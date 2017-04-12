Disturbing The Peace, Kiwi Rotary Style

Next Chapter >

This coming Friday, Sydney Motorsport Park will come alive to the sounds of Mazda rotary engines. Given Australia’s love of the Wankel, there’s sure to be a big turn out for Rotary Revival #4, and Matt will be heading along to check it out and report back. As a warm up for that though, we thought we’d share the official after movie from New Zealand’s take on a rotary-only festival, which went off in a big way back in February.

In 2015, 106 rotary-powered vehicles took part in the Rotary REunion, and in 2016, that number jumped 187. For 2017, however, 258 rotaries of 10A, 12A, 13B, 20B and 26B variety all brought the noise to Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park in the North Island town of Taupo.

This video from Odd gives a real taste of the atmosphere at this special event, one which Mad Mike Whiddett and his recently-acquired left-hand drive Mazda RX-2 also made an appearance. Given how well Rotary REUnion was received by who attended, it can surely only get bigger in years to come.

Australia, now it’s your turn to show us what you’ve got!

The Speedhunters

More Rotary related stories on Speedhunters