Poll: The Greatest Porsche 911 Generation

As we continue to devote today’s content to the Porsche 911, it’s time for a Porsche-themed reader to poll to cap off the special features.
The question we pose here is a simple one. What do you see as the greatest generation of the Porsche 911?
Is it the beautiful simplicity of the classic 911?
The groundbreaking performance and hard-edged nature of the 930?
The more refined, more tech-laden 964 models?
Is it the last of the air-cooled 911s, the 993?
Or is it the first of the water-cooled cars with the 996?
Is the 997 chassis and its big array of mouth-watering variants?
Or perhaps you see the latest 991 model a being the greatest?
Feel free to discuss why you made your choice in the comments area!
-Mike
I'm surprised at the amount of people voting for the 964
To me, the 993 is the most beautiful 911. And it's air-cooled, so that's nice too.
Know your roots...Nothing beats a long hood 911
The 993 for sure, look at the 997 and newer 991, their styling cues come right off of it.
997 and 993 for me, picked 997 in the poll because of the 997 GT3RS... mmmm....
original 911...its mean perfect...
@BadHouse it's like the 930 gen without the goofy bumpers
I like all of them!
I'm surprise that lots of people did not choose the 964. C'mon guys, 959? Bad Boys?
Ps. Who ever says that they did not like Porsche after watching the last scene of Bad Boys is lying!!!!
How in the world do people choose 930 over classic? And anyways, 930 was the type number for ONLY the turbo, not the whole generation (there weren't defined generations, just gradual upgrades at that time). The rest were still in the aggregate mass that is 911 classic (specifically the 2.7 and Carrera RS, Carrera 3.0 and the 3.2 Carrera).
964 hands down.
930 hands down
993 for me. Classic heritage and modern quiet refinement be damned - I want the air-cooled screamer with power. Anybody commenting on looks alone, hasn't yet heard a 993 driven in anger.
Damn you Speedhunters, making me choose my favourite 911 is like choosing my favourite child: I know they're different, I know which one I like less (the 996) but the best? It changes from time to time. At the end of the day I love them all but today I chose the classic because there's something about the 911R that makes me want one so bad. That's this week though, next week I might see a slightly modified 964 and change my vote
If you'd asked which was my favourite I'd've said the '73 Carrera RS, but as you asked which was the "greatest" the answer has to be the 991, it's faster*, comfier, handles better and is more usable than any of it's predecessors.
*Not neccessarily in a straight line, but certainly round a track. The 991 Carrera S laps the Nurburgring quicker than the 997.2 GT3
997. Because of GT3 RS 4.0 and GT2 RS. Also one of the best looking 911 for me
the absolute best one with the air cooling is the 1994 version of the 993 4S my dream is dark blue with blue Interior original and ice crystals with aluminium, inserts porsche real cult of motoring!
nice to see the aircooleds are getting the most votes
i think the 993's is going to be the winner. it has to be because it was the last of the water cooled.i thought the 996 was going to be the least favorite due to those headlights. everyone i know excluding me hates them.
Porsche is Porsche! The rest is simply rest.
@BadHouse I prefer the look of the 964 over the 993. Just needs the engine of the 993 to make it perfect
My vote is the 1980 - 1983 911SC. 3.0L aluminum case engine so no more mag case 2.7L problems, simple, classic 911. Just picked up a clean California rust free example to build a shop project '74 IROC replica weekend warrior / stripped out street racer.
You guys could possibly end up seeing it when its finished
I always loved the 993, they are for e the best 911 ever made, even if I'm really satisfied with the 991 too.
It was impossible to me not to fall for the 997 on GT3 trim... That car is simply fantastic!
The 964 was a great platform, cause solved the handling problems related to weight distribution in the first two generations ( Porsche put metal weights in the front bumper to balance the engine and to avoid front grip problems in strong acceleration).But my vote goes for the 993, and not for the useless water cooled vs air cooled fanatic war, but because in every model there was a perfect balance between power and handling.Plus, the 993 GT2 was simply fantastic.
Widowmaker all the way.
@hanablemoore I'll say that they maybe haven't aged that well, but the 996 Turbo is probably at the top of the list of my childhood dream cars.
