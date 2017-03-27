The Best Dollar You’ll Ever Spend

When I was a little kid growing up in the late 1980s and early 1990s, I remember going to the store with my parents to pick up groceries or something for the house. And like most kids, I would stop by the toy aisle to look at all the cool stuff.
Most of the bigger toys were expensive – something you could only get on Christmas or maybe your birthday – but there was always a chance that if I was well behaved my parents would let me pick one Hot Wheels or Matchbox car to take home and add to my collection.
And by collection I mean a big pile of toy cars that would played with on the living room floor, in the dirt out front, or even in the bathtub.
The great thing about Hot Wheels for both kids and the adults who paid for them is that they were cheap. Usually around one dollar each give or take; hardly more expensive than a small candy bar.
And amazingly, in the 25-plus years since I was a little kid picking out Hot Wheels in the store, that price hasn’t changed one bit. While everything else has climbed significantly – be it automobiles, gasoline, houses, or food – it seems Hot Wheels die-casts are immune to inflation.
That has long made them the perfect impulse buy, whether it’s for a kid or for a grown up who is still a kid at heart. I mean, for less than the price of your average Starbucks coffee you can take home four of five of the things. Hell, I even know some guys who give out Hot Wheels to the neighborhood kids on Halloween instead of candy.
For me, Hot Wheels have become the perfect office decor, pinned up on wall and taking over an increasing amount of space with each trip to the store I make. Unlike some of the hardcore die-cast fans, I don’t spend days trying to find rare releases or putting together complete sets; I simply buy the ones that I think are cool, and lately there have been a ton of those.
Traditionally, I liked to take them out of the package to display them, and I still do that sometimes; but I’ve found that leaving them in the package displayed on the wall is very effective. It’s not that I really care about preserving the value, it’s just an easy way to display them, and my ‘wall of wheels’ always gets an interesting response when a visitor checks out my office.
This isn’t the first time I’ve written about my love of Hot Wheels here on Speedhunters, but it’s been a while and I thought now would be a good time to talk about some of the cool releases that have come out over the last year or two.More Than A Hobby
Perhaps the greatest thing about collecting Hot Wheels (aside from the low price) is the fact there are some very genuine and very talented automobile enthusiasts creating awesome products all the time – and they are very keyed-in with real word car culture. Yes, some of the Hot Wheels line-up includes fantasy-type vehicles that are more aimed towards children, but for every T-Rex-shaped car or futuristic spaceship on wheels there are accurate replicas of a real vehicles from all over the world, and from all eras.
And I’m not just talking about Ferraris, Corvettes, 4×4 pickups and other well known, flashy cars. For years now, the designers at Hot Wheels have been digging deep and releasing amazing replicas of obscure, historic and cult vehicles.
What I am talking about is the the kind of stuff that’s loved by real gear-heads and car geeks, and there’s seemingly no part of car culture that Hot Wheels hasn’t tapped into. From a Datsun Fairlady 2000 to a ’55 Chevy gasser to a BMW CSL race car, there’s something for everyone.
I’m not entirely sure of the process our friends at Hot Wheels use to choose which cars will be recreated in die-cast form, but it’s resulted in some very unexpected and very cool releases, like a Chevy LUV with velocity stacks popping through the hood.
Or a Honda Odyssey minivan in race trim. Because why not?
There have actually been so many cool releases lately that it’s hard to keep track of them all. And that includes specially branded cars commemorating certain marques. One set marks the 50th anniversary of the Camaro, which is where this ’81 Z/28 comes from.
Another set features BMWs exclusively, both modern examples and historic ones like the 2002 pictured here.
In addition to the standard releases, there are also more detailed and slightly more expensive cars that feature elaborate wheel designs and real rubber tires.
One of my favorites is the ‘Track Day’ series, which includes cars like the long-tail Porsche 935.
And this tough-looking ’70 Chevelle road racer.
There’s also the amazing ‘Japan Historics’ line, which is basically a must-have for anyone who fancies vintage JDM machinery. This is one of the few that I actually had to buy online because I couldn’t find them in normal stores.
Hot Wheels has showed a lot of love to Japanese car culture in recent years. The Galactic Express is an awesome take on Japan’s dekotora scene.
It even comes complete with a kaido racer that can be loaded inside of the trailer.
In addition to that, the Hot Wheels team has also created some very cool original designs, like this rat-rod-meets-race-car known as Aristo Rat.
And then there’s this awesome creation. If you’ve ever wondered what it be like if a split window Beetle mated with a Porsche 935, well, wonder no more.
This one was cool enough that I had to buy a couple extra ones to open up and put on my shelf. If there’s something cooler you can buy for a dollar I’d like to know what it is.
Over the years, Speedhunters has also had the chance to partner up with Hot Wheels on a few occasions for some very cool collaborations.
Needless to say, I’ve got plenty of these in my collection and it’s pretty awesome seeing the SH name when I’m at the store browsing through the racks.
With a kid on the way in just a couple of weeks, I’m really looking forward to introducing him to Hot Wheels when the time is right.
What this means for the future of my collection, I’m not quite sure. At some point these cars may wind up in a toy bin rather than being displayed on the wall, but I’m pretty sure I won’t mind. Like the cars themselves, it’s a small price to pay to spread the joy of car culture.
