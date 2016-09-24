How To Slam A Ferrari

Warning: Anyone who considers themselves an automotive purist might want to hit the back button at the top left of the screen before you become irate with what you’re about to see. I’m not even going to try and defend it, because this 1991 Ferrari 348 TS is absolutely nuts.
Ginpei Yamaguchi is the man behind this one-of-a-kind onikyan-style 348, and over the past couple of days I’ve been able to spend some time with him in Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s main islands.
My mission, to figure out why on earth anyone would dare to take a Pininfarina-designed stallion and modify it in such a controversial way.
For as long as Ginpei-san can remember, he has loved three things in the automotive world: drifting, stance and classic cars. As his company Slacker’s Haunt has grown, it’s allowed him to indulge in these three loves, and over the years he’s purchased a fleet of Silvias, JZXs, Supras, air-cooled 911s and even a couple of 1600 GTs. However, the one car that always eluded him was a Ferrari.
Ginpei-san had no interest in newer Ferraris – to him they’ve just lost too much of their driving purity to an overabundance electronic driver aids.
So when a stock 348 TS popped up on his radar three years ago, he knew he couldn’t let the opportunity to purchase the car pass him by. But not even a few months into ownership, Ginpei-san became bored with the car’s stock looks and decided it was time to go wild.
The first thing that Ginpei-san wanted to change was the exhaust. As a workshop owner, it was no problem for him to fabricate a one-off x-pipe system for the 348, and the custom exhaust not only allows the 3.4-liter V8 to breathe better, but it’s also raised the noise to extraordinary levels. Check out the video below and you’ll see what I’m getting at…
Everything remains calm and reasonably civilized up to 3,000rpm, but as the revs rise beyond there all hell begins to break loose.
From 5,000rpm the unmistakeable sound of a Ferrari F1 V8 erupts from the quad-tip exhaust, with the sole purpose of destroying ear drums. Every day Ginpei-san picked me up from my hotel, I could hear the car coming from the 5th floor while he was still a good couple of minutes away.
As you’d expect, the Ferrari’s noise hasn’t gone down well with Ginpei-san’s neighbors or the local police, so he’s added a valve system to quieten the car down when it needs to be. Similar to the cable brake system on a bicycle, with a quick pull, the exhaust is partially silenced.
With that taken care of, it was time to fix the stock ride height of the 348.
Since there really isn’t an aftermarket suspension kit on the market that would take the Ferrari down to the height Ginpei-san wanted it to be (and let’s face it, why would there be?), he decided the quickest way to get the desired result was to go old school and just cut the springs. This was a decision he instantly regretted though, as the ride quality turn to absolute garbage.
Desperate to rectify the situation, he borrowed the suspension from a JZX Toyota sitting outside his shop and shockingly rode around for two years with the temporary fix.
But last December he decided to finally get things sorted by adapting an hydraulic system.Stupid Low
Ginpei-san’s 348 is stupid low. There is simply no other way to accurately describe it. When it is completely slammed, the subframe which protects the engine block and transmission is only a few millimeters away from touching the ground.
Even at driving height the 348 is still incredibly low, which means you have to always be on the look out for anything resembling a dip or bump in the road. Miss one and you’ll be met with the loudest bang as the subframe smacks the pavement.
The next item on the agenda was widening the rear fenders to tightly accommodate a set of 19×12.5-inch Work Wheels VS-XXs – Ginpei-san’s all-time favorite wheel.
Wanting to keep the body lines of the 348 as natural looking as possible, he took the car to the workshop of a friend with several years’ experience cutting and widening fenders.
This is the last chance for you to hit the back button…
After marking the fender into eight equal sections, the lower part of the fender was cut and then split in half, making it easier to pull away. Then, with the fender cuts made, it was simply a case of bashing the metal into shape.
By attaching the VS-XX wheels, they could then visually see how far the fenders needed to be massaged outwards for the perfect fitment. In total, around 20mm of extra width was gained at each side.
From the first cuts to the final finishing, the entire process took around five months. For how reckless the process sounded, I have to say that the end result is absolutely stunning in person.
The interior remains mostly in stock condition and is still in the process of being restored, which explains why some of the switches don’t work correctly or are not in their proper places. A Nardi Classic steering wheel replaces the Ferrari original.
Nothing beats a gated shifter, as every time you shift from 1st to 2nd gear, you are rewarded with the most satisfying of mechanical clunks. Combined with the F1-esque sounds coming out of the exhaust, you have yourself one hell of a fun car to drive.Rough Riding
This is probably the part of the story where I should ask you to stay open-minded and just appreciate the hard work and gumption that it took for Ginpei-san to do what he has with his 348, but to be frank, this car has some real shortcomings.
For starters, the ride quality is just plain horrible. I spent a few days riding around in the 348, but I could never get use to the scraping and banging as the subframe duked it out with the pavement. It was mechanical torture.