930, 964, 993 are in top 3. I think Porsche should reconsider what people like before creating new model 911.
@Yuppymimmi For me it'll be a bordeaux-red one with black or dark-red leather. The 993 4S is simply the essende of the 911.Wide wheel arches. Classic roofline without a spoiler (actually spoiler on a 911 means "spoiling-the-view" for me). Perfect sound. Quiet and discrete in lower revs, still voluminous and absolutely mindblowing when used properly. But .. nowadays you pay for all this perfection. Good examples under 60.000€ are hard to find. It's a pity ...
For me it was a toss-up between the 930 and 993. Both Turbo cars are incredible sights to behold even to this day. I would really love to own one someday, or possibly a late-60's/early 70's 911.
993 all the way, has the perfect Porsche shape, and it was featured on need for speed high stakes.
964 MANG!!!
930. My god just look at it.
I dont think there should be an argument on which one is the greatest. Personally I think 996 is the least pretty, the headlights just dont do it for me! classic, 930 and 993 are my favourite though I voted got 930 simply because if you drive one you are fucking cool.
993 is starting to suffer as its styling dates so it has to be the 964: Last of the aircooled, iconic 911 shape.
What about the flatnose ones from the 80`s. That is my favourite.
The 993 would be my choice, the last of the air-cooled legendary 911 machines...
god, tough choice. 993 is probably the most iconic of the modern hi-tech fancy Porsche 911s, yet still last of the air-cooled. Sleek bodywork that still looks modern and expensive today and 959 styling cues. The earliest ones have the purest styling. Great colors and such classic looks. And you get to have those black and chrome/polished fuchs. I don't find Porsche (911) owners to be generally likeable and down-to-earth people though, a lot of arrogance and haughty bad attitudes about other great cars (especially the various front-and mid-engine other Porsches) and they look down on non-"elite" brands. I want to avoid people like that and the "less desirable" versions of original generation seem to be the best for that. Post 964 Porsches are almost exclusively driven by peacocking dbags.
@Ollie78 Thats a modek, not a generation.
@Ollie78 So is the 930, actually. The 930 was only the turbo model, there were a whole host of other Impact Bumper 911s, and I own one of them.
VW Beetle is the greatest generation imo.
I believe the styling has suffered since the 993 released, since it hasn't changed any since then. Just gotten bigger as time goes on.
964 ALL THE WAY!
The 930 flat-nose is the best 911.
The best Porsche is the next generation coming up! They just keep getting better and better!
964 - With it's classic 911 lines, twin plug 3.6L and completely revised suspension, it takes the cake in my book. Compare it to the 930's, the lines are very similar, even the interior is very similar, yet the 964 changed 85% over it's predecessor. Looks like the original 911 with modern suspension design. Plus it's aircooled...
997. Water-cooled practicality, available from luxurious trims to road-going racecar trim, classic styling that is true 911 and absolutely dominant performance from the GT2 RS and GT3 RS 4.0.
The 991 in many ways marks the end of the 'driver's car' era for Porsche; hydraulic steering is gone for all models and GT2/3 variants will no longer be offered with proper manual transmissions. The 997 will remain the most powerful 911 generation that still offered the hallmark driving experience features that can be traced to its origins.
@Jmayhem Have you actually driven a 991?
@themma @rezaprabowo @willyirawan apa ini? Ini sih poll kurang ajar. Jelas-jelas semuanya sama bagusnya. XD
Talking about design:
the last generation, 991, is the most beautiful since the 993.
964 is the summum of the clasic line
993 is betwenn the clasics and the modern models, there isn´t any generation similiar at him.
talking in general:
its very dificult select the best generation, because each generation has a lot of models. for example, for the most people 993 is the best generation, but 997 gt2 rs is the best 911 ever. Then i think that is better, to do a ranking about wich is the best model in the 911 history. For me, taking in consideration the age, TOP TEN:
997 gt2 rs
911 carrera rs 2.7
930 turbo (first 911 turbo)
997 g3 rs 4.0
964 carrera rs
964 turbo s
996 gt3 (first gt3)
997 gt3 rs (before than the facelift)
993 turbo
911 original (first 911)
out of category:
911 gt1 (993 o 996, is same...)
I don't know why, but the 996 has always been my favorite design wise.