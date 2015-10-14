A Clean Z31 Eye-Opener

Getting a car to look on-point can either be a terribly difficult job or a very easy exercise. It’s something that is purely dependent on the car, the way it came from factory and the number of parts that you need to throw at it.
When it comes to older cars, fit up a set of coil-overs and an adequately sized wheel and tyre combo and you are ready to rock people’s minds.
I was reminded at the Nissan Matsuri just how easy this can be, and how incredibly wrong I was back in the day for not even giving the Z31 300SX a second thought.
I have no idea why, but for some reason this generation of the Fairlady never did it for me.
Then I started seeing examples pop up at shows like Stance Nation and Offset Kings, and I instantly changed my thinking. How wrong was I to not like this model?
It’s a sentiment that was further enforced when I spotted this USDM 300ZX hidden away in one of the Sedegaura pit bays.
Being a 1984 50th Anniversary version, it sported two-tone colouring with gold pinstriping all the way around the car and over the wheel arches.
And speaking of arches, this car came from factory with rather generous rear over-fenders which have now been filled up with SSR mesh wheels.
It’s probably due to ’80s style coming back into fashion, but the rear end of the Z31 is a detail I’ve always had a hard time digesting. This particular Sunday morning I strangely liked it.
The 50th Anniversary model came with plush leather trimmed seats as well as a cool digital display dash.
Add the T-top roof, those louvered covers for the rear glass and this 300ZX has left a bit of a mark on me.
Yes, while putting together this spotlight I had to stop a couple of times and look at what these cars are fetching in Japan. I managed to find a bone-stock, manual 50th Anniversary that would make such a badass Speedhunters project car too. Only if it wasn’t $40K…
Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com
Sugoi Zetto
I love the 300zx because I feel it's the black sheep. The later one used to remind me of lamborghinis.
LOVE this dude. Nice Spotlight
Any more pictures of interior? Love this car
Badass car! Perfect and simple, good wheel and tire set up that can be driven with likely no drama. Those are pretty rare to find intact here in socal these days.
Isn'tit Harada´s car from Wangan midnight.
Looks fantastic.
What size wheel is it rocking?
Lift it an inch and it would be perfect. 9 out of 10.
I love this car!
Lose that rear camber, overall love this car. Mesh wheels were the choice.
Why not racecar?
Oh my god Dino lately I'm such a sucker for Z31s and now this!
I really want one with RB-engine (doesn't matter if original or swapped) but I have absolutely now money nor use nor time for it but but do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want do want
Sorry ^^
Look out for a 200ZR version with RB20! They were a lot cheaper than the 50th anniversary last time I checked tradecarview.
Hi Dino!
First time commenting.
Beautiful car. You always have great findings.
My brother gave me a 1987 300zx turbo 5 speed manual after he blew the head gasket on it last year. This article certainly motivates me to start thinking of a plan to get that car running again. It's bone stock. After reading this, I think lowering it and throwing on some nice mesh wheels will surely revive it. (After the head gasket install of course)
Again, great find.
I've had an '87 Z for going on four years now, its been such a GREAT car, I'm so glad more people are starting to appreciate this generation of Z car.
Yeah those are very nice looking. I prefer that body style over the one from the earlier z31's.
Crazy story: My brother sold the z to some guy on Craigslist. Then he bought a jeep which he traded for an old rx7. He traded or sold that, and bought a BMW e30 for $500 USD running. He then traded that e30 for the Z again. Then, blew the head gasket, gave it to me and bought a new car.
At the end of the day, I am so glad the car found its way back to us. They are getting harder and harder to find.
Finally.........a Z31 on SpeedHunters.....I had an '87 t-top candy apple color and i absolutely loved it. Even though it is harder to source performance suspension without having to do a s13 rear end swap, i still had fun in that car.....
Speedhunters theJaggerbomb
jloya7 don't do it! you'll regret it! not the part about getting the Z running again, by all means continue with that endeavor. i meant about the meshies. i looooove the look of meshies but they are HORRIBLE to keep clean! lol. i had some gold SSRs and i totally sold them in less than a year. ain't nobody got time fo' dat! haha.
