The Mustang Gets Refreshed

Rather than doing it amidst the craziness of the Detroit Auto Show, Ford waited until this week to reveal the the new 2018 Mustang, the first update to the S550 chassis since its 2015 debut.

While it’s not a dramatic departure from the earlier cars, there are some notable updates both to the exterior, interior and the powertrain options worth talking about.

Starting on the outside, the biggest change comes to the car’s front end with a lower hood line, new bumper and grille design along with redesigned LED headlights, all of which are said to improve aerodynamics over the previous car.

Under the hood, Ford has dropped the V6 engine option on the base model cars completely, with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four cylinder now being standard equipment. And both the EcoBoost and V8 GT models get a new 10-speed automatic transmission to replace the previous 6-speed unit. Ford hasn’t released new numbers for the engines, but says the 5.0 and 2.3 engines have been reworked for improved torque and response, while the V8 also gets an optional active exhaust system, which is never a bad thing.

There have also been updates to the suspension and chassis for improvements in handling, and the big news is the addition of MagneRide dampers on cars equipped with the optional Performance Pack.

As is typical with mid-cycle refreshes, the Mustang’s interior also gets improved materials and restyled seats to give a more luxurious feeling.

The most dramatic change here from the previous car is probably the instrument cluster, with the old traditional gauges now replaced by a 12-inch LCD display that can be fully customized.

Already the new styling of the Mustang has ignited some strong discussion across social media, and having previously owned a 2015 Mustang I’m honestly not sure what all the fuss is about. Looks will always be a subjective matter, but I can’t see the new front end either drawing in new buyers or turning them away.

Aside from that, this seems like a strong update for a car that already delivered a lot of bang for the buck. But what do you think?

Mike Garrett

Instagram: japanifornia

mike@speedhunters.com