And then there’s the noise. Even with the valves in quiet mode, it’s just too loud. In fact, my ears still hurt!
But with that all said, I have never had so much fun in a sports car in my entire life. I’ve been blessed to ride in and drive a laundry list of cars, and I can tell you that nothing has put a bigger smile on my face than Ginpei-san’s onikyan Ferrari.
Driving around in the 348 is like being the main star in The Truman Show. Everywhere you go, people stop in their tracks and stare, give thumbs ups, and take pictures and shoot videos. In fact, I lost track of how many times I waved back to bystanders when Ginpei-san revved the Ferrari V8 up to 6,000rpm at the lights.
It may not be to everyone’s liking, and as I’ve said, it’s far from perfect, but when riding in this 348, you can’t help but laugh and smile. And that’s exactly how a sports car is supposed to make you feel, right?
Ron Celestine
Slacker’s Haunt 1991 Ferrari 348 TS
Numbers
Max Power: 300hp, Max Torque: 235 ft-lb
Engine
Ferrari 3.4-liter V8, Slacker’s Haunt custom x-pipe exahust system, valve-actuated silencer
Drivetrain
5-speed transverse manual gearbox
Suspension
Slacker’s Haunt custom hydraulic system
Wheels
Work Wheels VS-XX 19×10-inch (front), 19×12.5-inch (rear)
Exterior
Factory Ferrari 348 TS, custom widened rear fenders
Interior:
Factory Ferarri 348 TS, Nardi Classic steering wheel
More like how to ruin a Ferrari.
Is this thing still on the road, or already rusting in a scrapyard?
my buddy just bought a hella haggard 240 that is probably the scariest thing to drive over 60 mph. it bounces becuase its on coilovers that have also been cut and every tiny bump feels like your ass end is gonna go sideways. its loud in the cab, smells like unburnt fuel and you constantly think it may be your casket any second. easily the funnest thing ive ever drove.
It's a whole lot of irony, since the owner doesn't care for newer Ferraris since they have a plethora of driver assistant wizardry, leads me to believe he has an affinity for a more analogue driving experience, which roughly translates to track day type of driving. But he can't really have that experience with a setup like this?
I'm still scratching my head.
Man, I can dig everything. I can also say that with confidence. But, that being said, I am for the very first time, speechless. I don't know if I hate it or love it or if I feel anything at all really. I blame 2016.
i can dig everything, but that fucking dapper decal lol
This may be the first time I have actually wanted someone's car to get stolen.
-Alex
I found a Ferrari on www.Mcsautoauctions.com a while back for stu[id cheap. My girlfriend begged me not to get it but i did! These mods are sweet but I caould never afford them lol
pretty awesome car, i bet its amazing to see in person. Japanese people don't care what other people think, they put their passion first and build cars the way they personally want to. you can bitch all day, but this ferarri gives its owner a big ass smile, and thats what really matters
Ugh. They even put the f****ing dapper sticker on her. Poor poor car. I wonder if the owner understands the irony of proclaiming to have preferred an older Ferrari versus the newer models for reasons of driving purity, and then completely f***ing it up to the point of undriveable. I wasted the few minutes of my life to read the article on it... the kid actually started off with cutting the f***ing springs, and when that revealed itself as a bad idea to him, he went and bolted on a suspension out of a Toyota midsize sedan as a holdover to putting in the bags. WTF?
That poor rear frame area and supporting structure to the bodywork is so fragile to those sorts of impacts from smacking off the pavement to the driver's amusement, I'm sure his bodywork around the back end where the buttresses meet quarter panel and rear of the engine lid is completely cracked from fatiguing the steel skin, and tweaking all of the small gauge welded tube structure. I would have been better off drinking bleach for those few minutes of reading time.
@F40nut Couldn't agree with you more. RIP Ferrari.
I think it's wonderful to see people doing pretty extreme stuff to high-end cars these days, but this is bringing arguably the worst part of car culture to too good a car. Sure, it may not be the best Ferrari (I still think it looks great), but it's not an MR2. I'm sorry, but I just see "more money than sense" here.
It'd look amazing if the wheels werent so tilty.... the rolling shots look better for that reason. I think it's pretty cool.
What a piece of shit. The sad thing now in the automotive world is anything that is "different" gets attention and you can't knock it because it's "different" and everyone is entitled to do whatever they want. Piece of shit. Send it to the scrap yard and donate the parts to someone who actually wants to use this car for what it was made to do. The automotive equivalent of throwing trash in a public park and calling it "modern art."
@Cityworker u must be fun at parties
@Cityworker You're trolling, right?
@Cityworker Don't worry, slamming that rear frame off the pavement will soon have the small gauge steel tube body structure effed, and roof buttress/quarter panel/tail skins completely fatigued and cracked through. The poor car will be scrap metal soon enough. It deserved better.
A-effing-men.
@Cityworker Agreed.
