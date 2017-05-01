A Different View Of FD LB

Next Chapter >

As the first stop of a new championship season and therefore the event where new cars, teams and drivers make their debuts, Formula Drift Long Beach is a little bit special.

The fact that it’s run on such a unique course makes it all the more so, and this new video from GT Channel lets you experience FD’s ‘The Streets of Long Beach’ in a whole new way.

This 360° clip combines multiple moments from the recent event, and for each scene you have control over the camera. Go in-car with Ken Gushi and Daijiro Yoshihara; check out the Worthouse pit; you can even spend some time trackside with the media – just do yourself a favor and ensure you’re watching in 2180s 4K before you hit the play button.

The Speedhunters