Oh and by the way, Dino you just made my day.......just went out for a hunt...!!!!!
kphillips9936 It's the inherent design of the rear swing arm suspension
Stefan82 that is EXACTLY what I thought! I'm about halfway through my first viewing of that series.
Not gonna lie,
That 80's vibe is coming off strong... and I love it. Nice fine Dino!
Speedhunters muh car
This thing screams 80s style and I love it, reminds my uncles z31, driving through the city with ttops off listening to beasties boy "license to ill".
How cool would a 300SX be!
Hahaha thanks for the input JACK86.
That never even crossed my mind.
I guess love blinds us huh?
TCBeast People don't understand how low you can get away with in Japan. Super smooth roads, mostly.
Gianluca FairladyZ Desuneeeee
RBJKT Thank you Sir!
rayyuson Yeah and imagine in Japan when they were never even sold here (I mean the 40th anniversary before anyone starts)
@Muse Stefan82 Haha nice
staticsocks No way!
theycallmebatman Because stock engine....probably
EyeAmStrongest Speedhunters Muh? Are speaking cow?
Nemes Glad to help haha
jloya7 Don't forger gold pinstriping lol
@JACK86 jloya7 That's where crystal coatings come in. Apply, and then high pressure wash away any dirt. Usually lasts a couple of years
Awesome cars.. Underrated, just like the a70 (mk3) supra.
sick! Theres a fellow back home who has 3 or 4 of these in his driveway. That year, that model.
I have been looking for one of these for a while but literally all I can ever find are total junkers : The UK weather and Z owners have not been kind to the Z31. I'd happily take a clean 200 or 300 ZR on condition over the ZX, but I've never seen one of them here. I think a very clean one would fetch serious money here, now.
Did these compete with Porsche 928s/944s on the market in the 80s?
The Z31s are very underrated IMO. I'd rather get one than the heavy/"fat" Z32s
Badass old school machine, I wish there were more of these in Aus
Slappy_Pistons you'd be surprised, one very similar to this was for sale in the UK a couple of times this year on ebay and through driftworks and I'm sure the guy just couldn't sell it, went from being £5k to £3k and still didn't sell. It was in very good condition too with tasteful mods. They're like mk3 supra's, no-one really likes them.
Love the Z31! I'm glad you (or anyone in SH) finally featured it. Even if it's short, I love it. Now if only you can find a clean Silvia S12 or Supra mk1.
speedhunters_dino jloya7
Haha I do love the two tone paint though...
On these and on an "s13" 240sx coupe
fantastic photography!
Very cool version of an underrated car! Beautiful pics as usual Dino!
I think my Matchbox 50th anniversary needs more lowering though
[img]http://hak073.net/Cars/Models/20110904_155.jpg/img]
Well They are still cheap in the USA. Thanks mostly to high production numbers and many younger guys sharing your earlier mindset.
Bugger. How do I get a picture in there
I am continually checking the door to the break room at work to see if anyone is going to walk in as I'm reading this. This is so good it must be NSFW, right?
I'm glad to see some Z31 love surface, I find that it falls a bit to the wayside in the Fairlady stable. In these past few years as I've been doing much more research on all models for a future project, the first generation 300ZX has had it's teeth in me. Those factory flares and full tail lights are driving me bonkers, finding a 50th Anniversary will definitely be in the back of my mind moving forwards.
KLEEEEEN!!
Hak You can actually upload a photo directly using Livefyre!
Speedhunters Ah ha! I should have had more of a look around there. Sorted.
Out of all the Z's this used to be my least fave but definitely the 80's charm has grown on me; i've seen some awesome Z31 builds over the last year. this one below is quite modded but i love it.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oVJnDvQHxXQ" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Looks really nice!
Have really been enjoying Z31s for the last couple of years, and this is one of the best looking around. Before that I can remember thinking they were the ugliest sportscars on the planet. Amazing how quickly perceptions change.