This article should be called 'The Most Complicated Way to Slam a Ferrari Like Shit'...
Nice fender work! And to hell with anyone who thinks fezzas should be treated as sacrosanct.
But, why does anyone think this level of negative camber looks good?
I'm no purist.I put rims and lower most cars I own. I also get parking hard and looking good slammed. I even appreciate that someone would take a Ferrari 348 (which, frankly, is not known to be a "good" Ferrari) and modify it in this manner.
However, I don't get the point of putting hydraulics to raise it to "driving height" yet still having to dodge imperfections and ride like shit. Sounds like it was poorly thought out.
What are you on about? 348 is a GREAT Ferrari. Last of the old school analogs from before the old man died, and LdM changed direction.
STUPID LOW is the new cool!
**I get to say that every single mistake I made modifying my car at 16, became desirable to everyone else in my 40's**........... strange place to be
Its ugly but its still interesting to see how it was done.
I'm all for the new overly stance theme, but i draw the line for when it comes to this ferrari, there are just some you do not do. Plus it doesn't even look good,
I'm not even gonna scroll through the comments, It's not worth it but with that said keep up the good work
if we were all purists all cars would be basically the same. and therefore boring as hell and there would be no car culture just people driving in the same "purist" car. i love the 1 of a kind cars because it keeps car culture a culture not a copy and paste club.
@ReeceMann to slam a car for looks has become copy and paste in my eyes. insert car A + slam said car = instagram famous/internet famous. Engineered to slide has a gorgeous toyota ute that is soooo complex in it's formula that you can't just call it slammed. That car is culture, that's refinement, that's some hard shit to pull off. This car is simple addition.
@ReeceMann You know that there are so many other, more creative, more talent-demanding, yielding more automotive significance and progress, that actually enhance aesthetic, a function, and a pedigree, than destroying (literally, physically) the car with cut springs or some half-baked adaptation out of a Toyota family mid-size or to the final point of laying it out with bags and a setup destined to abuse it to scrap before long.
Not stance or doriftbro does not = purist.
This dude should sell bandaids for all the booboos the haters get when they see this car. Could probably buy another car from the bandaids for booboos funds.
Sick car, love it.
@Deep Dishin It Could he use those bandaids to save the chassis from structural damage?
Bandaids? More like Blandaids for his lack of imagination.
bold move to create an art piece out of a driving machine, that's all I can say...
Seems like a lazy build. Over the years he's done a lot to it and kudos for that, but he kept messing up on the road to the final product. Cutting springs, mock JZX suspension. Lack of focus. Even the wheel choice looks like it's missing something from it.
Looks like Pistorius walking without the blades
Don't like the car (Some modded Ferrari's are very cool, but this is too far and it has too little workmanship to be appreciated). But I love reading this article, thanks Ron for bringing the oddballs to SH, it's very entertaining to read and look at sometimes.
Haha no problem (^^) Glad you could at least enjoy the article!
I'm all for modifying anything, but this isn't proper stance.
Stance = correct fitment of wheels/adjusting of suspension so you have a wheel CENTERED in the wheel arch, with minimal/even wheel gap.
This cambered out look just looks like some 17 year old kid rolling around in a rusty econobox, screaming for attention. The wheels are too big. The car is too low. There is too much camber.
The sad thing is if he had done the exact same build with smaller wheels, and focused on getting the wheel to sit FLUSH with the bodywork and have an even wheel gap, it would have looked amazing.
@Fabrik8 Ain't that the truth !!!!
Go away hater
@Fabrik8 I lol'ed at "Or is there a pamphlet that is handed out to new VW owners?"
Welcome to the real world, snowflake. 😧😧
@ADDvanced Is there a rulebook for ruining a car with "stance"...? Or is there a pamphlet that is handed out to new VW owners? Who made these rules, and therefore whose opinion do these rules reflect?
As per one of the titles, it is STUPID low. But yeah, its certainly not a practical height. Looks great for static shows but it wouldn't survive more than 200yds on some of the roads arouns good ol Surrey!
I always loved the 348 and being the car that preceded the 355 it shares a lot of characteristics. I think the F355 was Ferraris way of addressing all of the short-comings of the 348. but hey, lovely car.
Reason I like them so much is on my paper rounds as a snotty nosed 14 year old back in the early 90's, a bungalow I used to deliver to had 2 parked out the front!!! Yes 2 dark blue 348tb! Owned by a father and son they could occasionally be heard ragging them during the early hours of a Sunday morning around our local village. Best alarm clock ever! My point being that even with standard pipes these things are quite loud, sheesh
Just came back again to say how much I love this and how much I adore the absurdity. It can only be absurd for a certain amount of time before there is a certain acclimatization to the absurdity that renders it more mundane, so while the absurdity is in full effect I will rejoice in it. Blessed be the absurd.
I can't argue with this logic lol
Ugly AF