What We’ve Been Watching

A new week of Speedhunting is about to kick off, but before that happens, it’s time to take a quick look at some of the videos we’ve been watching over the past seven days.

And first up it’s a brand new clip from 1320Video…

Once every year, Australia’s finest purveyors of burnt rubber and tyre destruction gather in the country’s capital city to bring the noise – and smoke. Last week, Matthew gave us a great look at Summernat’s 30th anniversary event from a cultural perspective, and with burnouts being the main event, we want to follow that up with footage of the new ‘Burnout Masters’ champion in action.

SEMA 2016 might be a blip in the rear-view mirror now, but this nicely produced video, just released by R1 Concepts, takes us back to the aftermarket industry’s big week in Las Vegas.

If you’ve ever wanted to see what goes on inside an internal combustion engine, this 4K clip from Warped Perception is a must-watch. Using a see-through glass cylinder head on a Briggs & Stratton engine and a Phantom camera to catch the action in ultra high definition, the result is visually spectacular.

Finally this week we have a simply beautiful short film documenting ex-Formula One driver Erik Comas’s love of the Lancia Stratos, and in particular the recent World Stratos Meeting as held in Biella, Italy, where 40 of the iconic 1970s rally machines gathered.

That’s all for now, but as always, if you’ve watched a cool automotive-related video this week, don’t forget to share it with us in the comments section below.

