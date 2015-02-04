Ford Builds An STI Fighter

Next Chapter >

Last month, Ford gave us a teaser of the new Focus RS, promising to reveal the car in full on February 3rd. Enthusiasts across the world have been awaiting details on the next generation RS, and now the wait is over. Say hello to the turbocharged, all-wheel drive 2016 Focus RS, which for the first time ever will be sold in the United States.

This is the third generation of the Focus RS, and it looks like Ford has taken a massive step forward with this iteration. Under the hood sits the same 2.3-liter EcoBoost four cylinder engine from the Mustang, but some additional tweaking will help deliver power figures well above 315 horsepower.

The bigger news might be the inclusion of an all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring, which Ford says can send up to 70 per cent of the car’s torque to the rear wheels. The only transmission offered will be a 6-speed manual.

This is all in addition to a number of RS-specific features like upgraded suspension, larger brakes and 19-inch wheels with optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. It goes without saying that the RS will also receive a unique exterior treatment with a more aggressive front fascia, rear diffuser and a large wing out the back.

Pricing or performance figures have yet to be announced, but it’s clear that the new Focus RS is a lot more than just a hot hatch. We can’t wait to see how it stacks up against its AWD turbocharged competition from Ford’s European and Japanese rivals.

So, was it worth the wait?

Mike Garrett

