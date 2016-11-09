Elegance Plus Utility In An Old Chevy

Next Chapter >

It’s simply impossible to discuss the SEMA Show without talking pickup trucks. They are a huge part of the event, and every year their presence seems to get larger.

While I’m no fan of the lifted, chrome-laden ‘bro’ rigs that are lined up outside of the show, there’s much more to the trucks of SEMA. As an example, I want to show you this ’68 Chevy C10 owned by Craig Piggot and built by TinWorks Fabrication out of Iowa.

Late ’60s and early ’70s Chevy and GMC C10s are some of the most popular trucks for customization, and you’re always guaranteed to find dozens of them at SEMA. But what sets Craig’s truck apart from the crowd is its cool utility bed configuration.

Used by handymen, roadside mechanics and all manner of other small businesses, utility bed pickups are often dirty and dinged up workhorses, so seeing a vintage one slammed to the ground is a pretty cool thing.

While the patina look was big at SEMA this year, Craig’s truck follows a different route. It’s immaculate both inside and out, and the subtle gold body color makes for a nice understated look. The truck is bagged with the help of AccuAir components and sits on gold-finished Billet Specialities wheels that tuck deep into the C10’s wheel wells when it’s aired out.

The interior has been completely redone with a custom gauge setup, a black and brown reupholstered bench seat, and a Billet Specialities steering wheel to match the wheels.

The attention to detail also extends to the engine bay, which has been smoothed to perfection. And check out that custom air cleaner setup.

I never thought I would use the term ‘elegant’ to describe an old Chevy utility truck, but that’s the word I keep coming back to when looking at Craig’s build. It was easily one of the most unique pickups being shown at SEMA this year.

