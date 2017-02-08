Fighting The Bots: The Comments Section Reborn

Next Chapter >

As you may have noticed over the last week or so, our comments section has been under severe and constant attack by spambots. And the more we delete, the more we get spammed on every post we publish.

We’ve had our best guys on the case and are now implementing some changes to the spam filter that will put an end to it all. The change will happen today at 4:00pm CET/7:00am PST

This will allow us to no longer depend on third parties for our comments section, and with the new system you’ll be able to sign up using your social logins to make things easier.

I look forward to chatting to you all in the new and improved comments section!

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com

Digital Art by Khyzyl Saleem

Facebook: TheKyza

Instagram: the_kyza