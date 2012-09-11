Poll: The Greatest Porsche 911 Generation

Next Chapter >

As we continue to devote today’s content to the Porsche 911, it’s time for a Porsche-themed reader to poll to cap off the special features.

The question we pose here is a simple one. What do you see as the greatest generation of the Porsche 911?

Is it the beautiful simplicity of the classic 911?

The groundbreaking performance and hard-edged nature of the 930?

The more refined, more tech-laden 964 models?

Is it the last of the air-cooled 911s, the 993?

Or is it the first of the water-cooled cars with the 996?

Is the 997 chassis and its big array of mouth-watering variants?

Or perhaps you see the latest 991 model a being the greatest?

Feel free to discuss why you made your choice in the comments area!

-Mike

[polldaddy poll="6527519"]