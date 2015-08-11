Mugen Like It’s 1984

Now I’m not claiming to be Speedhunters’ resident Honda expert by any stretch of the imagination, but when I see something like a wide-body ’84 Honda CRX dressed in what appears to be vintage Mugen parts, I know I’m looking at something special.
I was at the Japanese Car Cruise-In hosted by the Petersen Automotive Museum, surrounded by imports of all eras and styles when this little Honda caught my eye.
Closer inspection revealed that this wasn’t just some tribute car or even a CRX tuned by back in the day by Honda’s official performance and racing arm, but rather a prototype vehicle used to evaluate Mugen parts for the American market. There I stood, staring at an authentic piece of tuning history.
It wore original Mugen Power badges, and they were even a little battle worn.
The CF-48s were micro-sized at 13×5.5 inches and looked like they could be picked up with one finger. This was way before low profile tires came on the scene.
The 1.5 badge on the hatch announced the engine displacement, but the dual exhausts let you know it had some bark too. The 1488cc motor was all aluminum and packed with a Mugen camshaft, valves and springs.
A battery cut-off and fire system handle punched through the hood.
The Mugen body kit still looked great after more than 30 years. Is this the perfect example of a timeless design, or are we just in a retro phase right now and appreciating things a second time around?
Even though the little hatch was in outstanding shape, you could still see evidence of its age if you looked in the right places. If it were mine I would leave it alone too, because the prototype Mugen CRX is a time capsule, and we were very lucky to see it that day.
Keith Charvonia
Instagram: SpeedhuntersKeith
keith@speedhunters.com
Ever since I started goofing off with this car in Forza Horizon 2, I've really fallen in love with it. Awesome spotlight on a not so well known classic!
can't say I knew this mugen edition even existed, thanks for the spotlight
All it is missing are the Aero Covers for the CF-48's: http://s14.photobucket.com/user/lshondakidb18b1/media/mugencf48cover.jpg.html
Whether a retro phase is going on right now or what, I love this car! I wouldn't touch it either and leave it exactly as it is.
This is the car from the Honda collection. Very rare car for sure with all the hardest to find Mugen bits ever produced. Great to see this car out of the museum for a change.
Very rare for sure. Same like Hondas Si and SiR versions
I knew the car but its still a worth the spotlight. A really nice car.
Nice, shame there isnt any more interior shots though. Was looking at a good replica body kit for mine.
Really like these Honda articles which are actually showcasing these cars built to a nice functional level....love the rare parts builds too.
How about showcasing some grassroots autocross builds across the U.S.
Many thanks to SpeedHunters for their diverse coverage.
NO-Tec Content! glory be!
I have pages from a Mugen Catalog with this car in them saved somewhere, including the Turbo fitting Guide for the Mugen/KKK option very cool indeed.
god I want a full set of those wheels.... guards included. Considering the slew of other models people copy and rehash you would think, someone, somewhere, would of repro'ed these by now but alas not
I would love a set of period decals from the same catalog but my chances of finding some of those is lower then the wheels. Ah, white wales, unicorns and genuine mugen CRX parts... all things only mad men claim to have found.
Excellent! Respect to this car.
in the Honda game, this right here is the Hope Diamond, the Ark of the Covenant, the genesis of the rarest parts. Completely deserves to be in a museum behind glass and incredible that it was brought out of storage. My hats off to the Peterson museum, Honda of America and to you Kieth, for recognizing it and choosing to spotlight it.
If you drove this car around LA, it would cause almost every Civic to have an accident as the owners would be too gape-mouthed to continue
Have 2 of these. And '85 and an '86 with the ZC motor. Would love to get one of these kits if anyone knows if theyre still made anywhere?
vaughanbj1977@hotmail.com
Love the wheels! Thanks for the spotlight.
Beautiful piece of Honda history!
I went straight to eBay looking for the wheels. They can be had...
Awesome!!! Thanks for posting.
I tried but the glare was so bad and I couldn't find anyone to open the car up.
Thanks for the info, this was the first time I had seen it.
I bet it had them as one time. Sadly long gone now.
Glad you liked it!
KeithCharvonia @Louis Super Street ran an article on the Museum and at least got a shots of the engine bay and steering wheel/gauge cluster
http://www.superstreetonline.com/features/1407-american-honda-museum/
Just found some on there, and at less then the BBS' that I was going to buy, about to call my wheels guys and ask about referb costs... Thank you for the heads up!
Really really rare car. Worth another full feature post. Hope they keep it 100% as is.
Great post!
This sums up perfectly why i laugh at honda kids.
hondajp.com/crxsi
Buick Man Hopefully I think they will be as this is part of Hondas' personal collection I think!
the car was very good
