Liberty Walk At Tokyo Auto Salon

It doesn’t even matter where the show is, Liberty Walk has made a habit of standing out at every single event it participates in.
From SEMA to Tokyo Auto Salon and then Essen, its crazy over-fendered exotics and wild kyusha rides have been spreading the LBW style with the energy, excitement and enthusiasm that Kato-san and his staff have for their cars and the lifestyle surrounding them.
Their TAS display turned out to be a close battle for attention; new versus old. It was a Ferrari 488 against a Mazda Savanna RX-3 coupe that’s just been added to Kato’s ever-expanding vintage car collection.
This is a full build; every detail was approached in a very classic way and nothing was overlooked, including the custom bridge-ported 12A rotary engine that provides 200hp worth of brap-brap fury.
The car shared the same McLaren P1 GTR-inspired coloring that the LBW 650S show car has too. You might even remember this particular McLaren, which was white when I first showed it to you. Expect a twin feature of these two cars coming up next week…
Sitting center stage was Liberty Walk’s ‘oh my God I can’t believe they did it’ 2017 show car – a brand spanking new Ferrari 488.
Fitted with the new LBW aero kit, the car is the final piece of the puzzle, one that started with the 458, moved on to the 430 and was recently completed with the 360 Modena.
No doubt this will anger the purists, but at the same time there are those out there who feel a stock 488 just isn’t enough for them to stand out. And that’s where Kato-san comes in.
On the far side of the main display was the LBW 360 Modena, the oldest of the V8 mid-engined Ferraris, but one of the last to get the Liberty Walk treatment.
While LBW cars are usually so easy to spot, there was one other example at TAS this year that I bet a lot of people didn’t even notice.
And that’s because it was a collaboration between Liberty Walk and VIP specialist K.Break of Osaka.
The Lexus LS is the perfect illustration of just how far VIP style has evolved in Japan. It was once a very defined way of doing up your domestic saloon, but thanks to companies willing to push the boundaries, like Bee Dragon for example, we’ve seen the style branch out over the years.
And this candy red Lexus is definitely a very specific kind of VIP. It’s the flashier type, a fusion of bippu and a certain US show-car flavour that’s been inspiring Japanese shops for a long time.
It’s definitely different, and different we like!
I hope you’ve enjoyed this slight tangent in our TAS coverage; stay tuned for more from Japan’s biggest modified car show.
Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com
Comments
Fuck me, the panel gaps on that RX3 are HORRENDOUS, as is the front flare / tyre ratio..............
@hypodermic *period correct
@hypodermic seventies lol
Can somebody name the brand of the yellow headlamps in the very first picture? The one like a cat.
@PttyBlue43 You are the MVP.
S.E.V Marchal
Can somebody name the wheels on the Ferrari 360 Modena? They're absolutley gorgeous!
@Gianluca FairladyZ 3SDM wheels :)
The problem with LB -- and it's not really the design (as that is subjective) -- and yes we know the owners OWN the cars so they can do whatever they want with it.
BUT even if you are the owner of a car, you are not gonna be driving that car forever. It is important to keep that in mind. So this is where the "resell value" question comes in. What value does a chopped Ferrari have? You can't sell it back to Ferrari. You can't resell it to Ferrari collectors (I'm talking about the real collectors). What do you do with it once you won't be driving it anymore? That's the thing. And until these kits are reversible it's really not recommended.
@Moralbro I would think that the people who do this to their cars aren't looking for resale value. I'd imagine they're the type who would just store it and buy something else whenever they want a new car.
@3nigm4 I'm sure there are people like that. But I think it is fair to say that there are people who did this to their super car and later regretted it. I'm not generalizing as that would be unfair. I'm saying there are surely those who regretted doing so. It's no different from someone buying a car from a dealer and then later regretting it. Buying kits or any other parts is no different, especially when the effect it does to your car is irreversible.
@Moralbro I figure most people that modify their cars.............they don't generally have resale value held at the top of their list for priorities. They have "I wanna do this" as their priority. If resale value is the number 1 priority, those cars usually get parked and not driven or modified.
@Moralbro Just like an RWB car I'm sure one would be trying to sell it to a like-minded person. Pretty sure nobody would even remotely give a single thought to the resale value when asking Liberty to build a car like this
Hey Dino, I have a question. Does Liberty Walk store all their show cars after they are displayed, or are they sold off? If they are stored, is there by any chance a garage somewhere in Japan full of all LW cars that you might possibly be able to get access too? It would be surreal seeing a collection of dust covered LW cars just sitting in storage somewhere....
@3nigm4 They get sold... They are often ALREADY sold when at shows... Or they belong to customers who brought them to have them modified and are lended for shows...
@Flavien Vidal I thought Kato-san had his own collection of cars? Surely he has to store them somewhere, unless they're the cars parked up at Liberty Walk HQ.
@3nigm4 Kato does have a pretty cool collection of cars, and the demo cars are kept at the main shop in the garage across the road, but most of the cars you see are already customers cars and once the show season is over they return to their respective owners.
Didn't expect that big ol' Lexus in this article
@Mitsuru The element of surprise ... :D
Take or leave the cars, but the comments are always great!
Looks like the trolls and keyboard warriors have already invaded the comment section. Good going so far y'all..you've done nothing but made yourselves look like immature children.
@Hangingonathread non functional doors got it...
coming from a minitrucker with a "useless bed" i get it.
lastly, i've seen my share of door jambs and doors modified to still allow for the use (though compromised ) of the rear door after running huge wheels and fender mods. so i'm not coming from way out in left field questioning the mod
As 370hemi said: still, still not over it then? Opinions are just that, pos or neg. Oh, and those doors will never open - not with all that mastic under rivets going on...
do the rear doors open on that lexus??
so are they cut to open at the front of the fender flare or bolted shut....inquiring minds want to know. or at least my inquiring mind.
@JamesMiller7 I was just about to post that LOL! Knowing LB, they just slap on the cartoonish fenders right over the door. They're already destroying to functionality of the performance, why not the functionality of the seating?
It's just a damn car...get over it.
@Nickgenerazio32 It's just a damn opinion... get over it.
People like you are the cancer of the car community.
@Nickgenerazio32 I see you couldn't get over it.
@rook56 preach
Because you know, people buy an LS for performance.
"It's just a damn car".
I think you've come to the wrong site bud.
@JamesMiller7 from looking at the other kits it don't quite think that one is in its final stages. All the other kits seem to split where there is a seam in the cars body parts. This looks no where near as finished as the others do so maybe it is just a prototype they put on there to make it to the show.
@VincentFontenot Because you know, people buy a 4-door car for FOUR door access.
@JamesMiller7 certainly doesn't look like it! Pre-produciton, show only kit maybe?
This is like in Zoolander when he does the same pose for every single event regardless of what it is. Yet, when he finally goes to do Blue Steel everyone goes "OH MY GOD! I CANT BELIEVE HE DID THIS AND CHANGED THE GAME FOREVER" when all he did was the same damn pose.
What do you suggest that they do differently? Better yet, go start your own business, and become more successful than Kato-san. After you do that, then your idiotic post will have some worth to it.
The RX-3 is like an awesome midget out looking for a party.
The Liberty Walk kits do an excellent job of following the factory styling cues on the Ferraris.
The rivetty/caulk bits do an excellent job of pasting the plasticky over fenders on the Ferraris...
@Hangingonathread Still looks good though