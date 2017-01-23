Bye-Bye Bernie: F1’s Boss Is Out

Next Chapter >

When we heard last year that Formula 1 was getting a new owner in the form of America’s Liberty Media, there was a lot of speculation about what would happen to the sport in the future. It was said at the time that F1’s longtime CEO Bernie Ecclestone would remain in the position for the time being. Now it appears that Bernie’s 40-year run as F1’s CEO is officially over.

Liberty Media’s Chase Carey is taking over the top position as the sale is completed, though Bernie will remain onboard as Chairman Emeritus to provide insight as F1 goes under new ownership.

To race fans and those within the sport, Ecclestone has been a polarizing figure to say the least, and his replacement surely means that even larger changes are in store for F1 as its next chapter is written. Some admired his approach, while others felt that the pursuit of profits caused the sport to abandon much of what made it appealing in the first place. Whatever the case, there’s already a lot of interest in what F1’s new owner plan to do, and with a new guy on top there’s certainly reason for excitement.

It’s been a good run, Bernie. Here’s hoping that the new era of Formula 1 is an even better one.

Mike Garrett

Instagram: japanifornia

mike@speedhunters.com

Image courtesy of Mercedes F1 Media