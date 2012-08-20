The Ka Cosworth

The humble Ford Ka isn’t usually the first car that comes to mind when you think of performance cars. For our non-European readers who may not be familiar, the Ka is a small front wheel drive city car which has been around since 1996. Of the different variations, the SportKa with its 1.6 litre 8-valve engine producing 93BHP was as performance orientated as they came. With all this in mind, you can imagine my intrigue when I spotted this Ka sporting an almost stock exterior – save for the wheels (Compomotive TH) and centre exit exhaust. Naturally, a closer inspection was required.
My face would have said it all when I realised what was hiding under the bonnet – Ford’s famous 2.0 litre turbocharged Cosworth YB. An engine which in mild tune makes around 300BHP, all in a car that weighs circa 900KGs stock.
A look to the interior revealed a stripped and caged workplace with bucket seats, harnesses, digi-dash, switch panel and a hydraulic handbrake.
A look under the rear of the car provided even more smiles …
… with the Ka having been converted to rear wheel drive. There are so many things under here that I’ll never appreciate but anyone can appreciate the work and craftsmanship involved. I’ve sourced the full 42-page and counting build thread on Passion Ford if anyone is interested in finding out more about this sleeper KA.
So the next time you approach a Ka at a set of traffic lights, at the very least try and make sure that it isn’t this one.
–
Paddy McGrath
paddy@dev.speedhunters.com
Ford Fair 2012 on Speedhunters
Comments
Add comment
3961 comments
Paddy, I'm sure you meant the Ka-sworth?
It will be perfect with AWD.
Cool build! Looks like a blast to drive.
holy crap!
that is very interesting, i think its pretty fun to drive, like a RWD fiat
Cool build, probably has awful handling though.
OMG that's rad, and I LOATHE KAs. I guess we could call this the Ford KAsworth... get it!?
Ah jeez, Absolution beat me to it
The quality of those RWD conversions are a show on their own terms alone! (i respect it , even not liking the body of the old KA)
That is an INCREDIBLE sleeper. Man, that owner should be proud.
Sees longitudinally mounted engine, knows what's coming...
@sean klingelhoefer Sean, please know, I WILL SAVOR THIS MOMENT FOR ALL ETERNITY. Mostly because I know I'll never be as good as a photographer as you. And the high's gone. Now I'm sad. I'm savoring. Crap.
@sean klingelhoefer Sean, please know, I WILL SAVOR THIS MOMENT FOR ALL ETERNITY. Mostly because I know I'll never be as good as a photographer as you. And the high's gone. Now I'm sad. I'm done savoring. Crap.
How cool!
@HerraizM Si, acabo de verlo y por eso lo he soltado en twitter. Pero mi idea es que exteriormente sea OEM total.
@HerraizM Vamos, algo para vacilar en los semáforos.
Respect on the build.. but I can't overlook the fugly Ka bodyshell! :|On a Puma, or Fiesta would be nice!
Respect on the build.. but I can't overlook the fugly Ka bodyshell! :|On a Puma, or Fiesta would be nice!
Ok, now the ideas are REALLY pooling in my brain!
Just went through the entire build thread... Seeing how much time and effort builds like these take never ceases to amaze me, and I'm seeing a whole side of Ford I haven't really been exposed to before.
What's up with the mufflers? Why does it split up and then merge back?
@carlomdy probably the best way to package enough silencing under the car.
i always liked this generation of ka for looks only, but man i keep coming back to this. I can't get enough of it, there's not a single part of this car i don't like. i love how clean the body looks, and that centre-exit exhaust looks really well done
Is there any more info on the conversion? I've got a rotten old ka that failed the mot but am thinking about turning it into a kit car type, but the cossie rwd one is incredible
Slow clap, with a single tear. That's an awesome build.