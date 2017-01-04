4 Videos We’ve Watched This Week

Next Chapter >

We’re about to welcome in another new week of Speedhunting, but before we get into that, it’s time to take a quick look at some of the videos we’ve been checking out over the past seven days.

Let’s kick things off with a new clip from Geibunsha Japan…

In the wide world of car culture, JDM tuning is as popular as it’s ever been. And while it’s only natural that Japanese enthusiasts embrace their own car modification ethos first and foremost, there are those that choose to flip the script. The results can be neat too, case in point this 1993 Acura Integra GS-R, as featured in the latest issues of Stance magazine.

The US IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship always guarantees fast and exciting racing, and this year’s series is set to be even more interesting with the addition of a Lexus campaign. The Road To Daytona is a short film documenting Lexus’ race history and the birth of its brand new RC F GT3.

Everyone has a different idea about what constitutes the ‘perfect’ performance car build, but one thing that most can agree on is the attractiveness of a big motor shoehorned into a small car. Although it’s not a new build, and the swapped engine in question is small by V8 standards, Marco Svizzero’s BMW 1M-styled 135i is a very cool, and seemingly very well sorted machine.

Finally this week we have Chris Forsberg’s freshly-built twin-turbo 370Z partaking in a some high speed testing at the Streets of Willow. As far as ‘demo’ drift cars go, the Formula Drift champ’s Nissan is pretty epic, and this new clip from Donut Media really showcases its potential.

That’s all for now, but as always, if you’ve caught a cool car related video in the last week, go ahead and share it in the comments section below.

The Speedhunters