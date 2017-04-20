AMS Alpha G: The Road To Six

Next Chapter >

On the back of Gidi Chamdi’s record-setting 6-second GT-R pass at TX2K17, the car’s builder, AMS Performance, has released a half-hour-long documentary on the accomplishment.

The record 6.93-second ET is just one of a string of benchmark-resetting achievements by the 2500hp+ R35 known as Alpha G, but with a number of other teams gunning for the first GT-R 6-second time slip – including US tuners ETS and T1 Racing Development, plus Alpha Logic in the UAE and EKanoo Racing in Bahrain – it’s the sweetest one yet.

Engineering a GT-R to cover the quarter-mile so quickly – and break new ET ground for an all-wheel drive vehicle in the process – took a huge amount of commitment from everyone involved in the project, and in this nicely produced video you get a real sense of what it meant to the AMS team to finally run the number.

The Speedhunters