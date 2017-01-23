This Is NYC Car Life

New York City car culture isn’t a thing? Think again.
Speedhunters readers can all agree, the passion for living life through cars knows no boundaries on this planet. There are parts of the world which many of us commonly look to for indulging our automotive urges. Japan, Asia, Europe, Australia, and the US West Coast – these areas of the world are place where enthusiasts often plan vacations for the sole purpose of enjoying cars.
Add New York City to that list.
Now, I know some of you may be thinking ‘no way, no one drives in NYC!’ As a native New Yorker and automotive enthusiast, I can tell you that I’ve heard this statement often.
This is why, over the past few years, myself along with a few of my close friends and family have undertaken the mission of bringing to light NYC car culture, with a specific focus on Japanese cars.
In the past, there have been a few attempts to cover New York’s car scene by different publications, so I won’t claim we’re the first to do this. However, in my and many other locals’ opinions, they’ve never been an accurate representation. That’s what we’d like to change.
Together, we are PRIME (primenyc.co). Under that moniker, we hold various events throughout the year, in and around the city, with the sole purpose of bringing enthusiasts together and building a community of shared resources.
Enjoying JDM cars in the Big Apple sounds a bit far fetched, but we make it happen. Our roads aren’t the best (terrible actually), but the passion is strong, and as they say on Broadway, the show must go on.Street Icons
Our focus is the street, not only as a space for display but also where modification style emanates. Inspired by ’90s Japan automotive lifestyle, we build our cars and celebrate the culture as a homage to that era.
As the end of the season approached, we wanted to hold one more event to close out 2016. We received word that friends from Japan, Texas, Canada, LA, as well as the north and south areas of the East Coast would be in town, many of whom own builds that would be right at home in Option magazine or on this very website. Reason being, the selection of tuning brands and build styles owner’s use are often from the iconic pre-Y2K decade. Thus, the title for our event manifested itself as Street Icons.
The plan, meet at an undisclosed location, cruise to Times Square, cruise through Manhattan, then meet at another undisclosed location. Sounds simple enough, but the risks are always looming. As in any densely populated city, parking real estate is the highest commodity.
Dreaming of our own Daikoku PA, finding a space for a large group to gather is the first step. Planning the route comes next, ensuring the chosen roads won’t demolish a rare front bumper or diffuser that likely took months to arrive from Japan, while always keeping watch for any number of random issues that could occur.
Finally, it’s finding yet another low-key area to regroup and disperse. With the unlimited number of yellow cabs, MTA buses, delivery trucks and the boys and blue, it’s a bit of an undertaking, but nothing is more satisfying than seeing a large group of tuned Japanese cars cruising through this metropolis.The Cars
The East Coast and Tri-State area in particular are home to some of the most amazing Japan-inspired builds. Time attack-spec Evos, Skylines of all eras, full RE Amemiya catalog RX-7 builds, NSXs, AE86s, Supras, VIP sedans – the list goes on. You name it, it’s probably here somewhere. Most just don’t know and are quick to dismiss this as a possibility. On this night, many of the regulars along with new faces came out to enjoy the bright lights of Times Square.
Speaking of new faces, our friends from Texas, Final Form USA, also made the long journey to the Tri-State area to partake in the festivities. Remember those contemporary CarShopGlow FD3S LED taillights that showed up randomly some time ago? Final Form were one of the first to introduce those to the US market; their tuning style lines up with ours: JDM style and power for both the street and the track.
For Street Icons, the city once again proved itself a symbol of diversity. Likeminded enthusiasts from all walks of life gathered to enjoy cars. To our friends outside of NYC and around the world, we invite you to join us sometime.
Thank you for reading. See you soon!
Edwin Reyes
PRIME
Instagram: primenyc.co
Facebook: primenyc.co
PrimeNYC.co
Photos by Pravan Kuntmala, Brian Chin & Saliou Omar KhouleCutting Room Floor
Comments
great
I saw a video of this meet/cruise the other day. Awesome calibre of cars! That white FD is so nice. It's good to see car culture even state by state in countries cause it can vary. I honestly didnt expect that many nice cars in NYC. New York is basically known as the mecca for everything but car culture is something that was basically unheard of from there (at least from an international perspective). Obviously there is car culture everywhere, but it is very nice to see such a big turn out of really high quality cars.
