Toyota Is Building A Yaris Hot Hatch

NEWS
By
13th January 2017 0 Comments
It’s been a big week for automotive news, and this latest interesting tidbit comes via Toyota Europe, who announced it will be debuting a high performance variant of the Yaris hatchback at the Geneva International Motor Show in March.

Inspired by the new Yaris WRC racer, this B-segment hot hatch is naturally sporting more aggressive chassis tuning and an exterior to match.

Yaris-Turbo-01

But the real story is what’s happening under the hood. Toyota didn’t release specific details on the powertrain, but it did announce the car will output 210 horsepower, which considering the size and weight of the Yaris is actually very impressive. This puts the car right on par with favorites like the Ford Fiesta ST, and with plenty of rally inspiration it should be quite fun to drive.

That’s all Toyota has said so far, but we’ll know more in March when the car makes its debut. There’s still no word on how much the Yaris will cost or whether it will be sold outside of Europe. But whatever the case, there’s always room for another hot hatch on the market and it’s refreshing to see Toyota being more and more adventurous with cars like this.

Mike Garrett
Instagram: japanifornia
mike@speedhunters.com

Gasosphere
Gasosphere

Yet another cool car that won't come to the US

weedesign4u
weedesign4u

Sorry Honda trolling... Honda Fit for the win! NA Vtec all the way! My Fit weighs around 2k LBS! I like to play with Euros all the time. 

"Always want to play but never want to lose!..."

EvolveWRC
EvolveWRC

Ugly as hell, the first Yaris RS Turbo was a beauty

Therealstig
Therealstig

While it's nice to see Toyota finally make something performance and budget oriented... Not really into the Yaris, looks like a girls car

truhidden
truhidden

Now we need a 220 hp Honda Fit.....please

jfree83
jfree83

hello NISSAN did you hear this???

Dimitry Mochkin
Dimitry Mochkin

Ah, the good ol' times of Vitz 1.5RS. I really hope it makes it to American shores.

JaySwaffield
JaySwaffield

How dull. where is Toyota supra,   MR2,  etc.. those are the car we want.  

IRONWOLF RD
IRONWOLF RD

More hot hatches on the American shores, we're goddamn starving over here.

