Usdm Meets Jdm: Nagano Koubou Onevia

How about you take a form over function sort of car, and actually make it function? What would you have then? Is that even possible? Are these two terms not mutually exclusive? I apologize if I start a car feature with so many questions but this pink Nagano Koubou Onevia really does make you wonder about a lot of things. Is it a game changer? Probably not, more sort of an evolutionary step…
… an interim of a path the whole drift, stance, JDM and USDM movement is currently going down in Japan. This country has always been the trendsetter in a lot of ways, but this recent influx of US style has turned things upside down a little right now. This however in no way implies that the Japanese have began to copy, but rather approach the whole newfound popularity of these trends in a very individualistic manner. Japan has always done so, ever since it opened its shores to strange and wonderful foreign lands, sending experts and engineers around the world to learn the way of the West, bringing back their newfound knowledge and applying it, improving it and evolving it in a way that only they know how.
That’s precisely what Masayoshi Nagano’s Onevia represents here. The car is still a very much functioning drift car, yet ticks all the right boxes of must-have detailing that differentiates this very new way of doing things. So while you attempt to make sense of all these observations, let’s take a look at the car itself.
The grafted-on 180SX face is what makes the base S13 Silvia an Onevia, running a Rose Bud RPS13’s flip-up light face kit – modified to function in a fixed position. The car sports a Julius full aero kit, comprising of front and rear bumpers as well as chunky flared-out side skirts. An Origin FRP Type 2 hood replaces the stock steel piece and is held in place with a pair of Aerocatch latches for extra safety. The first USDM touch is the checkered bug deflector, custom made and painted by Nagano-san and screwed down onto the hood.
Spicing up the profile of the car are the ings front aero fenders, which are actually a lot wider than the stock items, perfect to contain the Work Goocars Hemi wheels.
The 17-inch rims measure 9J across the fronts and 10J across the rears and are shod in ATR Sports tires, 215/40-section fore and 235/40-section aft.
They run pretty aggressive negative offset to obtain the desired deep rim look that Nagano-san obviously loves. The car sits on D-Max D1 Spec adjustable suspension that has been set at a pretty low height for both looks and performance. As I stated above, this is a fully functioning and properly set up drift car and absolutely nothing has been sacrificed for looks. Underneath, a Nagano Koubou short knuckle kit makes sure there is plenty of additional steering lock to play with, while a drift-oriented geometry can be run thanks to the fully upgraded front and rear links. D-Max tie rods, tension and traction rods and toe arms join adjustable D-Max upper arms as well as Ikeya Formula lower arms. Thicker sway bars keep roll to a minimum while the upgraded AP brake pads offer better and stronger pedal feel. The Brembo calipers you probably noticed two pictures up, are actually plastic covers.
Nagano-san blistered and rolled the rear fenders to accommodate the deep offset of the wheels, allowing the car to sit very appropriately, be it for a drift as well as a stance-oriented ride. Color was used to not only highlight the unique project itself but to show what Nagano-san is capable of. So against the custom matte pink body paint a contrasting flat black was chosen for the bumper while the roof received a few coats of non-glossy sand brown.
Color coordination is taken pretty seriously all over the car, and from the rear one of the things you will instantly notice are these pink louvers!
Sticker-bombing is still a must…
… wherever you find the space. We appreciate the positioning of the Speedhunters logo!
It’s touches like the takeyari exhausts that make these “USDM meets JDM” cars so unique. The obliquely cut tail pipes – a detail borrowed from Kaido Racers and inspired from old Japanese bamboo spears – are a very boso sort of element and one that stands out thanks to its color-matched hue!
The concept that Nagano-san wanted to go for was a Hawaiian sort of feel, loving what the guys in those far and warm Pacific Islands are doing with their rides.
He opted to fit the popular roof rack some like to run in the scene, and on top added a cycle rack which holds his BMX safely in place. Guess the bike comes in handy at the track!
Under the bonnet the S13 has received a whole new heart, an SR20DE swapped over from an Autech S15 Silvia. The motor has remained stock but is fitted with a set of stainless steel headers and the exhaust we have already seen, custom made by Nagano-san and pretty much as straight and as big bore as it can get.
There is no denying this drift car has got “stance!”