There's nothing better than a 80's... Wait, WHAT $40k!!!!!!
speedhunters_dino was hoping for the engine bay pics though, lol. I love your photography skill.
speedhunters_dino theycallmebatman Stock engine because 400hp
the Z31's always scream Baltimore to me - because throughout the 80's and even the 90's when the Z32 came out, these were THE cars to have, THE cars you would see all over the city.......... and trust me when I tell you........if you had one, you were probably in the drug game
the Z32 though - that's as modern looking as an NSX - it has never been out of style
$40K!?@
A 1984 50th Anniversary just sold in ATL for $2,500.
I should have bought it. Dam! Dam! DAM!!
@Saint Wow, sell it to me!
MPistol I'll counter argue that. I was for a while but progressively gets better looking. Another car I'd have in that dream garage of mine...fully built up by Pentroof of course
Ujean Japan prices. Mind you it was stupid low mileage. Remember it wasn't sold in Japan so super rare here
ethosVeritas_Z32 sorry not a fan of that oil cooler on the front and the chrome rims. Just doesn't look as good in black. Needs the browns, bronzes and metallics to really pop IMO
IRONWOLF RD Accordino to @Saint they are super cheap in the US (provided what is where you are located)
Hak Thanks!
gratrow96 Thank you man!
jessepanic Tell him to send me one!
speedhunters_dino MPistol lol i lust after that Pentroof Z32 you featured a while....pretty pretty please find us more Z32's
speedhunters_dino i get ya, you like that really 80's look. this 50th Anni version does look fantastic though
I'm in the exact same boat, Dino. Never really had eyes for the Z31. I dreamed of owning it's younger brother, the Z32 for a long time, and not too long ago developed a massive passion for the S30 (mostly thanks to the Wangan Midnight anime).
But even in the Wangan Midnight anime, the main character starts out driving a Z31, which he trades in for the S30. So even the anime treats these cars like garbage!
I honestly blame it on the lights. The headlight/taillight combo of this car just hits me the wrong way. The body styling is just fine, but the way the car looks at me with those eyes...
speedhunters_dino as soon as I read your article I checked Craig's List, it was gone
Lately a lot more people have been coming around to the boxy 80's styling, and it makes me wonder if the same will happen to the seemingly uninspired soap bar era of the 90's in the near future.
Just a bit north of the border, but they are relatively cheap here as well. A tad rarer to find due to the climate, but I know they're lurking. Just gotta keep hunting!
RotaryNissan I drive a Z32 NA and I love it. The Z31 dos not have an attractive engine. drop a RB25/26 or SR20DET, and I'm sold.
ethosVeritas_Z32 speedhunters_dino MPistol 240SX/S13's look so good going sideways, that it think most people have forgotten about the Z32.
I challenge anyone to sit in it. My 240sx is a shopping cart in comparison.
If I could have an Abflug front bumper 18" wheels with the stance of a Pantera Detomaso on my Z32?
Love mine! I've had it for 14 years, about to get stripped down to bare chassis for resto/race prep.
@Saint that's in Yen.
Is any of these made without the T-top roof? because this car is super cool and i have seen the potential for long. But i can't have a T-top in Norway.. its that simple.
Omer (beercoozie)
40,000 yen is just under 400 dollars. $40k = $40k
MatsNorway Open top motoring in the middle of winter no good? lol
Justin88na Very cool
@Saint speedhunters_dino
So bad ass!!
Dino, did this car have the stock powerplant?
You've got to be kidding me... an sr20det? ?? LMAO... Slap yourself, please. Also, after you slap yourself, educate yourself on the VG30ET; albeit older it's still robust!
speedhunters_dino IRONWOLF RD
cheap in europe aswell
i love these car, great example well done !
Hds84t For me it is also about when you pop the hood. The combination of form and function. If it is all function without form I'm not that interested.
There are people making great power out of every engine out there.
JakWhite Slappy_Pistons I'll keep an eye out for that, then
Justin88na パナスポーツ!!! 奇麗な (￣ー￣)//””
speedhunters_dino Justin88na Was in #featurethis back in the day
Slappy_Pistons Justin88na Nope! Watanabe RS-8 2 piece
Wwwaaaaaaaooooo!!!
