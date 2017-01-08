This Week’s Video Round Up

Next Chapter >

With Tokyo Auto Salon 2017 kicking off in just a few days’ time, our first big Speedhunting week of the New Year is about to begin. But before we get into that it’s time to take a quick look at some of our favorite videos from the past seven days.

Let’s kick things off with a new documentary from Japland TV/SC Films…

In Japanese drifting circles, Naoki Nakamura of Team Burst/Pink Style needs no introduction. In fact, the Osaka-based driver and former D1 Street Legal series champion is well known all over the world among the grassroots drifting community, and for very good reason. This film follows Nakamura-san’s recent trip to the USA, where on top of attending other events he headlined the 2016 Super D Matsuri.

Think giant burnouts and there’s a good chance Australia will come to mind. Tire-destroying culture is big ‘Down Under’, and once every year the best in the business gather in the nation’s capital city, Canberra, to show what they’re made of. In 2017, Summernats celebrated its 30th running, and 1320Video was there to live stream the event. Now you can replay Sunday’s action in all of its smoke-screen glory.

For many people, the Lamborghini Miura SV sits atop their dream classic car list, and we don’t need to explain why. Over a year ago, Lamborghini’s official heritage arm, Polo Storico, was tasked with breathing new life into chassis #4846, the P400 SV Miura that was unveiled at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show. Although this clip is short, we’re sure you’ll agree the restoration is simply amazing.

A month or so back, we shared EKanoo Racing’s No Boundaries documentary, which as it turns out was not a one-off. Beyond Boundaries Round 2 picks up where the first video left off, and goes on to include the recent retaking of the sport compact drag racing world record – a 5.753 at 402km/h pass in EKanoo’s Pro Import GT86 – plus a new PB in the team’s Pro RC F Lexus.

That’s all for now, but if you’ve caught a cool video in the last while, go ahead and share it in the comments section below.

The Speedhunters