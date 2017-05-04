SHARE ILB Does Dubshed

4th May 2017
In Northern Ireland’s thriving modified car scene, one static show stands out above all others: Dubshed.

You’d have probably caught Paddy’s stories from the recent 2017 event, but now it’s time to take a look at the show through the eyes of I Love Bass. As the name suggests, Dubshed started life as VAG-centric event, but it’s so much more than that now, bringing together European makes and models and even welcoming Japanese cars.

The I Love Bass collective can always be relied on for a solid event clip, and this coverage from Dubshed – ILB’s “home show” – lives up to all expectations. Select 2160p 4K resolution, sit back and enjoy.

topinsights_SS

Why is a show that's all about "Low & Slow" on a site called SPEEDhunters?

