What We’ve Been Watching

A new week of Speedhunting is about to kick off, but before that happens it’s time to take a quick look at some of the videos we’ve been watching over the past seven days.

And first up it’s a brand new clip from AMS Performance featuring the one and only Alpha-G R35…

Gidi Chamdi’s AMS-built GT-R is one of those drag cars that just seems to get quicker every time it hits the strip, and in this cool video from AMS Performance, the manic Diamonds By Wire R35 sets a new personal ET record at Palm Beach International Raceway. Although the 7.12-second pass is a hugely impressive feat in its own right, a 6-second time slip might have been, had the drag strip’s timing system not failed on Gidi’s final pass of the event.

Next up is a new video from Toyo Tires, this time showcasing some of the standout builds at last month’s Tokyo Auto Salon – the 35th anniversary event – held at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

Back in December, Larry brought us a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Quantum Drift, a Donut Media production featuring Tanner Foust. Since then, Donut has been releasing extra footage from the shoot, and the latest has Tanner ripping up some (closed) public backwood roads in Portland, Oregan, from behind the wheel of his Global Rallycross VW Beetle.

Finally this week, it’s some raw footage from the weekend’s Rotary REunion event held in Taupo, New Zealand. Richard has coverage of the annual rotary-only meet coming up, but in the meantime, here’s what 230+ Wankel-powered machines in one place looks and sounds like.

That’s all for now, but as always, if you’ve watched a cool automotive-related video this week, don’t forget to share it with us in the comments section below.

