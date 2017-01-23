Bye-Bye Bernie: F1’s Boss Is Out

When we heard last year that Formula 1 was getting a new owner in the form of America’s Liberty Media, there was a lot of speculation about what would happen to the sport in the future. It was said at the time that F1’s longtime CEO Bernie Ecclestone would remain in the position for the time being. Now it appears that Bernie’s 40-year run as F1’s CEO is officially over.
Liberty Media’s Chase Carey is taking over the top position as the sale is completed, though Bernie will remain onboard as Chairman Emeritus to provide insight as F1 goes under new ownership.
To race fans and those within the sport, Ecclestone has been a polarizing figure to say the least, and his replacement surely means that even larger changes are in store for F1 as its next chapter is written. Some admired his approach, while others felt that the pursuit of profits caused the sport to abandon much of what made it appealing in the first place. Whatever the case, there’s already a lot of interest in what F1’s new owner plan to do, and with a new guy on top there’s certainly reason for excitement.
It’s been a good run, Bernie. Here’s hoping that the new era of Formula 1 is an even better one.
Image courtesy of Mercedes F1 Media
So finally Darth Bern has been throne into the exhaust tube.
There is new hope that the events get more exciting and less tactical .
May be we also can see the return of circuits like Imola, the "Ring" , Magny-Cours and Fuji
The only people who shouldnt be thrilled about this is the wig shop that supplies Bernie with new rugs. They may go out of business, oh no!
Thank god and bring on Brawn. The only positive about Bernie is his hot daughters.
Needs: reduce the front wing, add even more mechanical grip than specified for 2017, and how about a 2.5 liter twin turbo V10 hybrid
@JBfromSiliconValley lol, love that first part
That racist, sexist and outdated dinosaur has no reason to be running any type of company in this modern world. Good riddance.
I'll leave this off with a famous quotes from the Bernie Ecclestone:
"You know I've got one of those wonderful ideas...women should be dressed in white like all the other domestic appliances."
"In a lot of ways, terrible to say this I suppose," Ecclestone began, "but apart from the fact that Hitler got taken away and persuaded to do things that I have no idea whether he wanted to do or not, he was in the way that he could command a lot of people, able to get things done."
"What I would really like to see happen is to find the right girl, perhaps a black girl with super looks, preferably Jewish or Muslim, who speaks Spanish."
So happy this monster is gone.
@gcvphoto and don't forget what he said about it not being worth talking to people unless they can speak English....
"Here’s hoping that the new era of Formula 1 is an even better one"
It couldn't get any worse.
Bernie out, Brawn and Liberty in! Best thing to happen to F1 in years. Bernie has brought F1 a long way from the 'sunday meeting' approach it had back in the 70's to the global sport it is today but F1 has been left behind in recent years. I've followed F1 religiously my whole life even through the years where it was dull as dish water (which probably includes the last couple in particular) but times are changing and the likes of WEC, Super GT, V8 sups to name but a few have a fantastic formula that embraces fans and provides some incredible racing!
F1 can still show off its incredible technology and maintain a great 'show' and I think the combination of Liberty Media, Chase Carey and Ross Brawn can help it do just that. Really excited about this announcement and hopefully a lot of peoples love for the sport will return.
Cant thank Bernie enough for the good he has done but its time for change
@TurboHippie I'm damned excited!
fuck that fuckin fuck fuck - I rather they prop up schumi in a Hawkins wheel chair than 4 more decades at Bernies
@motorness What the hell, what kind of garbage comment is that? What has it to do with Ecclestone? No, I don't think that F1 gained something from 40 years of Ecclestone, but your comment is so stupid..
@motorness how much disrespect can you fit in one fragmented sentence?
does anybody anywhere actually still care about F1? the only thing more boring than the cars themselves is the racing and the childish in fighting within the mercedes team, bring back the large multi pistoned screaming engines and it might become more interesting again, until then Id rather watch bbcs new "top Gear" which is appalling.......
@FuelEconomyKilledTheCarsWeLove! lol, cause F1 has never been full of childish fighting...
@FuelEconomyKilledTheCarsWeLove! Well the idea is that hopefully the new ownership might be able to make some changes to make things interesting again.
@FuelEconomyKilledTheCarsWeLove! I love F1... before the Mercedes domination there was the Red Bull domination, before that Ferrari domination, and Mclaren domination. It's just like other sports where one team seems to rise to the top like Golden State in basketball or Alabama before this year, or the dreaded Patriots (yah, Boston fans... I said it! lol)... that's just sports.
I love it and I'm looking forward to next season which should be a month...
great
That picture looks like they're arguing over why there is still a steering wheel in the car.
@3nigm4 LOOOL
@3nigm4 Haha! Fitting.
This is the best thing to happen to F1 in 10 years. Bernie has been holding the sport back from embracing new forms of media and digital broadcasting, not to mention holding popular tracks to ransom over hosting fees in order to drop billions in "New markets" like empty tracks in third world countries.
I'm hoping his chairman position is merely a symbolic one and that he has no real power. F1 is ready to move forward.
After the crazy qualifying changes of early last season, we (or many fans) were looking forward to a post Bernie F1.
Yeah, he's done nothing but moan about the sport for the last 5 years or so, about time there was some fresh(er) blood there.
Heard rumours of Ross Brawn? possibly not by himself?
@MilesHayler Ross has now been announced as F1 managing Director *woo hoo*
@TurboHippie @MilesHayler That should be a good thing!
From what I've read he's a big ol' dbag.
@johnbezt It's F1. Ryan Gosling's not going to cut it...
All the best to him. I think it's one of those thing where us on the outside won't really ever know how much he did for the sport.
That said, it's about fucking time!! No matter how many times he's bailed F1 out, it's past time for Mr Burns to ride off into the sunset and let someone else have a go at running the sport.
@Twitch_6 Everyone knows that he saved F1. But, that doesn't change the fact that he is an awful human being.