A Perodua Viva Inspired By Japan

My final spotlight from this year’s Art of Speed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was actually the first car I ‘hunted’ at the show.

What this little Daihatsu-based Perodua Viva does very well, is emulate styles and touches that we have seen come out of Japan.

Take the rear end for example. We see a lot of intricately fabricated exhausts on VIP cars in Japan, and not only the usual sedans, but all the other vehicle types familiar to this style-based sub-genre as well, including minivans, wagons and Kei cars.

The twin loop-around system with quad outlets certainly qualifies for VIP status!

With Japan style being the inspiration, there was no way the owner could call the car complete without having fitted over-fenders.

These custom made bolt-on flares are nicely shaped and reminiscent of what you may see come out of TRA Kyoto. Hell, there’s even a ducktail spoiler on the roof!

To get a decent flow and nail the proportions, the rear widening had to start right across the rear doors. The flush fitment is thanks to air suspension, which drops the car to just the right height for maximum effect.

To complete it all, a very flashy blue-to-purple flip paint was chosen. And along with a few other aero additions, it all combines to serve as a perfect example of the outside-the-box approach many Malaysian enthusiasts like to take with their custom builds.

Dino Dalle Carbonare

Instagram: speedhunters_dino

dino@speedhunters.com