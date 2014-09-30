From The Driver’s Seat…

Next Chapter >

#JoyOfMachine is the foundation that Speedhunters is built upon, and racecars play a big role in that. But it’s those that pilot competition machines who often have the biggest stories to tell, which is why we’re about to wrap up September and kick off October with a special Driver theme.

Over the next 24 hours we’ll be bringing you a variety of personality-driven posts…

The ‘Norwegian Hammer’ – Fredric Aasbø – will be talking us through a new mindset which he says helped lead him to victory at the penultimate round of the 2014 Formula Drift series at Texas Motor Speedway a few weeks ago.

Corvette Racing team driver Tommy Milner will be checking and recounting some of the highs and lows of his IMSA 2014 TUDOR United SportsCar Championship season thus far.

And we’ll be hearing from Mattias Ekström as his EKS RX team’s shakedown season of the FIA World Rallycross Championship nears its end.

Those stories, and Infiniti Red Bull Racing’s – Daniel Ricciardo – answering some of your Ask The Expert questions.

On that note, we’ll be wrapping up the Driver theme with yet another amazing opportunity to pick the brain of a motorsport legend. Who will it be this time? Stay tuned to find out…

The Speedhunters