The pinkness very much continues inside, which is actually a very nice place to be in if you don’t mind the overall brightness! The driver gets a supportive and leather-clad Recaro bucket and a pink Mooneyes steering wheel to play with…
… not to mention the dice-top extended shift lever. Is it just me or does there also seem to be an underlying dice theme going on here? All must-have JDM-gadgets are present like the big LCD screen displaying the maps from the HDD navi unit.
This guy means business!
Here is another impossibly Japanese detail, the Dekotora truck rearview mirror. This monster spans right across the top of the cabin and offers a panoramic view of your rear surroundings.
All plastic trim in the cabin has gotten the pink treatment and the dashboard is protected in a FRP molded covering that has been painted in the same checkered pattern as the front bug deflector.
So after taking a look at Nagano’s Onevia, would you say that function and form can coexist? There doesn’t seem to be any trade offs made on this car, so it’s probably safe to say that it’s actually quite possible…
Nagano Koubou 080Style USDM Onevia
ENGINE
S15 Autech SR20DE engine swap, stainless steel exhaust manifold, Nagano Koubou one-off takeyari twin exit exhaust system, Nagano Koubou one-off intake pipe, HPI air filter, Yashio Factory twin core radiator, BNR32 in-tank fuel pump
DRIVELINE
Nismo single plate clutch, lightweight flywheel, Kaz 2-way LSD, 4.1 final
SUSPENSION // BRAKES
D-Max D1 Spec height adjustable suspension kit, 8 kg/mm front springs, 6 kg/mm rear springs, Nagano Koubou short knuckle kit, D-Max tie rods, D-Max pillow-ball tension rods, D-Max adjustable upper arms, D-Max toe control arms, Ikeya Formula pillow-ball lower arms, D-Max traction rods, thicker saw bars, AP Racing brake pads
WHEELS // TIRES
Work Goocars Hemi 9Jx17″ -22 front, 10Jx17″ -22 rear, ATR Sports 215/40R17 front, ATR Sports 235/40R17 rear
EXTERIOR
Julius full aero package, ings front wider aero fenders, Origin Type 2 hood, Rose Bud face headlight kit, flared and rolled rear fenders, Origin smoked taillights, Thule roof carrier with cycle rack, Thule fairing, Nagano Koubou original matter pink paint, Nagano Koubou original brown paint for roof section, Nagano Koubou original bug guard, Mooneyes rubber antenna, Nagano Koubou custom rear lettering.
INTERIOR
Recaro SP-G drivers seat, custom leather upholstery, 180SX passenger seat, Mooneyes 330 mm steering wheel, Nagano Koubou custom door cards & color matched trim, custom painted dash cover, Dekotora mirror, dice shift knob, extended shifter, HDD navi & LCD screen, armed pink toy bear bodyguards
Dino Dalle Carbonare
Instagram: speedhunters_dino
Paint & Cutting Make Nagano Koubou
I think it's a little ridiculous that people are sitting here and can't even say anything nice about the car. It's JDM Purist this and JDM Purist that. In Japan they take their own spin at what we do to our cars (in the states.) and do it even crazier. The Brembo caps were more than likely a joke or something. Let's not act like it plays a dysfunction in the vehicle, as it does absolutely nothing to it's driving ability. It functions better than almost anything most you guys could come up with. Give it up, seriously. Quit being wannabe purist, quit hating. I bet half of you thought the wheels were Torq Thrust. Who cares if it's not the traditional Japanese car.
This car is so cute :D
I guess you can do whatever you want if your car is not registered in Japan. See that license plate with the red slash. Temp Tags. Can't drive anywhere except registration office,garage,Not at night or the weekends.
Thank you for pick up.
I am delighted that we are asked to pick up the speed Hunters often.
This car is expected to make a major design change in the near future.
We are promoting a project to published the world a new custom car in Naganokoubou with it.
So stay tuned! !
he needs usdm cluster!
@LickyNaing yeah i remember it we were walking past jimmy chungs haha! that is one of the nicest 240's i have ever seen
Does it pass the "cigarette pack" height test ?
A fun looking car however...Speedhunters is about all types of cars.
I'm sorry, but the plastic brembos ruin an otherwise cool car.
Just thought I'd say that when I see the term USDM, I think of Mustangs, Chargers, Challengers, Camaros, Corvettes, and HD diesel pickups... you know, stuff that's sold in the United States Domestic Market -.- This would be... a Japanese interpretation of the American interpretation of JDM tuning. Unique car for sure though, lol
seriously, guys?
Wow. Surpising reaction from the readers. Only a few months ago I would have expected to see gushing JDM fanbois but its all turned upside down... and about damn time. The hipster "lifestyle" trends that result in badly built cars need to die a quick death
I can't help but think that if this car was built by your average American Canibeat/Stanceworks kind of guy it woulf be getting bagged out a lot more. Fake plastic Brembos really kind of sum up the whole build.
isn't that just one of those old school wide-range review mirrors that have been around for decades?
stoked that this guy wanted it to look like hawaiian style lol
I try to keep an open mind and I won't bag SH or the owner because variety IS the spice of life. That said IMO this thing is a hideous mess. The plastic Brembo's are the nail in the coffin for me.
Hey Everyone!
Where can I get one of those FRP molded dash coverings?
I'm willing to bet this car functions just fine. If there's anybody that knows how to slam a car and not rub or bottom out, it's a Japanese tuner. It might not be the prettiest 240, but what does that matter, really? By the way, does anybody remember this: "Car culture at large."
Big ups for the pink Gloomy Bear. Long ago I gave one, black and plush with yellow eyes and a bloody mouth to a a sweet freckled blonde girl who loved anime during her 2nd year in college... deep in the lush green hills of Oneonta NY. The designer had a cool reasoning for the claws and bloody cartoons, arguing man's irrational affection and control over dangerous animals, like bears who maul anyone at will.
I think this would have looked cool if it was left at body, paint and wheels, but he kept throwing crap at it, and it has ended up taking away from the overall look. It is like he is trying to force a drift car style, when he could have just built a drift car, if that makes sense.
Dino I can almost positively affirm that that motor is not from an Autech S15. Or any S15. S14 and S15 motors have a hump in the rear half of the rocker cover for the VCT stuff (as well as that weird little circular protrusion at the front which I'm not sure what it's for).
Autech SR20DE have a cherry red rocker cover too. I'm almost positive that it's a standard S13 sr20de rocker cover. Which means it'd be an S13 sr20de head, which means unless he's put the bad head on a good block, it's an s13 motor... ?
KA24 would have been a cool touch. Nice attention to detail though; looks like he's grafted USDM side indicators onto the rear. Cool little touch!
I saw this car a month ago and thought what seems to be the general consensus, *crap.* I have never liked the "USDM" style in the States, much less here. In Japan all the bad parts of the scene seem to be magnified a hundred times. This car is great example of that. Any pics or videos of it drifting would make me feel a lot better though.
Hold up - the great and ever critical JDMized who slags off EVERY post on SH drives this?
http://www.flickr.com/photos/20733247@N06/7897228864/in/set-72157626813848798/
And then has the balls to rip into other peoples cars? That's JDMized spelt H..y..p..o...
Where I'm from this car would be considered a P Platers $5000 wet weather drift weapon. I think you guys try way to hard to shoe horn everything into categories. Just let it be what it is.
i think some of you need to get the hell over it, and let this guy build his car his own way. As soon as somebody tries to break away from the scene you all have to have a negative opinion! and now the owner is reading all of your comments, and i bet you wouldn't say this stuff to his face, so why would you say it online?
I am sorry, wait no Im not. This is not feature worthy. Honestly neither is his shop. The cars look half assed and mediocre.
"S15 Autech SR20DE engine swap, stainless steel exhaust manifold, Nagano Koubou one-off takeyari twin exit exhaust system, Nagano Koubou one-off intake pipe, HPI air filter, Yashio Factory twin core radiator, BNR32 in-tank fuel pump"
Ok dino, sorry to burst your jdm tyte bubble, firstly, it is an s13 n/a engine, not an autech, no cam hump,no vct, can't see the exhaust so can't comment, but a NK one off intake pipe? Please, its just an s13 sr20de'T' intake manifold, with a stock intake pipe with a cheap filter slapped on the end of it, and lastly though I can't be certain, not sure why you would need to upgrade your fuel pump for a standard engine.