Did the police do anything? They're speaking to the Evo driver. In Australia police have the power to basically take your car off the road on the spot if it has mods, are the cops like that there?
@DinoSawr Thank you! Yes the white FD is one of my favorites as well. The owner is such a good guy. Check his instagram: @resuper7. Your expectation is what we found most people think about when we tell them about car life in NYC. The scene has been thriving for years in different ways, it just never gets much coverage. We want to change that though!
As for the police, when we hold these events, we all make sure not to cause any trouble or break any traffic laws. We're all regular people with jobs and families that just like to drive cool cars. We have nothing but respect for the NYPD. We don't want to cause them any more issues since they're guarding the busiest area in NYC. They are awesome to us when we roll through. Most of them just like seeing cool cars pass by. They get up close to see what's going on but nothing happened that night. It makes for great imagery, though!
I really hate to be negative...but why does that red Integra have a, "Honda Primo" windshield banner? While I'm 110% for using authentic parts to build up your "JDM" car..I'm 210% against making it into something it isn't; which is what the Integra is trying to do. It'd be the same thing as taking an EK or EG Honda Civic and putting "No Good Racing" decals, Vinyl square number plates, and white lettering on your tires..and calling it a, "Kanjo Civic".
That might have been too much of a rant, but just speaking honestly.
Other than that, fantastic photography of some very well done cars.
Nice shots! I thought this was in Japan!
@jamesthesuplado That means a lot, thanks man!
Amazing story and event boys! You guys are proof than Carmunities can exist absolutely anywhere. Thanks for sharing!
@Matboy_Au Thank you! We were definitely trying to prove that. Everyone out here is hyped up for 2017 after seeing this article. Some amazing builds in the works!
Love it! After having lived in NYC for 4 years and not seeing much of the car culture scene for the reasons you mentioned, it's great that you're trying to organize every one together! It's the greatest city in the world, and you've made it even greater!
@JH4DC321 The scene was pretty hype in the 90's and early 2000's as well. The good old days before Fast and Furious movies...
You sure you weren't drunk of Sake and you were actually in Osaka?
@Ryan King I love Sake and Osaka haha.
That Evo 0>Evo 8/9/10
That red Supra tho.
Photos from NYC...... or JPN?
@Bro5 ;)
@Bro5 was thinking the exact same thing! kudos to Brian Chin for showing us readers the diversity of the car scene in NYC which is rarely shown (as far as I can remember).
I REALLY must buy myself an FD before they become crazy money!
I want to become a part of this! Thanks for giving me more motivation to get my FC taken care of by spring!
Thank you everyone for reading the article and for viewing our photos/video. We cannot express our gratitude enough. It was an amazing night that's for sure. If you're ever planning on coming to NYC, keep an eye out, you might see us rolling through. Until then, enjoy Speedhunting.
Did you see Krispy there?
@Mitsuru Yes! Always great to see Krispy, and old friend of ours. He posted a vlog about the night recently:
@EdoPRIMENYC @Mitsuru That's where I saw it hahaha
@DinoSawr @EdoPRIMENYC @Mitsuru Haha yea, Krispy has been around forever out here. Glad to see his progress over the years.
Retro as hell indeed
That blue Evo looks the bollocks
That red Supra :D
Was this the cruise immediately before WekFest? The Chronicles covered what was at least an extremely similar cruise, with some gorgeous shots:
Photo:
https://stickydiljoe.com/2016/08/16/sntrl-x-wekfest-2016-pregame-cruise-through-nyc-coverage-part-1/
https://stickydiljoe.com/2016/08/18/sntrl-x-wekfest-2016-pregame-cruise-through-nyc-coveragepart-2/
Video:
https://stickydiljoe.com/2016/08/13/the-chronicles-vlog-2016-8-part-1-sntrl-x-wekfest-nyc-cruise/
@CyborgGT This was a different cruise. Not the wekfest one.
I can't handle how much I cannot handle this. Thank you for sharing.
