs built by two different teams, doing the exact same thing.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_22
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_23
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_24
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_25
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_26
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_27

Due to the extreme heat in Orlando many of the drivers were wearing cool suits, therefore the crew guys always needed to ensure the systems were topped up with ice-cold water.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_28
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_29

That look of total concentration before the second half of the final battle.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_30
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_31
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_32
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_33
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_34
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_35

Would you look at that? Not a V8!

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_36

Danny George’s 2017 campaign is rather unique; there’s no other pro-level motorsport team in the world that has a cannabis company as a naming sponsor.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_37
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_38
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_39

Hert from Hoonigan was so happy that his buddy finally won. Talk about a true drift fan.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_40

How crazy is it that this Toyota Supra has come around full circle? If it looks familiar then you have been following Fredric Aasbø from the beginning; this is the exact Supra that ‘The Norwegian Hammer’ campaigned in the 2008 and 2009 FD seasons. Now Fredric’s buddy from Norway is driving it in Pro2 competition.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_41

The Euro club during the drivers meetings.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_42
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_43
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_44
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_45
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_46
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_47

I love these moments. Jhonnattan Castro was just taking a slight breather to escape the heat in his race rig after his Top 32 battle.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_48
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_49

I just love that Vaughn Gittin Jr. has a thing that he does during Top 16 intros. Why is it that other drivers don’t have a ‘thing?’

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_50
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_51
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_52
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_53

Kelsey Rowlings is the only female driver in Formula Drift competition, and on top of that she doubles as her own umbrella model.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_54
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_55

Apparently drinking out of your race shoe after you win is an Australian thing.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_56
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_57
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_58
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_59
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_60
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_61

Just look at that smoke pouring over the front of Ryan Tuerck’s Toyota 86. It’s like a scene out of a wind tunnel.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_62
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_63
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_64
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_65
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_66

That moment when you know you’ve secured another Formula Drift Pro Championship round win.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_67
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_68
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Formula_drift_Orlando_2017_69

I hope you enjoyed my photo gallery from Orlando Speed World. Now it’s time to do it all over again at Road Atlanta!

Larry Chen
Instagram: larry_chen_foto
larry@speedhunters.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS