A Peek Inside Colombian Car Culture

Do you know anything about Bogotá or Colombia? Most people have only heard about the bad, not the good things such as the spectacular landscape and richness of its flora and fauna. But today I’d like to introduce you to a side of the country you’ve probably never heard of or thought about. My name is Álvaro Pinzón and I’d like to show you what it’s like to be a car enthusiast in Bogotá, Colombia.
We live in a big metropolis located 2,600 meters above the sea level on a plateau between the Andes, which is the longest continental mountain range in the world.
At this elevation it’s cold, but not as cold as you’d probably expect it to be. Of course, the lower amount of oxygen at this altitude punishes naturally aspirated engines.
Because of that, everyone here dreams of a turbo car. Car Tuner is one of a number of performance workshops in the city, and it specializes in drag racing with cars like this 1000hp-plus Nissan GT-R.
Because of the American influence, drag racing is very popular in Bogotá. In terms of cars, American, Euro and Japanese are all represented, but we share the same love for all sides of car culture and like to mix things up.
We have a lot of passion for truck racing and the drivers that compete in the big rigs. This traditional racing series is connected with religion, and the pre-race ceremonies always pay homage to the Virgen del Carmen who protects drivers of these kind of machines. Of all the truck races, the annual Campeonato Nacional De Tractomulas event attracts more than 100 drivers. The thing is, these aren’t really race trucks, they are just normal trucks that are used daily. The competitors make some changes, like upgrading the turbos and adding bigger injectors, but they don’t have things like rollcages. People travel from all around Colombia to see this spectacular race.
It’s not the only professional race series we have though. Both TC.2000 and CNA (Campeonato Nacional de Automovilismo) for touring cars and prototypes provide some impressive racing.
The 6 Hours of Bogotá brings intense endurance racing to the city, with cars from coming Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela and the United States, and drivers from all around the world.
In the late 2000s we left behind our country’s hardest times with the fall of the big drug cartels and lately the weakness of the guerrillas, which is why we’re now experiencing a great explosion of car enthusiasts and new racing events.
Now that I’ve shown you our top racing series, I’d like to introduce you to other parts of our car culture through two events that happened on the same day: a training session for the newly-created first drifting team in Colombia; and the Coralina Classic & Vintage Car Meet. With this beautiful contrast of the old and new, hopefully you can get a picture of what it’s like to be a car enthusiast in Colombia.Stuck In A Bubble Of Time
While the world is experiencing the evolution of drifting, we have been stuck in a bubble of time. But drifting is conquering us with joy, and we’re finding our own ways to experience it.
Skool Drift was born around three years ago, inspired from the roots and style of Japanese drifting. The first thing I want to do though, is warn you. Please don’t expect to see incredible builds. Instead, I want to show you the humble beginnings of a new and emerging car culture in a third world country like ours, which I think will be refreshing for you to see.
Here in Colombia, drifting is a grassroots motorsport enjoyed by middle class young enthusiasts. This generation of enthusiast was raised in the internet era that’s allowed us to see the great Keiichi Tsuchiya ripping up tires around roads in Japan.
If you think of grassroots drifting in North America, you’re probably going to have an image of the platform above. Well, for us the Nissan is an exotic thing to see, as is the Toyota AE86 and other popular Japanese rear-wheel drive cars. Thanks to the constraints of our market in the era of cartels and guerillas from the late ’80s to the 2000s (the same era that car makers like Nissan and Toyota were making great RWD machines), most Colombians just bought cheap front-wheel drive cars. Many people did this out of fear, because if you didn’t show that you had money, you wouldn’t get attention. People who were rich or recognized in public bought armored trucks. But recently those hard times have faded a little, and you can now happily travel around the country with less fear.
So what to use for drifting? In Colombia, the best thing to do is choose a common RWD car like the Chevy Chevette, which is also known as the Opel Kadett. These were used as a taxi here in the early ’80s and ’90s, so there are plenty around and they’re cheap.
A perfect example is this Chevette modified with a ported head, twin carburetors and MSD ignition. Between those and the other mods there is no more than 200hp, but it’s not all about the power, right?
We don’t have the best and most powerful machines, but this middle class family car from the ’80s can give a great degree of joy. The Chevy Chevette coupe above has had its 1.6-liter engine increased to 1.8 liters, and most of its interior stripped out.
The Chevette is a pretty easy car to fix, and of course there’s no shortage of spare parts.
The great ’80s not only left us with the reliable Chevy, but here in Colombia we also have a great degree of love for old Japanese cars – KE70s and TE70s the most loved. If you’re wondering how much one of these cars costs to buy here, you’re looking at around 7 million pesos, which is about US$3000.
Despite the fact that these old Toyotas are getting harder to find in our country, owners who want to keep theirs going do the impossible by bringing in parts from Malaysia and of course Japan.
Because drifting is in a baby stage here, it’s all done on the street. We don’t have permission to use a proper race track yet, so we are constantly searching for abandoned roads outside Bogotá.
We also hoon around industrial areas inside the city, but please don’t tell that to the police!
Being a car enthusiast in Colombia can sometimes be a strange and magical thing. Sure, we don’t have permission to go drifting on public streets, but sometimes the police allow us to use abandoned areas. Other times they hunt us!
For anyone looking into our drifting scene, it must seem like we’re stuck in an ’80s bubble of time, drifting in old naturally aspirated cars and fabricating our own parts. Because of our limited resources in this third world city high up between Los Andes, we have to use creativity. All of us dream of one day driving on the touge roads of Japan.
One of Skool Drift’s philosophies is to first understand the relationship between the car and driver. That means learning about handling and balance and only adding power when the need is there. This Corolla is one of the team’s coolest cars, and modifications include a stripped-out interior, full rollcage, modified 3T-C engine and a free-flow exhaust. As incredible as it sounds, the owner drives it daily to work.
The basic setup here is steel wheels and old tires, but the next stage is lowered and rigid suspension. Skinny 175/60 tires ensure a lot of joy, and most of the time these are found at the junkyard and used until they die.
You can also expect to see a lot of custom upgrades, like these widened rims. These were made locally using old Dodge Alpine rim centers welded with two pieces of Chevette steel rims, and measure 13×9.5-inch at the front and 13×10.5-inch at the rear. The cost to do this was US$40 per rim. We have few resources, but I like to think that nothing is impossible for us to do.The Meets
Now that I’ve shown you the birth of drifting in Bogotá, next is something completely different – the Coralina Classic & Vintage Car Meet. At this gathering on a farm near Bogotá, you can spot everything from classics to the craziest cars in the country. We have a growing number of car builders who are capable of doing some interesting things, like this Mini.
This monster is packing a heavily-modified Suzuki twin cam engine that puts out more than 200hp at the rear wheels. Can you imagine how this thing corners on the track?
On the other hand, you’ll see immaculate beauties like this G-nose S30 imported from the United States.
This Starlet made a great impact when it raced in the late ’80s and ’90s, as most of the cars competing in the top classes at our unique national race track, Tocancipa, were of American and European origin.
This unique Toyota Starlet ripped around the track with a tuned 22R engine taken from a Celica.
I can only imagine how great it would have been to see this little car on the track, because its last race was in 1994.
The car scene in Colombia has traditionally been influenced by big American cars, and the Dodge Dart and Plymouth Duster was a very common model here in the early ’70s. This Dart plays tribute to the Sox & Martin drag racing team Duster from that era, and is a statement of how American car culture shaped the earliest days of our scene.
You can see it in a variety of themes.
Here we have a Vocho, or the Spanish word for Beetle, escarabajo. From perfectly stock examples to military-lifted machines like this one, the Beetle is one of the most loved cars in this country.
From car enthusiasts to builders and racing series, we are growing as a scene – and not just here in Colombia, but throughout all of Latin America. We have a small but interesting car culture that’s waiting to be uncovered, so I want to know – would you like to see more in-depth stories from Latino America?
Thanks to Francisco for all the support, and all the crew of Skool Drift D.C. Special thanks to Rod Chong and Peter Kelly.
Álvaro Andrés PinzónCutting Room Floor
photos are not loaded, and the slide show does not work ....
NIce coverage. These guys deserve credit and encouragement. Resourcefulness and hardwork beats money any day. Love to see more!
The columbian car scene? Is it all just trap cars? lol, sorry. Now off to actually read and oogle at some pics.
There simply is not enough heavy truck racing in the world, and we must rectify that oversight.
Please do that realties - pictures of the early publications are not loaded, the slide show does not work about Mustang Ekobust and Corolla streetfighter
From the way you describe things, I'm actually surprised at the amount of quality machinery there is here.
Nothing is a stressful as driving around in Medellin. The roads are bad, and there is road construction everywhere and nobody seems to obey traffic laws, if there is any. Everyone uses their horn as a way to communicate. If there is a space, there is a car there, and those scooters zoom dangerously in and out of traffic making it hard to ever change lanes. Most of the people in Colombia are poor so most of the cars are small, cheap and front wheel drive with most choosing a scooter because it's faster and cheaper to drive around town and cheaper to park. It's rare to see nice cars driving around with most cars enthusiasts who tune their cars have nothing more than a custom paint job which they painted themselves with masking tape and a spray can and a custom exhaust made from spare plumbing. At the high end car shows featuring riced out Honda Civics with neon paint, invader style body kits and neon lights and big stereos. However the people are proud, friendly, and boosts some of the most beautiful women I have ever seen in my life.
Lovely article. You guys have all the right taste and style, many props! I am from Boston, and Im telling you, you have cooler builds put to use than we do here! I hope what I saw in this article will only grow rapidly!
Beautiful country and beautiful people! Wherever there's #afficion, people will find a way.
Looks great, enjoy the freedom of drifting.
I would really enjoy spending the day with ye drifting in those cars, ye are having nothing but fun.
kadetts and chevetts as we call them in Europe, are very loved cars and it is great to see them drifting
I like this "country car culture" coverage from different places. Would like to see other countries being featured
An EPIC article. Easily the best thing I've read on speedhunters this month, please let this man write in the future too!
I love how much global SpeedHunters are! Yesterday Lithuania, today Colombia!
LutherRogers es gracioso como la gente del exterior desestima el potencial que hay en Colombia. usted cree que en cuanto a cultura automovilística se refiere los colombianos somos campesinos?? jajaja pues déjeme decirle en mi hermoso idioma que no, acá hay mas que civic pintados al afán, acá motores muy bien armados por manos colombianas, diversas categorías de automovilismo que van surgiendo y creciendo pese a la escases de escenarios para practicar este deporte. y no es raro ver buenos autos si sabes a donde ir. si usted cree que acá no hay nada competitivo dese el placer de observar los autos que con todo su potencial sea mucho o poco se atreven a subir la via las palmas a tope de revoluciones.
Manejar en Medellín es estresante, lo es, sobretodo en "horas pico" pero me da pesar de que usted no se haya dado el lujo de salir a rodar de noche, de no darse el espacio para conocer la cultura que lleva mucho tiempo alzando la cabeza para ser reconocida y no la alzan con hondas pintados con una lata de aerosol. acá hay talleres muy especializados, con mucha experiencia, si tuviera la oportunidad le hablaría de muchos de ellos para hacerle ver que Medellín es mas que una ciudad llena de embotellamientos y motos ruidosas.
la cultura a motor de Colombia es grande y rica, y no niego que le falta mucho pero ganas no nos faltan.
y por lo que veo se preocupo mas por ver mujeres hermosas que por ampliar el concepto de la cultura a motor pues por lo que leo no abarca ni el 5% de lo que en realidad es la cultura a motor en Colombia.
Translate it into your language.
You should go to Puerto Rico, there is a pretty big car culture in there.
Seguimos creciendo latinoamerica unida por los deportes a motor!!! Buen articulo.Felicitaciones.
Que espectaculo de articulo!
Great article and great for latin america and Colombian culture for being featured here in speedhunters. Please keep coming the articles. As a suggestion you should showcase the taxi tuning culture here in Bogotá and Medellín, you can find some mad stuff here.
Joegli Yes we have it!
eliezeragos Joegli jajaja lo se , pq soy de alla.
Joegli eliezeragos coqui .8
eliezeragos Joegli van a ver eso y technicas a chorrete.
LISTEN
I hope u can help me and make a bigger and faster monster out of my supra then team out of USA ?????!!!!!!
Joegli eliezeragos desbues que no encuentren un voceteo van a estar bien!
i never thought these words would be coming out of my mouth... my favorite looking r35 is in Colombia...
Chevette = South America's AE86. Or sort of
For me at least. Small, RWD and stuff.
As a Florida resident, there has been a whole scene that Speedhunters has overlooked and hopefully this is the beginning of more articles on the car scene in the Caribbean and Latin America which is very underrated and under represented. I would love to see more of the car scene in Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, Mexico, Brazil, etc... There is also Caribbean influenced scenes here in Florida, New York and Toronto that are also worth a check. Hope SH can make this happen.
The scene is almost the same here in Brazil, but I feel i'ts a little more mature and developed over here. LA keeps a lot a of automotive gems and secrets, I've seen a good lot of awesome rides, and some really good ideas are yet to come.
There's a lot of potential in LA.
Good Read!!!In my top ten articles for speed hunters=)!We need more articles like this to get an overview of car scenes in the less fortunate countries!
This is much alike brazilian car culture! Amazing report!
Our local drift crew in brazil also relies on the simplicity of the chevette chassis with the readily avaliable audi EA827 engines to make power and smoke second hand tires on industrial areas! Saludos a los hermanos colombianos!
Love Colombia and there cars. Should do a rite up about Caldas ( Manizallez, Pereiria, Armenia) and there modified taxis or the jeepow(spelling?). I think people on speed hunters would really enjoy it.
Great insight. Thanks Álvaro
jolzat994 LutherRogers te felicito, bien contestado.
I'd like to see more articles like these, so people can view more of the Latin American car culture. They'd be very surprised... especially down here in Puerto Rico, where while only a 100x35 mile island, we have some of the fastest cars in the world, giving headaches to many Aussies and North Americans...
Felicito al hermano latinoamericano por este excelente articulo, dejandole saber al mundo lo que realmente es Colombia. Muchos saludos desde Puerto Rico!
LutherRogers you dont know nothing of colombia and car culture ,before you write this comment , you should be more informed , why you explain colombian people are poor and in this article you can see nissan gtrs?, here in colombia you can see about 20 nissans gtrs one of them 9,2 sec drag racing car with 100k in mods, ferraris 458,speciales,mclaren650,ferrari 599,gto, bentley, maseratis,lamborghinis, mercedes sls ,gt an so much more cars and classy projects , sooooo you need to come to colombia and see with your own eyes the car coulture, is not huge but is growing and we are so proud of this .
cheers
Excellent Article!!!!!
I would absolutely love to see more pieces on your local car culture!
I would have never known that Columbia had even a sheet of car culture.. Guess that's due to our t.v. shows in the U.S. showing nothing but programs about the FARC and old shows about Pablo Escobar. Some of these cars look straight out of a old Japanese drifting video.. I love it!
Thanks for the informative article. Hopefully things in Columbia only continue to get better.
@Guest sorry, its Colombia. : )
These are beautiful cars. My grandson is there and sending our family many photos of the cars and even the great buses in Tuluá. It’s easy to confuse the spelling of your country b/c in the US there are many places named Columbia. Our mobile phones change the spelling as we are sending a message and then my grandson reminds me, again. “Colombia, Grandma!” I love your country, culture, and people. I’m almost sure my grandson will only come home to visit us.
Oh no, I'm not saying anything negative at all. I was just saying that this article was very informative and educational at the same time.
Welcome to SH Alvaro and look forward to many more articles written by you.
Here in New Zealand the Chevette is still around, I think I have seen videos of it being drifted before and I can imagine with a bit of work other old rwd cars such as the Ford Escort are good platforms for drifting too.
I too hope that Colombia's situation improves as I have my origins in a "third world" country too (which doesn't have the roads or resources to support a drift scene lol) and that there's more peace and prosperity in the country. You guys did very well in the 2014 world cup, much better than the tragedy of 1994. And I do hope the authorities/race track management are smart enough to find a safe place to organise drift events for you all.
Please do travel to Cuba, I've always been interested in Cuba's car culture as it has the unique Soviet influence!
That grey Chevette sedan is so cool.
c22tch I 100% support this!
@Guest He wasn't having a go at what you said... Just your spelling of Colombia
Awesome!, thanks for sharing a little bit of what we are Álvaro, like some say here in Colombia we have a lot of diversity in our car culture, from Chevettes to Ferraries and Lambos, GTR, Renault 4 xD... and we are proud of it, I would like to see more of this kind of articles where you can see not only sports cars and exotics, but you can see how the car culture is in the cities, like we say "for the people of the common". If you ever come to Manizales search for the people of Petrol Head Photo, or search for me, they have been taking photographs from our car culture and I'm sure that you would get a lot of information for a great article.
Wonderful Reading ! Keep it up! Don't let anybody tell you can't do!
960 We love it too!
Fantastic story Álvaro! Thank-you for sharing this with us!
a great article into an interesting culture plus drifting opel kadets cool!
great pics by the way
Thanks! Hoon responsibly!
7 million pesos equals 3,000 dollars? Lol I would be a millionaire in Columbia!!!
Anyways I like that you guys are using Opel for drifting. It's not too common to see thoes cars drifting but to me that makes it so much more awesome.
How hard is it to import engines? Maybe you could swap a different engine into thoes Opels.
Great article!! This really gave me some insight into your car culture and I like it.
Buen artículo Alvaro. Cuando la fuerza motriz proviene del tren trasero se llama propulsión y cuando es del tren delantero es tracción. Gracias.
Great article, Alvaro! The diverse topography in Colombia makes drifting a natural activity, with the mountains and valleys, the roads are like a drifting course. Drivers there are naturals and extremely qualified. Examples are : Cali-Pasto, Cali-Bogota ... very challenging. Colombians are proud of their way of doing things. They are genuine. So many things to learn from the Colombians!
Very cool! In North America people sometimes forget about grass roots motoring, its nice to see car culture exist without all the corporate influence. Really hope to see more from you in the future!
jusaramp DRiFTaddict sos estupido
I completely agree. While it is great to see enthusiasts having fun, the roads all over the country are total crap and there's almost zero knowledge of aftermarket parts.
"Normal" cars like a Toyota 4Runner are equivalent to driving a $100 car in Colombia due to taxes and import fees. I would be highly skeptical about the background of anybody driving a true sports car in Colombia, shady for sure.
excelente articulo, ojala siga creciendo el movimiento automovilista y buenas preparaciones en Colombia.
jusaramp You are pretty much between being stupid and fully retarded, I'm guessing that even though you are from Colombia, you don't know shit.
This guy is giving context on why car culture in Colombia looks like it might be shit, but you know, it's not only abut having classic Ferraris or 500 HP rally cars, it's about being an enthusiast, and finding the way to do what you like, don't you see that these people don't have the chance to get a S15 Silvia and mount an LS3 into it? THEY DO WHAT THEY CAN to get what they want, but you, you just watch them have fun and call them ''pathetic'', well, what do you do for the car culture in your country?
That is enthusiasm, and passion, while staring at posters on the wall and bitching at speedhunters, is not.
Agreed. With cars in Colombia costing about double what they do in the US, that GT-R is likely tied to drug cartels in some way. Maybe not owned/driven by a drug dealer, but probably the son of one or a corrupt politician. This is the reality.
In Colombia, people with legitimate money either drive low-key cars to avoid attention or use armored suv's.
All these facts aside, it's cool to see some exposure on the small group of car enthusiasts in the country. Most people's resources, as well as the infrastructure, don't support having fun on the streets. Jeeps and off-roading are popular though.
It is surprising to me though how many kart racers and open wheel racers come from Colombia with almost non-existent tracks
Diana karam not drifting exactly, cornering skills.
scibO yup.
MANAEUNOS Thank you!
Alguien me podría explicar por que hay tantas personas que ponen esas equis "X" en las farolas o en los stops?
Esas 'X' que son hechas con cinta negra aislante.
Gracias.
JuanPabloVelasquezC Según tengo entendido es para evitar que se desprendan partículas de vidrio en caso de un golpe, y así evitar posibles accidentes posteriores.
jusaramp Having fun with the car culture is about using what u have to have fun. It's just as much about the attitude of the enthusiasts. I could have fun in an old ass Civic or in a Lambo.
I would rock that Starlet or Mini any day. I would rock a Bugatti. I would even try to hillclimb a Yugo if the opportunity happened.
Mauricio Alvarez Medina Me alegra mucho que te gusto y gracias por la aclaración
@Tom to import engines is pretty expensive and due some political restrictions, it must be a new one :/ . always welcome to my country, thank you and glad you liked
Brayden Pimlott Thank you, and welcome to Colombia
Taryn Croucher I am glad that you liked it! I always be happy to share my passion with Speedhunters and welcome to Colombia!
John Key NZ Thank you for the feedback, I'm glad that you liked !
looking forward for that, i hope very soon,
uncover interesting car cultures from cuba and other latin american countries is one of my personal goals
prazzi 'I am glad that you liked it, and many thanks for the feedback!
mbretschneider Thank you, and would be very interesting to do an article from brazil, some friends told me about the scene and i have a lot of curiosity, hope one day i'll be there
DavidCamilo true haha some friends coincide with you.
Windsor Ortiz i am glad that you liked it and you are right, there is other interesting things like those you described,
JoseSantis1 Gracias Jose, gracias por el apoyo!! esa es la idea que crezcamos todos como cultra y parte de ello es mostrarnos mas al mundo.
Joegli Yes, i saw some incredible cars over there, i will be happy to travel and uncover that scene Saludos!
skunkworkssr71 you are welcome!
MANAEUNOS thank you!, we will be working hard for that!
AwesomnesPrime i am glad that you liked it! we will be working hard to improve our culture, thank you and hope it too
jusaramp I understand why you say that, in part is true, if you are trying to compare to first world countries, so it depends from the point of view.
Will be a pleasure to invite you to know the shops, to meet the people and the cars from the real core were is developed and shaped the "enthusiast car culture from Colombia" i will be very happy to meet you and introduce to them.
the other thing i will like to highlight is that everywhere is a culture, since there are humans around a territory, is a culture a culture is not only the knowledge but also the costumes, the beliefs and many more things of the people itself, because of that, the car culture is different in every country so what is the true car culture? the good?? the bad?? simply there is no comparatives, the view of a only one and real culture just depends from your point of view or the trendy point of view,
yes the culture here is in a baby stage of development and part to improve it, is to let the world know how groups of enthusiasts are working for that, from mechanics designers to Photographers AND! with little resources are working to improve it!.
Cheers man! and thank you for the feedback.
Very cool. That S30 is a win
This is an awesome article! What an interesting insight to a car scene that he world barely sees! I thoroughly enjoy the "just do it yourself" attitude and the cars are tools for fun, not to one-up the next guy!
thanks heaps for this interesting read!
http://www.speedhunters.com/tag/alvaro-andres-pinzon/ this was awesome. Do you have somewhere else you post regularly? I'd love to follow your work.
...unless of course you'll be a regular here soon
South America is coming! I could bet that it's going to be new japan for exporting cars. There is huge amount car models that has never been sold anywhere else.... Example that opel/vauxhall was fwd in europe. If it would been rwd.... very very desirable for drifting...
Love it. Drift missiles everywhere. Cool to see a fresh car scene. Moar please!
More please! Would be awesome to do something in Venezuela. I know its dangerous...but it would be very interesting because its experiencing what Columbia experienced in the 80's
Andrespinzonr Te felicito por tu artículo, gracias por mostrar al mundo lo que se realiza en Colombia. Y esto solo la punta del iceberg. Agradezco a Speedhunters que nos den la posibilidad de mostrar nuestra cultura. Como hermano latino americano me pone muy contento! Saludos de Argentina.
I congratulate you on your article, thank you for showing the world what is done in Colombia. And this is only the tip of the iceberg. Thank Speedhunters give us the chance to show our culture. As Latin American brother makes me very happy! Greetings from Argentina.
It's awesome to see that even though the country has seen some very dark days the spirit of the motoring enthusiast still shines as bright as ever. I applaud your resourcefulness and wish you the best as you seek to further your Speedhunting. Sometimes we in other parts of the world don't know how lucky we are.
Whoa. This is an interesting reading!
It's good to know that the car culture are livid over there!
And yes.
I want more of this please.
Que bien tio, queremos ver mas! ;););)
You have to check out the scene in Chile. In the capital, there's a great car scene with everything from VW GTIs and RS Meganes to Skylines and Silvias. If you go north into the free trade area around Iquique you get tons of JDM as they're required to import everything they use. So you can go there and find LHD S15s, Evo 3s, etc. It's a unique scene.
http://flickrhivemind.net/Tags/iquique,subaru/Interesting
Interesting story, keep it up.
DownDog Thanks for the tip, this all sounds very interesting!
Mahfoodh Agreed, it's a beautiful looking machine.
@Diego jusaramp Spot on Diego.
Peter_Kelly Here's another good album to give you an idea of what shows up for track days near the capital.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/gato_maluenda/page6
You forgot off-road and 4x4 culture in Colombia.
We have a lot of fans of Toyotas, Suzukis and Jeep.
Andrespinzonr Please do more! Great article!
@Camilo A yes!, there is a lot more to show i'm working and looking forward to other sides from our culture
DownDog Peter_Kelly Very interesting! i see some things from Santiago but not this thanks for the tip, this need to be listed on the places to visit
Saludos a los hermanos de Chile.
Gianluca FairladyZ Gracias Gianluca! hay mucho por mostrar esperemos que se de la oportunidad de mostrar más de latinoamerica, Saludos!
MangoZerox Im glad that you liked this little glimpse from our culture there is a lot more to show hope we have the opportunity to show more from Colombia and the rest of Latin America.
CJC_Matty many thanks for the props, and wishes!
i wish and dream to show a lot more from our culture, the big dream is to encourage the love for the culture, instead of wars and differences i want to see more people united for this culture.
Hernan S Andrespinzonr Speedhunters Gracias por el apoyo Hernan!
Mi deseo es ver a latinoamerica unida por esta pasion mostrar mas de lo que sucede aqui es mi gran meta me llena mucho que esto ayude a motivar a mis hermanos latinoamericanos, espero muy pronto poder visitarlos, los mejores deseos y un gran saludo.!
Joel K yes i wish i can go to Venezuela! i see a lot of potential the last year when some teams competed on the1/4 mille track from barranquilla i have been impressed from the quality of the teams hope the things get better between the political situation! Saludos a los hermanos Venezolanos!
Lachys114 many Thanks I'm glad that you liked it! there is a lot more tho show!
Andrespinzonr Hernan S Speedhunters Andres si vienes para Argentina, tenemos mucho para mostrar. Aqui tenemos muchas categorias profesionales desde Super TC2000, TC hasta categoria regionales, Rally y más. Yo trabajo para algunas categorias asi que podemos tener acceso a muchas cosas desde adentro. Ahora quiero empezar a ir a las picadas en Buenos Aires. Asi voy a tratar de juntar informacion.
Andres if you come to Argentina, we have much to show. Here we have many professional categories from Super TC2000, TC to regional category, Rally and more. I work for some categories so that we can have access to many things from within. Now I want to start going to drag races in Buenos Aires. So I will try to gather information.
Andrespinzonr Joel K Gracias por la respuesta! Sería muy interesante, yo también espero que se mejore la situación pronto.
Muy bueno! Completamente de acuerdo, interesante mencionar que al gpnt vienen también desde ecuador en sus camiones y el starlet tiene un 18R y corrió no sólo en toca sino a nivel suramericano, espero pronto más!
That mini stole my heart
Andrespinzonr jusaramp
One of so many who speaks without knowledge. There is no culture in North America. None...Zip...Zero. And, most people, know nothing about other countries. They don't even know what is going on in their own country. Too busy chasing the dollar to be able to survive. So, they don't know what they're missing, and they blurt out comments full of bitterness and jealousy. Don't want to learn a thing or two. No open mindedness, whatsoever. Typical!
https://vimeo.com/112026566
I need a Chevette....NOW!
@andrespinzonr
Excelente Articulo Alvaro Pinzón Saludos desde el Pais Vecino Panamá, la cultura automovilistica en Latinoamerica es extensa.
I am a SpeedHunter FAN
What an absolutely amazing story! I love hearing about the car culture in atypical settings. Almost reminds me of the car culture that developed in Cuba following the Cold War. Thanks for sharing!
Awesome story! Loved it!
Nice article!! Is good to know this car culture is growing In Latin America. And sad cause We need more of this drifting spirit here in my country.
And though am a jdm enthusiast, i gotta say we share the same feeling of "el vocho" here, we love those, Greetings from Mexico! Keep it up
Congratulations, good article!!
llena de mucho orgullo, alegria, emociones ver este articulo en Speedhunters felicidades alvaro pizon por tan excelente articulo. espero que siga creciendo mas nuestra cultura automotriz en latinoamerica y todos unidos. en mi pais estra creciendo mucho esta cultura.. saludos desde Venezuela
It's funny, in Europe, they had the Opel Kadette and the Vauxhall Chevette, and both have fairly solid racing heritage. Vauxhall with Rally in the form of the Chevette HS and HSR, and Opel Kadettes being rather popular in Hillclimbing.
Australia got the T-car in the form of the Holden/Isuzu Gemini, and while I am not aware of much racing success there, I do know there's some fairly impressive modified T-cars there.
Yet, here in North America, the T car generally is looked at with disdain. Perhaps it was the lack of interesting engine choices compared to what was offered elsewhere. Opel Kadettes were offered with anything from a 1.0 to the 2.0 CE CIH engine. Vauxhall Chevettes offered an old 1.3L to the 2.3L DOHC slant 4. Even Isuzu Geminis were offered with up to the Isuzu G180W DOHC engine putting out 130ish hp. While all we ever got in NA is the Isuzu G161Z, offering a maximum of 60hp.
Or, perhaps the rather ugly front ends we got, or the lack of body options with just 2 or 4 door hatches, compared to the Sedans, Coupes, Vans, and Trucklets offered elsewhere.
Funny. I want a Chevette again.
the car was very good