@Ben Chandler Thank you! Truly an honor for us and the entire NYC/Northeast community.
Wow something from my neck of the woods finally! Never see anything from the tri state area!!
absolutely AMAZING, would never expect to see so much JDM...in one gathering in the U.S..., thanks for the pics, video and post...simply FANTASTIC. Looking forward to more
@mikum Thanks so much! Really appreciate it! We wanted to turn NYC into Daikoku PA haha. We'll do this again, and again... ;)
Thank you, Edwin and the crew at Prime NYC for sharing this phenomenal story with us. This is what Speedhunters, as a community, should always be about.
@Paddy McGrath Thank you so much for the opportunity! It is a great honor to be able to share these photos and the story with you and the SH community.
@Paddy McGrath Thank you so much! We have been fans of your work for years now and we are thoroughly humbled be getting a chance to be on SH. See you in the streets.
I live in NYC and have seen so many of these cars and ALOT more cruising by. Imagine standing on a busy street corner, cars honking, people jamming up the crosswalk and 3 R34 GTRs are sitting at the stoplight totally hidden from the unsuspecting world around them! I have looked into getting something myself (JDM 89 Porsche Turbo) and found the guys at Nostalgia imports who are a great group to know in the tristate area for opportunities like this! http://nostalgiaimports.com/
Awesome. Just awesome.
I've owned a few cars while living in Manhattan. It's not easy, but for a car guy it's worth it. I just sold my last - 1990 Mustang LX - in order to buy an apartment. Unfortunate but fair cause.
Must start following Prime to see when the events are happening, hope i'm allowed to hang, i'll bring my AustraliaDM-spec bicycle...
I would have never thought. That's a lot of REA rx7s damn.
All about that IS300 Wagon! I always thought that would be an incredible base for a killer build.
Good photos of the event. All around good stuff
Ever notice how the standard Speedhunters scenario is a phenomenal car in a phenomenally-unsuitable environment?
This particular article is set in New York, but whether it's Tokyo, Singapore, Los Angeles, Melbourne, London or wherever, so often you guys do a story on a great car in a place that's actively hostile to private car ownership. Especially if it's a fun vehicle.
High taxes, smog inspections, no parking, absurd speed limits, auto theft, exorbitant tolls, hideous traffic snarls as a matter of course...it all makes me wonder why guys who love cars so much live in big cities at all.
And the powers-that-be treat the kinds of activities that car guys enjoy with the same disdain the FAA shows to someone flying a stunt plane through a takeoff pattern unannounced.
These are all great cars. Every one of them. They deserve an environment that respects them.
@Ice Age I feel like you're missing the point a little bit. To me what this shows is that car enthusiasts are everywhere and a true enthusiast is not limited by their environment. Perhaps a chosen career path or family requires an urban life. Of course there are countless enthusiasts who are able to live in an environment that caters to automotive obsession but, from a Speedhunting perspective, I think the ones who are able to enjoy their cars regardless of the environment they chose/are forced to live in are, often times, the ones with the most passion. Meaning they have the most to overcome in order to enjoy what is important to them.
@Ice Age I can kinda get behind what you're saying. I'd imagine the people who live in these places are there to stay, and are doing what they can with what they've got.
@Ice Age Yeah, unfortunately car life almost always comes after. After things like career, family etc. So if you've got the passion, the environment won't hold you back.
Usually when the environment is harsh, but there is a car enthusiast, they'll have a lot more passion. This is because without that strong passion, they wouldn't be bothered to be into cars in a place like that, throwing in the towel and finding another hobby.
For cases like that; Passion = Perseverance. Very much so.
Awesome rx7s, better than REs own booth at TAS I may dare to say. Plus the Bugeye Wrx game is strong with this group
@Therealstig ..........and the influences come from old historic Re Amemiya builds from TAS.
@cjhcjh @Therealstig We love RE-Amemiya out here. One of our main guys with the AC037
conversion wasn't even out that night as he was prepping for SEMA. Wish he coulda made it. Next
time! Here's a pic of his car:
@EdoPRIMENYC Sick! Also gotta say I love the colors popping everywhere in the YT video.
@cjhcjh Thank you so much for the kind words and for watching!