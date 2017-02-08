Fighting The Bots: The Comments Section Reborn

As you may have noticed over the last week or so, our comments section has been under severe and constant attack by spambots. And the more we delete, the more we get spammed on every post we publish.
We’ve had our best guys on the case and are now implementing some changes to the spam filter that will put an end to it all. The change will happen today at 4:00pm CET/7:00am PST
This will allow us to no longer depend on third parties for our comments section, and with the new system you’ll be able to sign up using your social logins to make things easier.
I look forward to chatting to you all in the new and improved comments section!
Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com
Digital Art by Khyzyl Saleem
Facebook: TheKyza
Instagram: the_kyza
But can we still sell ourselves here? I need a nice set of 20" wheels for my wide body M35 Stagea with a R35 GTR front conversion and well.. ill do what it takes.
But I want to know how to make $8761/month from Home!!!!!!!!
it's about time. i'm tired of getting email notifications for speedhunters posts, but it was really just god damn spam. it pisses me off so much with the spam.
Great news! You know, my brother just got a great job $98/hr
:) jk lol. Seriously the bots were getting out of hand lol.
thank the lord!
but now nobody will ever know that my uncle got a mercedes by working at home :(
Thank god! I remember reading one post and it had 5+ new comment notifications.
Thanks.
Finally!! Those spambots really annoying af