Mike Garrett
Instagram: japanifornia
mike@speedhunters.com
I've been collecting Hot Wheels and Matchbox for 55 years, and have just gotten started with personally customizing them. I agree, Mike. There's not much else that provides so much enjoyment for a buck. Great article! I am going to look into the "Japan Historics" series, and see if I can pick up a few.
How many nice cars you have now?
I probably have close to a thousand.
I love how you decided to display them, I may try something similar in my garage. My toddler has already stolen my Kaido racer and AE86 from me, but I am glad that she already has an interest in cars!
I love picking up a couple Hot Wheels at the store. I can't afford to buy all the cool cars I want in real life, but it's always great to pick up a new CR-X, AE86, or RX-7 for my collection. It's a great thing to collect when you're broke.
I had Majorette and Burago collection as a kid. I cant belive I crjushed them with hammer and blow them up with firecrackers.
Luckily I have saved collection with 40 Burago cars.
We all did that.. I destroyed many with my little brother.
I've been buying a lot in the last few years since they've been releasing old school Japanese and European sports cars, and they are impulse buys since I'm usually at the store for something else.
I've been looking for an RX-3 for a while now. I don't know why, but buying one online seems like cheating.
Don't be mislead, it starts with a dollar car then next thing you know you're buying Candy Striper's and 66 Super Nova's and opening those for fun. LOL
You ahould definetely try and get a tour through hotwheels design studio Mike!
When I was five my dad passed away and my mom struggled to take care of me and my two brothers, so toys were not an option but we would go to good will for clothing and the had these clear plastic grab bags of mixed mostly damaged toy and my mom would let me pick one,, I always looked for the bag with the most hot wheels in it ,, sometimes they were trashed and maybe missing a wheel because they used to be removable but I didn't care they were the coolest thing I ever saw,, long story short I'm 53 now and have over 6000 hot wheels in my collection and love them as much now as I ever have
Awesome stuff Mike. Hot Wheels....you're never too old for them. I am thinking your collection may end up like this once you have a little boy. I ALWAYS kept mine in their packet, however opening all of these with my 3 year old son was a real blast. And now we both get to look at them and enjoy them. Rather than have them packaged up in boxes. Nothing beats the feeling of watching your own child rip apart that packet to get that car out!
Super fun read. I wholeheartedly agree with the joy these $1 gems can create. There is a certain purple car that would look great in a blister I am sure.
Great story Mike. I used to keep mine in their packets, packed away in boxes. But that changed once I had my son. I opened a lot of my collection with him, he is 3. Was great fun and now we both get to look at the cars and enjoy them together. Nothing beats the feeling of watching your own child rip apart that Hot Wheels packet, trying to get that car out.
I love, love, love this article. I have a four year old, who loves hot wheels cars. He has collection of about 150 cars. I absolutely love buying for him because me and him try look for the ones that he doesn't have or the ones that are just cool. And it's great that they are just one buck.... Because he usually gets one every week.
My son is also an avid collector. This Christmas he got a Lamborghini, he was so excited. When he put it on the counter to move it, it wouldn't move, he picked it up and noticed it had a plastic bottom that didn't fit properly. Annd the label was for a Renault. He kinda laughed, and went and got his original Renault. Just to show me how WRONG THIS MISTAKE WAS. He says " of all the cars to make a mistake on, they confuse a Renault with a Lamborghini, geesh!" I would love for Hotwheels to see this mistake, but don't know how to contact.
Hey there, i am too a car lover i am 14 year old boy. Will u sell some cars to me ? Plz. I don't want any rare or red linw. I want JAPANESE cars. My name is TEJAS Parab. Plz search me on Facebook. My profile pic is of Paul Walker. Thank u .
As a result of this article I just went on line & bought my first ever Hot Wheels aged 43. So ... thank you Mr Garrett ... I think.
'65 Galaxie stock car
collected about 300 with my dad when i was younger. I think the coolest thing was going on searches for the ever so rare treasure hunts.
I like hot wheels but i love the really detailed 1:64 scale cars its cool seeing that much detail in a tiny car i have a massive collection of greenlight that i love i still get the occasional hot wheel tho
Just because you wrote this article, I'm going to stop on my way home to get a couple, maybe more, to add to my collection.
You forgot to mentions Supers and Treasure Hunts. Hotwheels with special edition paint and wheels hidden in regular packages. They are limited in numbers and hard to find in stores.
can i buy one of your collection?lol XD
Did I see the A-Team van AND KITT in there?! Well done, sir!
That purple RX-3 reminds me of a certain Dodge Dart!
I am still waiting for Hotwheels to make a diecast of the Chevy Sonic RS Hatchback. C'mon guys! You've made multiple versions of the Focus and even the odd Fiesta! Where's the Chevy econobox love?
We have a very similar collection. Many of the same cars. Even the same 1:18 yellow 240z. Awesome article. Thanks !
I also do enjoy collecting hotwheels but where I live it is hard to find so I buy from various countries which cost me much. But cannot stop it. I am more into muscle classic cars. Have almost 800 car now... I enjoyed all what you said and made me feel I am not crazy
Hi Mike, I sent you a message on your IG page but thought I'd put this out there on here as well. I would like to find a way to honor the passing of my Sister in laws son, who was 2 years old. He loved Hot wheels and we have been sharing his story at thecalebeffect.com there is also a template that is used to share hot wheels with other kids. We have handed out hundreds of them and I would like to have one custom made to have on their website for others to purchase so others could hand them out. I hope that makes sense. Do you know who I could contact for something like this?
Any pictures of the initial d car next to the rx3?