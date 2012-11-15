featurethis: Beams-powered ’73 Celica Drift Car

Today’s #FeatureThis submission comes from the always lively Pacific Northwest. The car in question is a 1973 Celica ST owned by Matt Panic from Seattle, and as the opening photo suggests, Matt’s Celica is not your typical vintage cruiser.
In fact, besides the body there isn’t a whole lot of ’73 Celica left in Matt’s car. The chassis components have been replaced almost entirely with those from an AE86 Corolla.
Up front the Celica is running AE86 T3 coilovers with Tokico HTS shocks, T3 tension rods, and an AE86 brake swap.
Out back Matt swapped in a complete AE86 rearend with an ATS two way LSD. He also added a T3 four link and panhard rod. Rear suspension consists of HTS shocks and TRD springs. Better yet, he added an ASD hydraulic e-brake setup for maximum sideways shenanigans.
While Matt could have gone with any number of high horsepower turbocharged engine choices, he decided to go the high revving naturally aspirated route with a 3SGE BEAMS motor from a 2001 Toyota Altezza.
The 3SGE is equipped with an Xcessive Manufacturing individual throttle body manifold with AE101 throttles and is controlled by an AEM version two stand alone ECU. The transmission is an Aisin AZ6 6-speed.
Sitting under the Celica’s bolt-on over fenders are a set of 15×8 -38 Bart Racing steelies with 195/50/15s all around.
Because Matt didn’t built the car to compete, he had plenty of freedom to do whatever he wanted to it. Even with all the work he’s done, he says he’ll probably never be “finished” with the car.
Overall, he says he built the car purely for his own enjoyment and in the end there’s really nothing better than that.
Matt would like to thank his brother Mark, Matt Kraske and Lloyd McCraken for helping him out with the build. Photos by Kyle Tomita, Justin Gepner, Chris Mitchell, Ben Chavez and Dustin St.Hilaire.
If you have a cool car or build story that you think is worthy of being featured on Speedhunters, drop us a line at featurethis@dev.speedhunters.com . Please make sure to include your name and location, as well as some basic details and specs, along with at least 5-10 photographs. Photos should be no less than 800 pixels wide and in .JPG format.
Of course you can also join in by using the #FeatureThis hashtag on your favorite social media service and keep track of what’s happening in the #FeatureThis department by visiting http://featurethis.dev.speedhunters.com/ .
あなたの愛車をSpeedhuntersで紹介してみませんか？
世界中のSpeedhuntersの読者にあなたの愛車を自慢してみませんか？
興味のある方は愛車の写真と簡単な車のスペックを下記のメールア
featurethis@dev.speedhunters.com （
あなたの名前と住んでいる場所を明記してください。 可能ならば
またはTwitterとInstagramのユーザーは#featurethisのハッシュタグで投稿することができるようになりました。
もちろんオールジャンル歓迎です！
皆さんからのメールお待ちしています。
-Mike
Comments
Add comment
37 comments
I have a soft spot for the 1st gen Celica, and this car does nothing to make me stop looking for one (even though I'm a 240Z owner). I like the fact that the owner left the original styling alone (not counting the wing extensions or wheels of course) and concentrated on the oily bits. I've seen this car on video, the noise it makes is just spectacular!
This is Dustin St. Hilaire, the engine pic is mine and I have many other photos and video of this car. If anyone's looking for more on this car, you can visit my website: http://www.jessupproductions.com
He's also running the whole AE86 front crossmember along with the steering rack. Car tuned by his bro Mark Panic shown drifting that Cressida in one of the pics. One of the best purpose built 1st gen Celica's out there.
Those are AE111 ITBs. Just sayin'
BEANS?
BEADZ?
Picture Nr 7 is great!!
Picture nr 7 is awesome!!
my favorite car when I was a kid.
Car is a 10/10, looks even more awesome with the headlight covers on.
beeaaannnsssss
Awesome!
Wow tyhis just shows how good a scrungy car can look and drive!:D LOVE it!!
A properly done classic car with a modern engine.
Beautiful.
Must.. resist urge... to go to craigslist! Must not kill bank account!
My thoughts exactly! I just read a build thread about a guy putting a BEAMS 3S-GE in an E30 BMW chassis. Bad thoughts! Bad thoughts!
love how the rears sit..! looks sick!
old school , like it
love it
super dope, this is what i think of when i think of a good sh article.
where;s
I love Matt's car, but where's the feature for Mark's JZX? It's a long story and one worth telling...
The part where he built it for fun really go me thinking on what I want to do to my car, Hmmm..
Thanks everyone and thanks you SpeedHunters. I don't know what to say other than I'm honored!
Hahaha I was a little too excited. Let me try this again. Thank you SpeedHunters!
Yep, that's definitely cool!
Very cool car Mr Panic thanks for sharing.
desktops of this beauty please *_*
Nice build!
Gorgeous Celica! What event was this shot at?
Finally a drift car I can look at without puking.
Just a drift day at Pats Acre's in Portland, OR
Awesome to see your car here Matt! Awesome build! Tell Mark I said hi.
Awesome to see your car here Matt! Awesome build! Tell Mark I said hi.
very nice!
aw man i was hoping for somw desktops. this gen of celica in that bodystyle is my favourite non-kei jnc