Oh and dekatora mirror, now I've heard it all
What is USDM style anyways? For the last 10 years we have just been copying everything Japan has been doing. So essentially we have been doing JDM, and now Japan is doing this so called "USDM style" which is actually still JDM. The only thing I would call USDM style is the Grant style deep 3-spoke steering wheel popular on 60's-70's muscle cars and the 5 spoke Cragar Torque Thrust copies popular more or less during the same era. Drive around East San Jose, CA you will see the same exact build but with Rotas because we are "so JDM." •End Rant• I admire the energy and passion poured into this car but it's just a summary of the last 5 years of trending Japanese/then American car styles exhibited in one vehicle.
this is definitely a car. if that makes sense
Not the best, not the worst. Please do more shop coverage Dino and less Japanese tuner satire...
When's that Outer Plus feature coming?!?!
Although I appreciate stanced cars with quality parts e.g. some examples from the VIP scene or the VW scene, I do not like this car at all but there is no need to hate.
@ @JDMized Speedhunters should take notes from your refined taste and feature your Civic, that you showcase at your flickr account for us peasants to see. It may need some minor tweaks here and there like installing windscreen wipers for safety reasons, losing the zipties, painting the fenders... and then you will be golden like Toretto!
this car is too JDM to be USDM... if that makes sence.. ??
Seeing how this guy knows how to build a proper car (someone posted a pic of his other vehicle), I suppose none of the angry mob here got the joke. This pink pile of so-called USDM crap represents how this little Jap sees 'Murica - unnecessary, excessive and superficial. This is an insult to the great nation of the US & A! But of course the guy who wrote the article didn't see it coming. He is probably the sort of guy who would hump anything as long as it is Japanese.
Paint it all one color, lose the rack, and most if not all of the stickers, the bug deflector, and the louvers, and then you have a decent car. There are a couple things I like about the Japanese interpretation of USDM styling. Some good has come out of it, but this is not it. USDM styling was just a misinterpretation of Japanese style, and for the Japanese to take this and expand upon it yields some results that I am not so fond of. There are a couple elements of USDM style that I find cool, but I'm tired of seeing XXRs, badly put together 240s, Blox, and HIDS. To most people here in the US, that's JDM style, which is wrong.
USDM "style" seems to me to be related to the limited access to inexpensive, high-end, used parts available to those of us in Japan. As a result enthusiasts of the same economic status as their counterparts in Japan have been forced to tune their cars in unique ways to express their individualism. This car is an example of how that idea, like so many, gets twisted in Japan.
This is the worst car you guys have ever featured. Brembo caliper covers SMH.
Maybe it was built to parody American car style? Its funny hearing all these people talk negative about this car. It was our fault as American car enthusiast letting these kind of cars exemplify our "USDM" style. We have low-balled and cut corners in our quest for style and this is all we have got to show for it? Stickerbombing and bike racks?. Dont get mad at the guy in Japan for imitating us, look in the mirror and there you will find who to be disappointed in. Its like the pot calling the kettle black.
thats not even a blacktop sr20,....no way its an Autech s15 sr
I didn't get it at first. The gaudy colors, the odd rims, unfinished front bumper, the tacky interior and obnoxious sticker bombing. Once you get to all the details, the blue script on top of pink paint, the bike rack, the dice caps, then you start to realize it's an art piece, more an abstract take on a feverish trendy scene that seems to be taking hold of motorsports. Maybe by taking it to a offensive extreme, Nagano can bring it back to a discipline. Just my 2¢.
Very disappointed in Speedhunters. I appreciate the time and effort he has obviously put into his car, but if fake plastic brembo calipers over stock brakes that have aftermarket brake pads, a lot of stickers splattered all over the place, mismatched bumpers and a roof rack is an important step in the convergence of two very different car scenes (when it doesn't even meet the criteria of one of them), than I truly feel sorry for the direction mainstream car scenes are headed.
Interesting build....to each their own.
i respect him for building what he wanted but this isn't really what i've come to expect from you guys.
I like it. It's ballsy to rep pink that hard. However, I find it interesting that he purposely painted the bumpers flat black. Here in the US, it's not really a style thing, it's a "I bought a sweet body kit but I'm too poor to paint/don't know how to paint it" thing. It's not really done on purpose.
For the people that are completely out of the loop (and saying this man has no taste/ricer/blahblahblah) I present the Rosebud S13, built by this very same dudehttp://i56.tinypic.com/2yo9vs4.jpg
