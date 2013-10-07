Discussion: Which Car Should Be Brought Back?

Next Chapter >

I think it’s safe to say that now is a great time to be a car enthusiast. It’s hard to think of another era that had a higher number of fast, cool and fun new cars available in every price range. Yet for some reason we also find ourselves thinking about the past and our love of cars that have long vanished from showrooms. So for today’s discussion, I thought I’d ask which model from the past needs to be reborn for today’s market?

My personal answer would be the Datsun 510 (or 1600 or Bluebird depending on where you are from). Rather than Nissan coming out with a new Silvia to rival the success of the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ, I think it’d be awesome to see a compact rear-drive sedan that would deliver great dynamics but with enough space for you and a few passengers. I’m not necessarily talking about a retro styled 510, but a car with the spirit of the original. It wouldn’t have to be super powerful, but it would have the same attributes that made the original 510 such a hit.

Give it somewhere between 200 and 250 horsepower and then price it between $25,000 and $30,000 US. It could available as a two-door, four-door and even a wagon like the original 510 was. How great would that be?

That’s my silly idea at least. Now I’m curious to hear your ideas. Which great car from the past needs to be revived?