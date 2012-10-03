Paris Motor Show: Sledgehammer To Crack A Nut

Next Chapter >

The Mondial De L’Automobile at Paris Expo might have had a big focus on the local manufacturing muscle, but outside Pavillon 1 were a further eight halls chock full of even more of the latest automotive offerings, a reminder of the longevity and history of the car and plenty of examples of the possible future of cars on the roads and tracks of the world. Amongst these views of the future were announcements of some exciting racing programmes, and none more crazy than the Bentley Continental GT3 race car – more on that further down.

The lower floor of Pavillon 5.1 was taken up by just four manufacturers: McLaren, Land Rover, Jaguar and Exagon – and the small space could barely contain the excitement within. We’ve already taken a look at the bold new P1, but the big news for the relatively more affordable end of the sportscar market was the launch of the new F-Type Jaguar.

Brave or foolish? Using that lettering prefix means that the weight of 70 years of success is immediately put upon the car. Jaguars of the modern era have previously picked up on E-Type styling cues: the long nose of the 1990’s XK or the ovoid grill of the second-gen XK for instance, and the F-Type is no different. Here it is the rear of the car in particular that deliberately echoes the classic lines of the E. The high tail, picked-out round rear light and upward-sloping diffuser and exhausts are the most obvious pointers.

From the sides it throws in Aston Martin shapes, but the front is a more modest event: perhaps its least exciting angle. There almost seems to be to much going on here, with the side gills, lower intake, divided grille and large headlight clusters.

Inside seems refreshingly clean: fewer of the myriad buttons and diverting controls seen on so many other modern cars.

There will be three versions: the three-litre V6 regular alongside S plus a five-litre V8-S model, with 340, 380 and 500hp respectively. The eight-speed quick-shift ‘box should make acceleration rather hairy, and the rear deck hides a deployable rear spoiler. The wheel options include these aggressive carbon-bladed rims, which are really quite saucy.

Exagon are perhaps better known for their efforts in the World Touring Car Championship – their team manager is Cathy Muller, sister of multiple champion Yvan – but the French company are moving into specialist sportscar market with the quirkily-named Furtive-eGT.

The eGT is driven by a pair of Siemens electric motors powering the rear wheels, delivering 402bhp and meaning the eGT can sprint to 60mph in just 3.5 seconds with a seamless shift up through its three gears, as one motor always remains engaged. A 360km range is hardly poor (a range extending engine is available as an option), and a KERS-style system harvests power on deceleration, while the braking efficiency combine with the motors sounds like it would test the seat-belts and the stamina of the driver to the extreme…

Even the humble Honda Civic, one of the world’s highest selling cars, is being plugged into the mainframe for its latest iterations. Honda proudly showed off an original Civic on their display, complete with Warhol-esque montage background; Pavillon 3 was mostly taken up by the big independent Japanese brands.

The EV-Ster looked very stylish in the metallic-plastic flesh: familiar lines given a techno twist and a high-tech cockpit with pistol-grip controls. Much as the smell of burning racing oil is where I’m at, I can’t help but be fundamentally interested in seeing this new generation of car evolve.

Honda revealed the new Type R and i-DTEC Civic models and introduced three new hybrid power-trains that will be introduced across the range.

The JAS-developed World Touring Car Championship Civic was also on stage: a single car will mark Honda’s return to the WTCC at October’s round at Suzuka in Japan ahead of a full campaign in 2013. Could the WTCC be on a roll again?

Both drivers who will be competing for Honda next year, Tiago Montiero and veteran Gabriele Tarquini, were on hand to officially unveil the car. It will be interesting to see how it compares to the NGTC-spec car that is run in the British series by Dynamics.

The BRZ version of the Toyota 86 was showing off its muscular looks on Subaru’s stand.

Toyota or Subaru? The choice between the two seems to be mostly down to suspension settings and your badge preference… Put this in 555 colours and perhaps the choice would become easier.

There weren’t a huge number of component manufacturers at the show, but the patriotic McLaren MP4-12C GT3 shown at this year’s Goodwood Festival Of Speed was sitting on the clinical-looking Akebono Brake Industry stand.

Fisker cars showed off a pair of Karmas: these big grand tourers are beginning to take off in Europe after a push by the company.

Maybe it’s the V For Vendetta nose?…

Hyundai took up a big area in Pavillon 3, with multiple launches on the menu including the i30. They also revealed their new entry into the World Rally Championship with the i20.

Jumping across to Pavillon 5.2 for a second and the Kia stand, the only issue is how these C-segment cars are all looking almost exactly the same! Raked nose, angular lights… All very nice, but individual? No.

