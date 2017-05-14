SHARE In The Moment: 2 Out Of 3 Ain’t Bad

In The Moment: 2 Out Of 3 Ain’t Bad

NEWS
By
14th May 2017 0 Comments
In The Moment: 2 Out Of 3 Ain’t Bad

If you told me on Thursday after practice, that this would have been the result, I really wouldn’t have believed you.

Not that I doubted his ability, but the route to this win was paved with difficulties and obstacles that I still struggle to comprehend how he overcame them.

2017 FD03 Road Atlanta In The Moment Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-1

Three events, two wins for James Deane. What makes this special is not just the difficult path to the final, but to be accompanied by his friend and fellow countryman, Dean Kearney.

2017 FD03 Road Atlanta In The Moment Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-2

There’s a lot to reflect upon; I’m not sure if the smoke has even settled over the famous Road Atlanta, but no doubt the celebrations of an all-Irish final will continue long into the night. It’s only a few hours since the winners took to the podium, so the elation is still fresh.

2017 FD03 Road Atlanta In The Moment Speedhunters by Paddy McGrath-4

I’ve a flight to catch at 9:00am in the morning, but I’m sure I’ll have plenty of time to take in what was a very special night in Georgia on my way home, which I’ll try and put into words later this week. For the meantime, I’m just going to enjoy this feeling of how proud I am of both these drivers and what they’ve achieved.

Now, can someone please turn the temperature down.

Paddy McGrath
Instagram: pmcgphotos
Twitter: pmcgphotos
paddy@speedhunters.com

The Deane x Więcek Story on Speedhunters

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS