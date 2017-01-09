Meet The Stinger: Kia’s New GT Machine

Next Chapter >

It’s the week of the the Detroit Auto Show, which of course means a lot of news about concept cars and upcoming production models.

So far one of the biggest stories coming out of Detroit is from Kia, who took the wraps off the most performance-oriented car in the brand’s history. This is the 2018 Stinger.

With a goal of entering the highly competitive luxury sport sedan segment, the Stinger was designed in Germany and has brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz clearly in its sights.

The body is easily the most attractive ever to wear a Kia badge, with wide and low styling and the same fastback roofline that many high performance four-doors have popularized as of late.

But for driving enthusiasts, the real story isn’t what’s on the outside but what’s going underneath. The Stinger rides on a rear-wheel drive chassis fine-tuned by Albert Biermann, formerly of BMW, but all-wheel drive will be available as an option.

The Stinger will also come with a choice of two different engines: a 2.0-liter turbo making 255 horsepower in the base cars, and an optional twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 producing a stout 365 horsepower and 376 lb-feet of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Kia claims the V6 car will go 0-60mph (100km/h) in 5.1 seconds.

All of this adds up to the most exciting new car to come from a Korean automaker since the Hyundai Genesis Coupe nearly a decade ago. Time will tell how it stacks up against the competition, but having another performance-oriented car on the market is never a bad thing.

Expect this one to go on sale later this year.

Mike Garrett

Instagram: japanifornia

mike@speedhunters.com