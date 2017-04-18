SHARE 100 Reasons To Visit Long Beach

100 Reasons To Visit Long Beach

This year marked my 12th time shooting the Long Beach Grand Prix as well as Formula Drift Long Beach, so I figured I would just select my 100 favorite photos from two weeks’ worth of shooting and share them with you in one mega image post.

As you’ll see, they’re in no particular order, and I’ll chime in with some thoughts and observations here and there. Enjoy!

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_02

Ever since Formula Drift dropped Friday night practice after qualifying, I’ve missed shooting in the good light. But during Grand Prix weekend there’s a night competition, which is nice.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_03

The prize purse for this year’s Motegi Drift Super Drift Challenge was $25,000 US.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_04

It’s really cool to see so many different race cars competing on the same road course over such a short period of time.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_05
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_06
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_07

This year, the annual Pro/Celebrity race was dropped in favor of a Can-Am exhibition race.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_08

I’d never had a chance to see these cars before, so it was so awesome to watch them battle it out on the streets of Long Beach.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_09
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_10
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_11

Paddy told me that this was the happiest day of his life. He even cried. #FormulaDeane.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_12

I didn’t get to do this shot last year due to the rain, but with clear skies this time around, I had a chance to recreate it again with Ryan, albeit with a different livery.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_13
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_14

The boys are back in town. I always look forward to the start of a brand new Formula Drift season.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_15
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_16
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_17
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_18
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_19
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_20

Forrest Wang didn’t compete in the FD Pro championship season opener, but he was in Long Beach the following week for the night event.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_22
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_21
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_23
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_24

Who would have thought James Deane would come in and sweep the competition without even breaking a sweat.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_25
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_26
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_27

He is without a doubt one of, if not the best drifter in the world. It’s too bad Daigo Saito is not around to battle James.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_28
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_29
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_30
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_31
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_32
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_33
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_34

It’s amazing how long I’ve been shooting alongside these guys. I consider Ryan Sage and Jarod DeAnda my family.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_36

This used to be one of my favorite outside corners to shoot from, but with photo holes being removed every year I can now only capture the action from the inside of the corner. The faster guys would lift a tire on the curb up to a foot in the air.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_35
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_37
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_40

These are Ken Gushi’s legs, in case you’re wondering.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_38

It was really cool to see Chelsea Denofa on a factory team; it’s just too bad things did not go his way at Long Beach. He still has so much to get used to driving the Mustang.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_39
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_41

There were so many different types of races over the course of two weeks, but the most insane was definitely Robbie Gordon’s Stadium Super Trucks.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_85

Jumps and passing on three wheels is standard stuff with this racing series.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_42
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_43
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_44
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_45
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_46
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_47
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_48
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_49

More like a wall hug than a wall tap, but it still looked pretty cool.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_50
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_51
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_52
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_53
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_54

Check out that three-wheel action. Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s Mustang is the only car I’ve ever seen get on three wheels from doing a donut.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_55
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_56
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_57
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_58
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_59
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_60

Fredric Aasbø did quite well considering it was his first time competing in this brand new rear-wheel drive converted Toyota Corolla iM. There is quite a bit of controversy surrounding his tactics in battle, so what do you guys think about the way Fredric drives?

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_61
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_62
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_63
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_64
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_67
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_65
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_66
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_68

It’s designed to let out more tire smoke, I swear.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_70

How cool is this? Watching these vintage racers in action was nothing short of mesmerizing. They sounded amazing as well.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_69
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_71
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_72
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_73
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_74
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_75

I love the colors of these Can-Am cars. Their liveries were very simple, but they’re incredibly good looking.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_76
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_77
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_78
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_79

No matter how many times I’ve shot at Long Beach there is always something new and interesting to point my cameras at.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_80

The buildings make perfect backdrop for such an epic scene.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_83
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_81
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_82
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_84
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_86

I had a chance to check out the Can-Am pits, which was definitely a highlight of the two weeks.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_87
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_88

Too loud for small ears.

  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_89
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_91
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_90
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_92
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_93
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_94

It was so cool to see these guys run during golden hour.

Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_95
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_96
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_97
Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_98
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_99
  • Larry_Chen_Speedhunters_Long_Beach_2017_TML_100

Well, that’s it for year 12. I feel like I’ve covered the Grand Prix weekend every which way, including shooting the entire thing on film, so what should I do the next time around?

Larry Chen
Instagram: larry_chen_foto
larry@speedhunters.com

IRUCONJI

Drift racing is the motorsport equivalent of synchronized swimming.

