Ford To Build A Mustang Hybrid

Earlier today, Ford held a press conference where CEO Mark Fields outlined some of the company’s plans for increased investment in electrification in the coming years. On top of speaking about plans for additional EVs and autonomous technology, Fields also announced that Ford is working on hybrid versions of both the F-150 pickup truck and the iconic Mustang, set to debut in 2020.

Given the increasing number of hybrid performance cars hitting the road, the idea of a hybrid Mustang isn’t as unusual as you might you think, but it remains to be seen just how this car would slot into the line-up and what sort of buyer it will appeal to.

What kind of powertrain will it use? How will its performance compare to the V8 GT? Will it be geared more towards fuel economy than outright speed? How much will it cost? They’re all questions we’re looking forward to Ford answering in due course.

I have to say, the idea is an interesting one, but it all depends how it will actually be applied. What would you like to see from a Mustang hybrid? And would you ever consider buying one over a more traditional version?

Mike Garrett

