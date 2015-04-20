A Flat Nose & Wide Hips

In kicking off a rather big trend in fashion-oriented car tuning with the wide-body conversions that RAUH-Welt Begriff sculpts for his clients, Nakai has certainly done a great job over the years. But did you actually know there are other Porsche shops in Japan doing their very own thing as well?
Apologies for the slight hint of sarcasm, but at times it seems that when anyone sees a wide-body 911 with Japanese plates on it they automatically assume it’s an RWB creation.
This 930 Flatnose – or Slantnose if you are from the States – is built by Body Shop DB where the ‘DB’ stands for Daibutsu or Big Buddha. Interesting name aside, this 911 is unlike anything I’ve ever come across in Japan. Let’s take a closer look…
The Flachbau option offered on the 930 was a very pricey way to give your 911 a 935 race car look. The modification guaranteed a higher top speed than the regular fixed-headlight version, but it came with a slight weight penalty as the pop-up light assembly wasn’t light. Look closely however, and you will see that the DB car has no pop-up lights at all – instead, large fixed projectors built into the race-inspired front bumper.
The wider FRP fenders are moulded into the flat nose and help to visually pump the girth of the car.
That’s a good thing too, as the arches need to clear some pretty wide Work Meisters.
The rear has also been drastically widened with the lateral intakes stripped of their vanes and given a more RSR style.
Then there’s the must-have stacked rear wing.
Now that’s what I call a dramatic looking rear end! To stabilise the wing, a pair of metal supports have been added on each side, probably to protect it from too much structural stresses as it looked like it was all moulded out of FRP.
Seeing half of the engine’s guts hanging down below the bumper is always something that makes these modified old Turbos so damn cool. Upon closer inspection, this particular car appeared to be running a modern day turbocharger and wastegate, all plumbed in place via a custom manifold.
Through the grilled section on the engine lid it wasn’t too difficult to make out what looked like a custom fabricated intercooler of generous dimensions.
I love the blend of function and form here, and especially the way in which it’s all been finished off with some Japanese style. Sitting next to it was a stock 930 Turbo, making this one of coolest displays at the Track & Show event.
Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
dino@speedhunters.com
One fine looking long nose, I'll have mine in Martini colours please!
great article, keep the Porsche stories coming.and these pics are awesome!
Whats the reason for the small tank/can for the return oil line? Why not run the AN fitting right from the outlet? Beautiful car regardless.
Do you know the specs on the s1 3p meisters? 18x10, -20 etc
Wow now that's a racing car there!
muggymarley Its hooked up to a scavenge pump; there to give the oil a chance to go back to liquidy state; the oil coming from the turbo drain comes out like whipped cream, which is why drain lines are bigger than the feed line.
I'm assuming that by laws of physics that an AN line full of froth leads to more air than oil being pumped back to the sump as well as the aerated oil (the whipped cream) backing up the line into the turbo.
I'm not a professional Facebook Mechanic.
That's a great looking Porsche but that's enough Porsche's for now thanks.
Matt Khoun muggymarley you're partly right... the main concern is that the turbo is located lower than the pan, so the oil can't gravity drain on its own like on most other turbo setups. thus a little "catch can" is needed under the drain to allow an oil pump to send that oil back through the system.
The rear fenders and the wheels are pure porn. But that rear wing is gayporn..
Performance formed
I'm picturing you down on your hands and knees on the wet cement to take that engine shot. Thanks for making the effort!
@Frozenstar Love the wing. Does that make me gay? I'm so confused!
@Hogdog Porsche's what?
Yes, finally some slant-nose love.
All we need now is an axial fan. Wicked!
Chris 'Haffy' Hafner Actually, it's a short-nose.
Он изумителен!
Don't like something someone said? Give a critical review of their grammar and then insult them. It's the internet characterised in two responses.
@Frozenstar I'm confused. Is gayporn better than regular porn? That's a bit unfair to regular porn to categorize like that, don't you think? I love to hear you break down this statement into some solid arguments. Let the porn debate being!
Have you ever been in a fast car? Wings on a plane create lift, Wings on a car try to reduce it.
Great job done! Only somehow don't fit purple wheels on this green body.
@vp Matt Khoun muggymarley but this is hanging so low I'd be concerned of it catchig every second bump
It looks like a teenage-mutant-ninja-turtle.. I don't mind it really, looks aggressive.
Huge.....I love it....(y)
@Hogdog Three responses, you forgot the negative troll statement.
I will be first to admit, when I first saw this I thought it was the latest RWB car.
I could live without the wing. But everything else is just amazing.
that is one beautiful flatnose!
That front end makes it the first Porsche that I have ever liked.
"Damn girl, you have more curves than a race track."
I normally give detailed and well thought out replies to SH articles, all I have for you this time though is
I dont really care for Porshes but RWB makes them actually interesting.
Nice rim color combo
In Australia we call them 'longnose' due to the fact that the front area is actually longer than a stock front. It's a 'where you grew up' thing I guess.
Chris 'Haffy' Hafner Curious! My 911 in Melbourne was a 'short-nose', my friend's 912/6 was a SWB 'long-nose', and one of the club member's 934 (which we chased down Toorak Road one day in my 356), was a 'slant-nose'. Lots of noses there!
That car is UGLY (U-G-L-E-Y) on SOOOOOOO many different levels. Hideous, in fact.
However, it's undeniably fascinating and unique. So, I must begrudgingly admit...I don't mind it.
Niceties aside...I'd rather drive a dropped Yaris on steelies. I'm not sure if that's a back-handed compliment or back-handed insult.
I love this car
flat nose big hips!
now thats one sexy porsche right there! love the headlight conversion and widebody!!!