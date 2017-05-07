SHARE The Freshest S14 You’ll See Today

7th May 2017
If you had to select a Japanese car for a project build, what make and model would it be?

Maybe something not so common, as it would be far easier to come up with an original and fresh take, right? But a Nissan Silvia S14 chassis? Wouldn’t that be like shooting yourself in the foot before you even get started? I mean, it has to be one of the most modified and fettled with Japanese platforms ever.

wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_021

Yet, when I came across this kouki S14 from the Low ‘N Slow crew at Wekfest Japan last week, I was pleasantly surprised. It combines a number of touches from a variety of styles, yet fuses them all together beautifully to result in something you can’t help but stop and admire.

wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_022

The choice of a black exterior gives it a real menacing look too. It was like a blackhole parked in the middle of the Port Messe exhibition dome; you really had to get up close to actually spot all the details. And of those, there are plenty.

  • wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_028
  • wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_023
wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_024

Contrasting that deep black body color is a set of custom three-piece forged Infinitewerks BRs with with crazy offsets resulting in huge dish front and rear. But then again, if you want to impress you have to go the whole way.

  • wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_027

And that’s what the owner has really done, giving unique touches to the exterior through added vents into the stock front fenders as well as a custom fabricated and integrated tapered trunk lip spoiler out the back. It’s all metal and all beautifully executed.

wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_026

While at the paint shop the inner section of the chassis received a digital camo treatment with the same Tiffany-blue that’s been used on the roll-cage padding and steering wheel.

wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_029

A Bride Euro seat for the passenger and a Bride bucket, and the interior was all done.

wekfest17_dino_dalle_carbonare_030

The car is dotted with cool smaller details like the custom headlights and an LED upgrade for every other bulb.

Oh, and just in case you’re wondering, there is no air ride – it’s static suspension all the way.

Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com

1
Merlz

Hate to correct you Dino. That passenger seat is a Bride Euro.

Great car though and great pics as always.

2
James

Kouki

3
eejjkk

I was actually sorta wondering what was under the hood?

4
StealthStar17

To answer your question at the beginning of this article: I would personally go for a Nissan Silvia S15, partially because I absolutely love its design language. It's simple, stylish, sporty and aggressive, all at the same time.