Thanks Dino for this....so many memories im having right now.
This was my first ever car. Just imagine having 15yrs old and having 300Zx turbo...No wonder why I would skip classes so much..lol!! Its a shame as you say that this car is not that popular cause is really a hell of car...and very advance for his era to...my car has the green digital panel to...the things I Iove the most was that the Car actually Talks and warn you about things like seatbelts and doors opens or fuel low Kit style..I always blows people minds cause they never believe that the car talks, I kinda use to have a crush with the Girl Voice , also how the rear Squats when getting on the power and going to the gears and that you have the option of changing the spedometer from mph to Km it vas very usefull to scare people while getting on the throttle.
You have make my week Dino. See that is a nice car to throw a 2JZ.
i think as people grow older, taste becomes more diverse.. considering that this car was in the middle of the classic and the modern era, where its too young to play old and too old to play young - a few people may appreciate it; but still, it exemplifies a distinct character that perfectly defined a generation.. it delivers a certain "flavor" suited only to the taste of a few enthusiasts..
these cars became a bridge to the gap; a great leap to extend boundaries.. but manages to include touches of quality cars of the past... new aesthetic features, and technological advances, innovations like turbo and all. pop-up headlights and fiberglass panels
it may be a bygone era. but it has become a standpoint; a milestone which paved the way for newer more modern cars we have these days.
good thing we still have (some of) them to pay homage to.
Long live speedhunters!
And by the way this cars make serious power. My car was seriously modified by the previous owner who was a regular pro drag racer back in the day. The guy use to have several full race trim z31. I use to beat supras, corvetes, mustang, starions, challengers and mitsubishi 300gt back in the day racing on the highway those where the only guys willing to race agains a Z. It woul make 184mph easy. Very fond days.
After reading this, I had to look up if there are any 50th Anniversaries here in Florida. Found one listed a few hours from me for 7500……I may have to take a little day trip.
Form and function? That makes no sense whatsoever. Why in God's earth would you drop a small 2 liter 4 cylinder engine in a car that weighs ~3,200 pounds? The vg30et, once you let it breathe, has all it needs from the factory to push 270whp and over 350wtq.
How many sr20det swapped Z32's do you see out there?
Rb25det or rb26dett, hell even a 2jz is a nice swap but completely unnecessary except for the wow factor. Only a necessary swap if you want 700+whp reliable motor and if you want to keep it "jdm", otherwise a turbo'd LS motor would be the way to go.
@Saint Form and Function to me is proper wheel/height/camber setup. Motor wise Function is Vital, but Efficiency is right there with Function. Resourcefulness is also quite important. A VG3X (single cam) can be had for a few hundred bucks and they came in just about everything... literally. Besides z31's single cam VGs came in Maximas, 200sx,, frontier, xterra, pathfinder, mercury villager, nissan quest, etc. Stock bottom ends have been proven to handle 450+ whp reliably with a good tune, and of course, enough air and fuel to get you there. Visit http://www.vg30et.com that'll give you a better idea as to why swaping another motor into a z31 isn't a necessity unless you just want to be cool.
MatsNorway
Why not? I have a z32 t-top and I live in norway, no problems
Justin88na Slappy_Pistons 多くの恥と悔し (╯︵╰,)
Did not see 2nd picture - no excuse, I am sorry.
@speedhunters_dino
very nice article Dino! I actually have a 50th Anniversary Edition as well (original owner since 1983) in 5 spd with no mods on it. qualified for Collector Plates as well so it's now a 'collector' car in Vancouver
I just posted a picture of it on my IG --- mashimaro9
have a great day!
It was this car, along with the R31 Skyline, Cedric and the Patrol responsible to get me completely obassesed with car culture, and motorsports since I was 5
Nissans of the '70 & '80 were on a league on their own
easily one of my favorite hood scoops , i love z31's
This car is simply stunning. Z31s are the reason I'm into cars.
Hds84t definitely a good looking build
the car was very good
What body kit is on that 84 300zx
I love 300ZX. Awesome car. This one is a little bit too low for my liking, but other than that it looks great. Wheels fit this car very well.