The rest of the Hyundai stand was awash with robotic silver, actually making it a little difficult to distinguish between models in the low-light conditions… There seem to be a lot of different styling cues apparent on the Veloster: Citroën, Aston, Audi…

Hyundai’s Ioniq concept took pride of place on an obligatory rotating pedestal: the fastback rear, cheese-grater rims and high nose give it quite a svelte look for such a long car, almost like a Ferrari FF – but, dare I say it, prettier?

The interior seems a tad too salmon, but the console-controller style steering wheel and embedded lighting made things look more appealing.

The big Lexus LF-CC hybrid coupé was another that seemed just a little too fussy at the front, perhaps because of the enormous Zorro-slash front grille just being too in-your-face when applied at this scale. The sides and rear are then just too BMW-alike…

The seventh-generation Golf made its debut in Paris, and has now settled into its slightly larger body. It seems like so many of the iconic compacts of the ’80s bulked up in the ’90s and then in turn had to be replaced by new models the size of the one that had been enlarged: viz the Polo and Golf. The Polo then became Golf-size, so the Lupo was slotted in for a while, and so on…

Toyota had a Le Mans-spec TS030 hybrid LMP1 next to a cutaway model showing the power train set-up. The rear wing of the Toyota LMP now has a double upright and wing end-piece set-up exploiting a new interpretation of the regulations and annoying Audi no end… It’s making the prototype racing a lot closer and more exciting though: I’m looking forward to Dino’s coverage of the next World Endurance Championship round in two weekend’s time.

Back to Bentley, and the continent-sized GT3 racer based on the Continental Speed GT. It’s 10 years since the original GT was introduced at the 2002 Paris Motor Show (and almost a decade since Bentley won Le Mans overall with the Speed 8), and ever since then sketches have emerged from time to time envisaging what a Bentley GT racer could look like. Well, now it’s real, and it’s predictably enormous.

The fact I find the funniest about this car is the sheer quantity of weight they’ve had to strip from it to bring it anywhere near the GT3 spec. Almost a metric ton. That in itself is just hilarious. Even if it’s not quick from the off, it will just be able to smash through the opposition like ten-pins!

If only GT1 wasn’t dead… Imagine! The GT3 was shown off next to the GT Speed Coupé, Bentley’s fastest ever road car. The W12-engined monster powers up to 205mph and somehow reaches 60mph in just 4 seconds. It must be a frightening experience in such a big car.

Lamborghini have given the Gallardo a facelift, adding a new chiselled nose treatment and raked rear that adds a touch of the Murcielago to the LP560-4. Under the body everything remains unchanged, but a new Edizione Tecnica pack is available that offers a revised fixed rear wing, carbon ceramic brakes and three different colour combinations.

Ignoring the D-word, Porsche demonstrated the Panamera Sport Turismo seen in our first story, plus three new four-wheel drive 911 models based on the latest 991 styling: the Carrera 4, 4s and Cabriolet, available with 3.4 and 3.8-litre units.

Porsche’s heritage was highlighted in the Automobiles And Advertising exhibition over in Pavillon 8, with the purity of this original 1964 2-litre Coupé…

…in stark contrast to the brute force of the 959 turbo, the ultimate Porsche supercar.

Porsche’s Family Tree advert, from the launch of the Panamera in 2009, was showing in the background: I’d forgotten about this gem!

The exhibition was eclectic and interesting, full of old publicity posters and later TV ads – and a big range of cars spanning a hundred years of motoring. She’s happy – because she’s got a V8. It’s a marketing message that still works now.

Display cases by each brand contained promotional literature, models and documents from launches; there were some beautifully designed items to be seen.

Some unexpected models were there as well, like the Alpine A110-50 concept, which dwarfed its older sister of 1965 vintage.

Back in the main halls, 5.2 sat above 5.1 and was predominantly taken up by General Motors. Alongside the regular Opels and Chevrolets were the two concept cars unveiled earlier this year: the Code 130R…

…and Tru 140S. Even though the 140S is the front-wheel drive model, based on the Cruze platform, I think it’s a lot better looking than the rather lumpen 130R…

A final two left-hooks from the electric-powered brigade, if you don’t mind: a basement hall was given over to alternate power – in a rather desultory way, it has to be said – but contained some diverting cars. I’ll gloss over the heinous crime of electric-powered Mustangs and Renault 5s, but this Andros Trophy ice-racer looked a lot more acceptable.

The GreenGT H2 will be taking up the 56th garage at next year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, a slot reserved for technology innovation. Part shark, part arrow, all hydrogen storage tank, the LMP is not as ugly as I’d expected (yes, I mean that relatively), and the electric-hydrogen hybrid power-train has been tested to run for 80 hours straight at top speed so it can last the distance.

So that was Paris. My highlights? Easily the Bentley GT3, F-Type and 208 R5 – three cars I can’t wait to see in action!

Jonathan Moore

