The Freshest S14 You’ll See Today

If you had to select a Japanese car for a project build, what make and model would it be?

Maybe something not so common, as it would be far easier to come up with an original and fresh take, right? But a Nissan Silvia S14 chassis? Wouldn’t that be like shooting yourself in the foot before you even get started? I mean, it has to be one of the most modified and fettled with Japanese platforms ever.

Yet, when I came across this kouki S14 from the Low ‘N Slow crew at Wekfest Japan last week, I was pleasantly surprised. It combines a number of touches from a variety of styles, yet fuses them all together beautifully to result in something you can’t help but stop and admire.

The choice of a black exterior gives it a real menacing look too. It was like a blackhole parked in the middle of the Port Messe exhibition dome; you really had to get up close to actually spot all the details. And of those, there are plenty.





Contrasting that deep black body color is a set of custom three-piece forged Infinitewerks BRs with with crazy offsets resulting in huge dish front and rear. But then again, if you want to impress you have to go the whole way.

And that’s what the owner has really done, giving unique touches to the exterior through added vents into the stock front fenders as well as a custom fabricated and integrated tapered trunk lip spoiler out the back. It’s all metal and all beautifully executed.

While at the paint shop the inner section of the chassis received a digital camo treatment with the same Tiffany-blue that’s been used on the roll-cage padding and steering wheel.

A Bride Euro seat for the passenger and a Bride bucket, and the interior was all done.

The car is dotted with cool smaller details like the custom headlights and an LED upgrade for every other bulb.

Oh, and just in case you’re wondering, there is no air ride – it’s static suspension all the way.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

